Outcome of Board meeting held on January 17, 2026 Notice of the EOGM to be held on 12th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.01.2026) Outcome of the Extra ordinary general meeting held on 12 February 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026) Scrutinizers Report of the EGM held on 12 February 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026)