iifl-logo

Gujjubhai Industries Ltd EGM

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
141.05
(-0.91%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:55:00 PM

Sumuka Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Mar 202627 Apr 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III - Part A and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the board at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, March 30, 2026 inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Increase in authorised share capital of the Company from existing Rs. 21,42,50,000 /- (Rupees Twenty one crore forty two lakh fifty thousand only) divided into 2,14,25,000 (Two crore fourteen lakh twenty five thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-five crore only) divided into 3,50,00,000 (Three crore fifty lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten each). Extra- ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited will be held on Monday, 27/04/2026 at 3;00 P.M. Addendum of the notice of the EGM of the members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited to be held on Monday, 27/04/2026 at 3:00 p.mthrough Video Conferencing (VC)/other audio visual means (OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2026) Pursunat to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with PARA A of Part A of the Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the EGM of the Company held today i.e Monday 27th April, 2026 at 3:00 p.m IST through VC/OVAM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2026)
EGM14 Oct 202518 Nov 2025
Convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, the 18th day of November, 2025at 03:00 P.M. to seek approval of the shareholders for the above proposals. Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.10.2025) Outcome of Court Convened meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.11.2025) Scrutinizer report along with voting result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2025)

Sumuka Agro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujjubhai Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.