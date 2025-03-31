To the Members of GTT DATA SOLUTION Limited

(Formerly known as Cinerad Communications Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GTT DATA SOLUTION LTD. (Formerly known as Cinerad Communications Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “stand alone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

a. Revenue recognition - fixed Price Contract

The Company engages in fixed price contracts with its customers wherein revenue from such contracts is recognized over time. The Company uses input method to recognise revenue, as it represents efforts expended towards satisfying a performance obligation relative to the total expected efforts or inputs to satisfy the performance obligation.

Contract estimates are formed by the Company considering the following:

i. Application of the revenue recognition accounting standard is complex. It involves a number of key judgements and estimates. One of the key estimates is total cost-to completion of these contracts. It is used to determine the percentage of completion of the relevant performance obligation.

ii. There is judgement involved in identification of distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price for such performance obligations.

iii. These contracts may involve onerous obligations on the Company requiring critical estimates to be made.

iv. Contracts are subj ect to modification to account for changes in contract specification and requirements.

Considering the significant estimate involved in recognition of revenue based on percentage of completion method in respect of fixed price contracts, we have considered this as key audit matter.

How the matter was addressed in our audit.

i. Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company and evaluating the design and implementation of internal controls for measuring and recording revenue and the associated contract assets and unearned revenue.

ii. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of key IT controls over IT environment in which the business systems operate. This includes access controls, program change controls, program development controls and IT operation controls.

a. For selected samples of contracts, we inspected the terms of the contract and assessed the revenue recognized in accordance with Ind AS by;

• Evaluating the identification of performance obligations.

• Agreeing the transaction price to the underlying contracts.

• Inspecting the approval of the estimates of cost to complete.

• Assessing the work in progress (contract assets) on the balance sheet date by inspecting the underlying invoices and signed agreements on a sample basis to identify possible delays in achieving milestones. Those may require change in estimated costs to complete the remaining performance obligations.

b. Assessment of Going Concern.

The Company has incurred significant losses during the year ended 31st march 2025 and its current liabilities exceed its current assets by ? 1526.76 lakhs. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Management has prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis, based on their assessment of future cash flows and available sources of finance.

How the matter was addressed in our audit.

• Evaluating the reasonableness of managements cash flow forecasts and the assumptions used.

• Assessing the Companys ability to realise assets and discharge liabilities in the normal course of business;

• Reviewing financing and support arrangements; and

• Considering the adequacy of disclosures regarding going concern in the financial statements.

Based on our procedures, we found that the use of the going concern assumption by management was appropriate and the related disclosures were sufficient.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Results:

i. Note No. 41, in respect of the agreement for purchase of shares of M/s CRG Solutions Private Limited was signed on December 31, 2024 for purchase of shares in a phased manner. The payment of Rs. 586.13 Lakh for acquisition of 10.51% of shares of M/s CRG Solutions Private Limited was made on January 27, 2025 but due to procedural issues the shares were transferred to companies account on April 11, 2025. The company in its EOGM dt 26th March 2025 has approved to acquire 67.30% of M/s CRG Solutions Private Limited via swap of shares. The swap of shares has affected on April 18, 2025. The effective control has not been established as on the Balance sheet date as no share transfer or management control has been established.

ii. Note No. 42, in respect of the agreement for purchase of shares of M/s Alpharithm Technologies Private Limited was signed on March 3, 2025 for purchase of 100% of its shares. The payment of Rs. 251.55 Lakh for acquisition of 16.77 of shares of M/s Alpharithm Technologies Private Limited was made on March 29, 2025 but due to procedural issues the shares were transferred to companies account on April 7, 2025. The company in its EOGM dt 26th March 2025 has approved to acquire the balance 83.23% of M/s Alpharithm Technologies Private Limited via swap of shares. The swap of shares has affected on April 18, 2025. The effective control has not been established as on the Balance sheet date as no share transfer or management control has been established.

