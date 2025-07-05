The Forty First Annual General Meeting (41st AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); Please find the attached Annual Report for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2025) Please find the attached proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025) Disclosure of Voting result of 41st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :29.07.2025)