Board Meeting 26 May 2026 20 May 2026

GTT Data Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 The Board at its meeting held on 26 May, 2026 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 along with other business items as enclosed in the Board Meeting outcome. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026) Re-submission of corrected Consolidated Audited Financial Results post noticing some inadvertent typographical clrical errors for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

GTT Data Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. 2. Proposal to issue securities to the existing shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required; Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11 February 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

GTT Data Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of preferential issue. Outcome of Board meeting held on January 17, 2026 Issuance of equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis (Preferential Issue) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 2 Nov 2025

GTT Data Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and to consider preferential issue. Outcome of Board meeting dated November 6, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025

GTT Data Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 fund raising through rights issue and other matters as per intimation letter enclosed. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2025 has been revised to 14/08/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2025 has been revised to 14/08/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2025) Outcome of Board meeting held on August 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 25 Jul 2025