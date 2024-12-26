iifl-logo-icon 1
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Dividend

H.G. Infra Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 May 202414 Aug 202414 Aug 20241.515Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share (15%) of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

H.G. Infra Engg.: Related News

HG Infra Engineering unit inks battery storage pact with NTPC

26 Dec 2024|11:14 PM

The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

HG Infra Engineering’s Q2 net profit slips ~16%

12 Nov 2024|01:14 PM

In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.

H G Infra Secures ₹716 Cr Railway Project

13 Sep 2024|10:48 AM

The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.

Promoters to pare 2.8% stake in HG Infra Engineering

21 Aug 2024|10:55 AM

H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.

