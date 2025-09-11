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GYFTR Ltd Rights

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181.55
(2.95%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

LKP Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights10 Sep 202511 Sep 202511 Sep 20256:274406:27 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
6:27 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LKP FINANCE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LKP FINANCE LTD (507912) RECORD DATE 11/09/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.440/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 27 (Twenty Seven) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/09/2025 DR-713/2025-2026 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.09.2025)

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