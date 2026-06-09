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GSP Crop Science Ltd Balance Sheet

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438.1
(0.47%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:49 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.02

26.01

27.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

382.85

323.44

329.37

445.63

Net Worth

421.87

349.45

356.85

475.11

Minority Interest

Debt

245.83

235.44

324.26

320.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

667.7

584.89

681.11

795.35

Fixed Assets

171.95

170.86

171.02

166

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.84

7.94

2.79

1.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

13.6

11.82

9.69

9.21

Networking Capital

436.07

355.21

458.55

489.5

Inventories

372.41

224.03

339.63

385.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

387.48

324.9

445.74

444.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

159.53

168.57

102.09

112.59

Sundry Creditors

-365.06

-238.05

-341.62

-335.72

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-118.29

-124.24

-87.29

-117.13

Cash

23.23

39.06

39.06

128.96

Total Assets

667.69

584.89

681.11

795.35

GSP Crop Science Ltd : related Articles

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