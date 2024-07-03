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GTT Data Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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42.5
(3.53%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open42.5
  • Day's High42.5
  • 52 Wk High101.8
  • Prev. Close41.05
  • Day's Low42.49
  • 52 Wk Low 40.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

GTT Data Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹42.5

Prev. Close

₹41.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.04

Day's High

₹42.5

Day's Low

₹42.49

52 Week's High

₹101.8

52 Week's Low

₹40.22

Book Value

₹18.67

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GTT Data Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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9 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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GTT Data Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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GTT Data Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 37.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

GTT Data Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

35.83

19.16

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.4

-4.32

-4.07

-3.97

Net Worth

30.43

14.84

1.13

1.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.03

-0.17

-0.11

-1.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-14.68

23.75

-32

23.22

EBIT growth

-6.45

-48.33

9.82

190.98

Net profit growth

-4.98

-47.12

-0.5

126.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

133.32

16.13

13.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.32

16.13

13.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.88

0.4

0.89

GTT Data Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GTT Data Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ganesh Natarajan

Executive Director & MD

Pankaj Ramesh Samani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

KAUSHAL UTTAM SHAH

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nitin Neminath Patil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Salil Sriram Shetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchika Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

SAMARJEETSINH VIKRAMSINH GHATGE

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pallabi Saboo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ebrahim Nimuchwala

Non Executive Director

Deepak Abasaheb Shinde

Additional Director

Hamad Jabor Jassim Al-Thani

Registered Office

Subol Dutt Building,

13 Brabourne Road Mezzanine Fl,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-2231 5686-87

Website: http://www.cineradcommunications.com

Email: cinerad@responce.in

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

GTT Data Solutions Limited was initially established as Cinerad Communications Limited on September 17, 1986. The new name GTT Data Solutions Limited is approved by the Central Registry Centre, Minist...
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Reports by GTT Data Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GTT Data Solutions Ltd share price today?

The GTT Data Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹162.33 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTT Data Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹40.22 and ₹101.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

GTT Data Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.07%, 3 Years at 209.84%, 1 Year at -49.19%, 6 Month at -42.12%, 3 Month at -19.26% and 1 Month at -18.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.24 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 37.74 %

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