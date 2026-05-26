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GSP Crop Science Ltd Board Meeting

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436.05
(-0.93%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202620 May 2026
Final Dividend & Audited Results Audited - Standalone and Consolidated for Financial Results the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.05.2026)
Board Meeting14 May 202614 May 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved to acquire balance 21% of equity stake i.e., 31,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from the existing shareholder of GSP Intermediates Private Limited (GIPL), a subsidiary of the Company for a cash consideration of Rs.10/- per equity share aggregating Rs. 3,15,00,000/-. Consequent to the completion of aforesaid acquisition, GIPL shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Board Meeting11 Apr 20267 Apr 2026
GSP Crop Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2025. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday April 11, 2026 For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Results For Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025q (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.04.2026)

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