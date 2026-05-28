Board Meeting 30 May 2026 21 May 2026

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s S K Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad as Statutory Auditor of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2026-27 to 2030-31. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Gujjubhai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was earlier scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th May, 2026 has been rescheduled and will now be held on Saturday, 30th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III - Part A and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the board at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, March 30, 2026 inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Increase in authorised share capital of the Company from existing Rs. 21,42,50,000 /- (Rupees Twenty one crore forty two lakh fifty thousand only) divided into 2,14,25,000 (Two crore fourteen lakh twenty five thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-five crore only) divided into 3,50,00,000 (Three crore fifty lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten each).

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2026 2 Mar 2026

Approved the intent of incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the State of Karnataka.

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2026 20 Feb 2026

To consider and approve availing cash credit facility of INR 4.95 Crores (Rupees Four Crore Ninety-Five Lakhs Only) from State Bank of India, SME Jayanagar Branch

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 31st January2026. inter-alia to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S K Jha &Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Saturday, January 31, 2026. The same is annexed as Annexure I. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.01.2026) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on i.e Saturday, January 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 27 Oct 2025

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited (Formerly known as Superb Papers Limited) is schedule to be held on Friday 07th November 2025 at Registered Office: Shanti Bihar Building No. C 5 Shop no. 6 Mira Road E Thane: 401105 Maharashtra to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2.Any other matter with permission of chairman. Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our letter dated 27th October, 2025, regarding intimation of Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 07th November, 2025, inter alia, 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2.Any other matter with permission of chairman. We hereby further inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been postponed and is re-scheduled to be held on 10th November 2025 Kindly consider this as an intimation in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and take the same on your records. (As BSE Announcement Dated on: 29.10.2025) Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice regarding postponement and rescheduling of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/11/2025) Financial Result for the quarter ended september 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday. October 14, 2025. inter-alia has considered and approved the following: a. The Board decided and approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from ? 7,50,00,000/- to ? 13,50,00,000/- by adding additional 60,00,000 equity shares and alter the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to shareholders approval. b.Convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, the 18th day of November, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. to seek approval of the shareholders for the above proposals. The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be filed with the Stock Exchange in due course.

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2025 30 Sep 2025

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited is schedule to be held on Friday 03rd October 2025 at Registered Office: Shanti Bihar Building No. C 5 Shop no. 6 Mira Road E Thane: 401105 Maharashtra to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. Appointment and Resignation of Director ; 2) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Firm; 3) Approval for holding Extra Ordinary meeting with respect to proposed scheme of merger by absorption of Gujjubhai Foods Private Limited (GFPL or the Transferor Company) with Sumuka Agro Industries Limited (SAIL or the Transferee Company) as per the National Company Law Tribunal order. 4) Any other business matter with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board meeting Dated 03rd October 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025