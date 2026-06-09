GTT Data Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.83
19.16
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.4
-4.32
-4.07
-3.97
Net Worth
30.43
14.84
1.13
1.23
Minority Interest
Debt
18.91
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.34
14.84
1.13
1.23
Fixed Assets
17.07
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.16
11.16
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.25
3.49
1.06
1.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.33
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.86
3.58
1.08
1.2
Sundry Creditors
-1
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.94
-0.09
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.85
0.18
0.07
0.04
Total Assets
49.33
14.83
1.13
1.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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