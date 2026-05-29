Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Gyftr Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended 31-12-2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financials Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Financial result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve LKP Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve issue for Bonus Shares; to increase Authorised capital. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Considered and Approved the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, i.e., four (4) new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every one (1) existing fully paid- up equity share of face value ?10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by capitalization of the Securities Premium Account. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2025 17 Oct 2025

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Change in the name of the Company; Alteration in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association; Surrender of the NBFC License. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.10.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

Rights Issue Outcome of the Board Meeting Rights Entitlement Ratio: 6:27 Number of Rights Equity Shares that an Eligible Equity Shareholder is entitled to in proportion to the number of Equity Shares held by such Eligible Equity Shareholder on the Record Date, in this case being 6 (six) Rights Equity Share for every 27 (Twenty Seven) Equity Shares held by an Eligible Equity Shareholder. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05.09..2025)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of private placement of Unlisted Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoDP/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

LKP Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 3 Jul 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on July 03, 2025

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 24 Jun 2025