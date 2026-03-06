4:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LKP FINANCE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transaction in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LKP FINANCE LTD (507912) RECORD DATE 06/03/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 06/03/2026 DR- 834/2025-2026 Note: As informed by the company 6,14,46,600 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 09th March, 2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated February 23, 2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.02.2026)