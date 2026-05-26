GSP Crop Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2025. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday April 11, 2026 For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Results For Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025q (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.04.2026)