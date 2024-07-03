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SectorFinance
Open₹176.4
Prev. Close₹181.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹176.4
Day's Low₹176.4
52 Week's High₹235.96
52 Week's Low₹86.51
Book Value₹62.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,354.9
P/E75.96
EPS2.39
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
334.23
336.67
280.75
275.11
Net Worth
346.8
349.24
293.32
287.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14.98
-30.48
5.11
-77.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
380.26
0.01
89.27
27.95
60.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
380.26
0.01
89.27
27.95
60.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.65
0.19
0.04
Other Income
64.57
16.59
0.21
0.08
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Kapil Garg
Independent Director
Hemant Bhageria
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Bhatt
Whole Time Director
Umesh Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Gunjan Jain
Independent Director
Meenu Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishi Arya
203 Embassy Centre,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-4002 4785/4002 4786
Website: http://www.lkpfinance.com
Email: lkpfininvestor.relations@lkpsec.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
LKP Finance Limited, formerly known as LKP Merchant Financing Limited, was incorporated in May, 1984. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in February,1986 and the name ...
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Reports by GYFTR Ltd
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