Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹42.5
Prev. Close₹41.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹42.5
Day's Low₹42.49
52 Week's High₹101.8
52 Week's Low₹40.22
Book Value₹18.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.83
19.16
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.4
-4.32
-4.07
-3.97
Net Worth
30.43
14.84
1.13
1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.03
-0.17
-0.11
-1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-14.68
23.75
-32
23.22
EBIT growth
-6.45
-48.33
9.82
190.98
Net profit growth
-4.98
-47.12
-0.5
126.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
133.32
16.13
13.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.32
16.13
13.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.88
0.4
0.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ganesh Natarajan
Executive Director & MD
Pankaj Ramesh Samani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
KAUSHAL UTTAM SHAH
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nitin Neminath Patil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Salil Sriram Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchika Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
SAMARJEETSINH VIKRAMSINH GHATGE
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallabi Saboo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ebrahim Nimuchwala
Non Executive Director
Deepak Abasaheb Shinde
Additional Director
Hamad Jabor Jassim Al-Thani
Subol Dutt Building,
13 Brabourne Road Mezzanine Fl,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-2231 5686-87
Website: http://www.cineradcommunications.com
Email: cinerad@responce.in
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
GTT Data Solutions Limited was initially established as Cinerad Communications Limited on September 17, 1986. The new name GTT Data Solutions Limited is approved by the Central Registry Centre, Minist...
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Reports by GTT Data Solutions Ltd
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