iii. Note No. 43, where the company has given an advance of Rs. 354 Lakh to O2 Breathing Brains Private Limited in respect of purchasing their IP rights of their LMS platforms for business expansion of the company along with their intangibles after carrying out necessary checks and verification as per the letter of intent issued.

iv. Note No. 44, where the company has given an advance of Rs. 177 Lakh to Ujjvilas Technologies and Software Private Limited in respect of purchasing IP rights of their various in-house developed their proprietary softwares for business expansion of the company along with their intangibles after carrying out necessary checks and verification as per the letter of intent issued.

v. Note No. 45, where the company has received an advance call money amounting to Rs. 1,188.12 Lakh upto March 31, 2025 before making the first and final call in respect of the right issue.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Management discussion and analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in “Annexure A” a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C”.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i). The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s)or entity(is), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, hat the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Mehta and Mehta

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No.: 016513C

CA. Namrata Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 444456

Place: Sangli

Date: May 20, 2025

UDIN: 25444456BMHUSM1542

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For Mehta and Mehta

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 016513C

CA. Namrata Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 444456 Place: Sangli Date: May 20, 2025 UDIN: 25444456BMHUSM1542

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering software development, training service, Software solutions and services to IT sector. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned Excess limit loan from any financial institutions basis of security of current assets.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company;

• The Company has provided loans/advances of ?130 lakhs to Seed Infotech Ltd., under an arrangement not related to its ordinary course of business/trade transactions. Out of this, ?10 lakhs are yet to be disbursed as at the reporting date.

• The Company has advanced ?177 lakhs to Ujjvilas Technology & Software Private Limited pursuant to an agreement dated March 21, 2025, for the acquisition of equity shares. As at the balance sheet date, the shares have not been allotted/transferred, and the amount is pending completion of necessary formalities. This advance has been classified under Other Current Assets /Loans and Advances pending completion of the investment.

• The Company has also advanced ?354 lakhs to O2 Breathing Brains Private Limited towards the proposed acquisition of intellectual property rights. (Refer Note No. 6 and 43)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not extended any guarantee, security or given any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantees, or securities to companies, firms, LLPs, or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii) a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Income-tax, and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. However, there were delays in the deposit of Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance contributions for the months from August 2024 to February 2025, which were deposited in March 2025, after the respective due dates prescribed under the applicable laws. No undisputed statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

However, as on March 31, 2025, undisputed income tax dues amounting to ? 656680 pertaining to Assessment Year 2011-12 (Financial Year 2010-11) have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities. These dues have remained outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (Refer Note. 22)

Nature of Dues Amount (?) Assessment Year Since Payable Remark Income tax 656680 12-13 >6th Months ITAT

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.During the year, the company issued 1,91,61,915 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ?10 each, with ?2.50 paid-up on capital and ? 4 as share premium per share. The issuance was in accordance with the terms approved by the Board and shareholders and does not fall under the definition of deposits as per the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.The company has received share application money amounting to ^1,188.12 Lakhs during the year, which has been duly allotted to applicants within the prescribed period as per the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the same is not treated as a deposit. (refer note 12)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses Rs 754.53 Lakhs in the current and Rs 24.45 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the previous statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. R. K. Kankaria & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 321093E),

tendered their resignation vide letter dated August 12, 2024, due to their inability to continue as statutory auditors of the Company. We have considered the issues, objections, or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors in their resignation letter while forming our opinion, and based on our examination, the resignation does not have an adverse impact on our reporting on the financial statements of the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Mehta and Mehta

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No.: 016513C

CA. Namrata Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 444456

Place: Sangli

Date: May 20, 2025

UDIN: 25444456BMHUSM1542

ANNEXURE “C” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of GTT DATA SOLUTION Limited (Formerly known as Cinerad Communications Limited) on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of GTT DATA SOLUTION LTD (Formerly known as Cinerad Communications Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Mehta and Mehta

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 016513C

CA. Namrata Mehta

Partner

Membership No. 444456 Place: Sangli Date: May 20, 2025 UDIN: 25444456BMHUSM1542