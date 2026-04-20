|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Mar 2026
|27 Apr 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III - Part A and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the board at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, March 30, 2026 inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Increase in authorised share capital of the Company from existing Rs. 21,42,50,000 /- (Rupees Twenty one crore forty two lakh fifty thousand only) divided into 2,14,25,000 (Two crore fourteen lakh twenty five thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-five crore only) divided into 3,50,00,000 (Three crore fifty lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten each). Extra- ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited will be held on Monday, 27/04/2026 at 3;00 P.M. Addendum of the notice of the EGM of the members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited to be held on Monday, 27/04/2026 at 3:00 p.mthrough Video Conferencing (VC)/other audio visual means (OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2026) Pursunat to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with PARA A of Part A of the Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the EGM of the Company held today i.e Monday 27th April, 2026 at 3:00 p.m IST through VC/OVAM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2026)
|EGM
|14 Oct 2025
|18 Nov 2025
|Convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, the 18th day of November, 2025at 03:00 P.M. to seek approval of the shareholders for the above proposals. Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.10.2025) Outcome of Court Convened meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.11.2025) Scrutinizer report along with voting result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2025)
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