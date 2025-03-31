To

The Members of

LKP Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of LKP Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of matter described in the "Basis for Qualified opinion" paragraph of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time applicable to NBFC ("RBI guidelines") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, its profit, total comprehensive loss, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not obtained balance confirmations / term sheets from two lenders with outstanding balances aggregating to Rs. 3,596.65 lakhs, included under borrowings. Accordingly, external confirmations as required under Standard on Auditing (SA) 505, External Confirmations, were not available for our verification. Further, the Company has not provided interest expense on the above mentioned borrowings, the amount of which is presently not ascertainable, and is not in compliance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" wherein such financial liabilities are required to be measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Had the interest expense been provided, the liabilities would have been higher, the net profit for

the year and networth as at 31 March 2025 would have been lower to that extent. In respect of one lender, Kingfisher Finvest India Limited, with an outstanding balance of Rs. 2,122.40 lakhs, the Company received a garnishee Order from the Recovery Officer, Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Bangalore, for Rs. 2,500 lakhs plus interest. This Order was pursuant to order obtained by State Bank of India from DRT against Kingfisher Airlines Limited, United Breweries (Holdings) Limited and others. The Company has contested the claim and deposited Rs. 1,126.22 lakhs, included in other non-financial assets and mutual fund investments of Rs. 595.12 lakhs have been attached by the Recovery Officer. The matter is currently pending before the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Chennai. In the absence of external confirmations, pending outcome of the legal dispute and non-provision of interest, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments or additional disclosures are required in the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Our opinion for the year ended 31 March, 2025 was also modified in respect of the above matter.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No Auditors Response 1. Expected Credit Loss under Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" - Assessed the accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with Ind AS 109. The Company recognises Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on loan assets under Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" based on the Expected Credit Loss model developed by the Company. The estimation of expected credit loss on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. Key estimates involve determining Exposure at Default (EAD) and Probability at Default (PD) using historical information. Hence, we have considered the estimation of ECL as a Key Audit Matter. - Obtained an understanding of the Companys Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculation and the underlying assumptions. - Tested the key controls over the assessment and identification of significant increase in credit risk and staging of assets. - Sample testing of the accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation. - Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of PD and also performed analytical procedures to verify the reasonableness of the computation. - Assessed the disclosure made in relation to Ind AS 109 for ECL allowance. Further, we also assessed whether the disclosure of key judgements and assumptions are adequate.

4. Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

5. Management responsibility for the standalone financial statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with rules issued thereunder, the RBI guidelines and other recognized accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high

level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought, except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) With respect to the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer note 29 of the standalone financial statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented,

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as referred in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded

in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as referred in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(a) Based on the information and details provided and other audit procedures followed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause iv(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Also, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For MGB & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832

Mumbai, 22 May 2025

UDIN: 25107832BMLLWR8472

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 7 (1) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of the LKP Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year and hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve

inventories and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of pledge of security of investments in mutual funds, equity shares and bonds and fixed deposits with banks. The quarterly returns or statements are not required to be filed by the Company and hence, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) The Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company

(NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business of granting loans and make investments, hence clause iii (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the investments made and terms and conditions of loans given during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the interests of the Company. The Company has not given advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantees and securities during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts and interest are generally regular considering the stipulation to repayment except as detailed below:

Name of the entity/ Borr ower Amo unt Rs. /Lakhs Due Date Extent of delays (Days) upto 31 March 2025 Nature of trans action Remarks Team India Mana- gers 21.97 31 March 2024 75 Interest Received Parhari Projects 25.00 23 September 2023 439 Princi- pal Received Private 25.00 23 September 2023 440 Princi- pal Received 20.00 23 September 2023 482 Princi- pal Received 5.00 23 September 2023 487 Princi- pal Received 50.00 23 September 2023 514 Princi- pal Received 265.00 23 September 2023 556 Princi- pal Treated as NPA as per RBI guidelines New Berry Advisors 100.00 31 March 2024 96 Inte- rest Received Limited 182.04 31 March 2024 103 Inte- rest Received Auran- gabad 22.50 31 March 2024 88 Inte- rest Received Auto 35.00 26 November 120 Princi- Received Engin eering Private Limited 2024 pal Bay Capital Advisors 16.56 31 March 2024 86 Interest Received Private Limited

Name of the entity/ Borr ower Amo unt Rs. /Lakhs Due Date Extent of delays (Days) upto 31 March 2025 Nature of trans action Remarks Vivea 41.38 14 February 46 Interest Not Holdings and Services Private Limited 2025 received Nivaata Systems Private 100.00 31 January 2025 16 Principal Received 0.75 14 February 16 Interest Received Limited 2025 0.22 14 February 2025 35 Interest Received Shapoorji 12.10 31 December 205 Interest Received Pallonji Forbes 2023 Shipping 11.97 31 March 2024 114 Interest Received Private Limited 11.97 30 June 2024 23 Interest Received 12.10 30 September 183 Interest Not 2024 received 12.10 31 December 91 Interest Not 2024 received Kham- 20.00 13 April 2024 353 Principal Treated bhalya as NPA as Laljibhai per RBI Samatbhai guide lines Ashwin 3.70 31 December 91 Interest Not Mehta HUF 2024 received SSK 450.00 11 November 141 Princi- loan Scripts 2024 pal written Private off on 31 Limited March 2025 10.72 11 November 141 Interest Interest 2024 reversed as loan written off

Delay in interest is considered as per the original terms of the agreement

(b) There is no overdue amount in respect of interest receivable and loans granted for more than 90 days except as stated below. The Company has taken reasonable steps for recovery of principal and interest.

Num ber of cases Principal overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Interest overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Total Overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Remarks 2 285.00 285.00 Treated as NPA and interest not provided as per RBI guidelines 2 - 27.90 27.90

(e) The Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business of granting loans and make investments, hence clause iii (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The loans granted is repayable on demand. The aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 is as under:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of Loans/ advances in the nature of loans -Repayable on demand* 3,250.00 1,650.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in the nature of loans to total loans 21.55% 10.94%

* where the terms of the agreement are mentioned with a rider of repayable on demand has been considered in the above table.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, guarantees provided and investments made, to the extent applicable. The Company has not provided any securities.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi. According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by of the Company.

vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and others as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions related to unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix (a) According to the records of the Company examined

by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. However, in case of inter corporate deposits from other parties, there are no stipulations for repayment (refer note 11). The Company has not taken any loan from Government or issued debentures during the year.

Nature of borro wing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Rs./ Lakhs Whether principal or inte rest Number of days delay or unpaid Remarks Un secured borro wings Other com panies 3,596.65 princi pal No stipulations for repayment in absence of term sheet

(b) According to the records of the Company examined

by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entities to meet obligations of its subsidiary (ceased w.e.f. 26 March 2025) and there are no joint venture and associate.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (ceased w.e.f. 26 March 2025) and there are no joint venture and associate.

x (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures and hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

xii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence, clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv (a) During the year, internal audit has been carried out

by the independent firm of Chartered accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) Based on information and explanation given to us,

the Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and necessary registration has been obtained by the Company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities after holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

viii There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty that exists as on the date of the audit report and that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

For MGB & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832

Mumbai, 22 May 2025

UDIN: 25107832BMLLWR8472

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 7(II)(g) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LKP Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on "Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing

the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, material weaknesses have been identified in respect of Independent Confirmations/ term sheets which were not obtained /received from two lenders for the balances outstanding as at 31 March, 2025.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the standalone financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in the ‘Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the controls criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and accordingly we have issued a Qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

For MGB & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832

Mumbai, 22 May 2025

UDIN: 25107832BMLLWR8472