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GYFTR Ltd Share Price Live

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176.4
(-2.84%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open176.4
  • Day's High176.4
  • 52 Wk High235.96
  • Prev. Close181.55
  • Day's Low176.4
  • 52 Wk Low 86.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E75.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.72
  • EPS2.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,354.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

GYFTR Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹176.4

Prev. Close

₹181.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.05

Day's High

₹176.4

Day's Low

₹176.4

52 Week's High

₹235.96

52 Week's Low

₹86.51

Book Value

₹62.72

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,354.9

P/E

75.96

EPS

2.39

Divi. Yield

0

GYFTR Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2025

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23 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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3 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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GYFTR Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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GYFTR Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.08%

Non-Promoter- 9.06%

Institutions: 9.06%

Non-Institutions: 40.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

GYFTR Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

334.23

336.67

280.75

275.11

Net Worth

346.8

349.24

293.32

287.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

14.98

-30.48

5.11

-77.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

380.26

0.01

89.27

27.95

60.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

380.26

0.01

89.27

27.95

60.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.65

0.19

0.04

Other Income

64.57

16.59

0.21

0.08

0.16

GYFTR Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GYFTR Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Kapil Garg

Independent Director

Hemant Bhageria

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Bhatt

Whole Time Director

Umesh Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Gunjan Jain

Independent Director

Meenu Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishi Arya

Registered Office

203 Embassy Centre,

Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-4002 4785/4002 4786

Website: http://www.lkpfinance.com

Email: lkpfininvestor.relations@lkpsec.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

LKP Finance Limited, formerly known as LKP Merchant Financing Limited, was incorporated in May, 1984. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in February,1986 and the name ...
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Reports by GYFTR Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GYFTR Ltd share price today?

The GYFTR Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹176.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of GYFTR Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GYFTR Ltd is ₹1354.90 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GYFTR Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GYFTR Ltd is 75.96 and 2.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GYFTR Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GYFTR Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GYFTR Ltd is ₹86.51 and ₹235.96 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GYFTR Ltd?

GYFTR Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.91%, 3 Years at 129.04%, 1 Year at 93.88%, 6 Month at 2.74%, 3 Month at -6.87% and 1 Month at -9.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GYFTR Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GYFTR Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.08 %
Institutions - 9.06 %
Public - 40.86 %

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