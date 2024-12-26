|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share (15%) of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.