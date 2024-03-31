H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations for the financial year ended on 2026, 2025 and 2024 is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, our Restated Financial Statements, including the schedules, notes and significant accounting policies thereto, included in the chapter titled Restated Financial Statements beginning on page 181 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our Restated Financial Statements have been derived from our audited financial statements and restated in accordance with the SEBIICDR Regulations and the ICAI Guidance Note.

You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in this Red Herring Prospectus. You should also read the section titled Risk Factors beginning on page 21 of this Red Herring Prospectus, which discusses a number offactors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to we, us or our refers to H. R. Hygiene Products Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our Restated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 2026, 2025 and 2024 included in this Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page 181.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are a manufacturer of hygiene products with a growing presence in the Indian market. Under our brand framework, we have developed Femiss, Womanica, ElderFit and Bloom Baby, each designed to address consumer needs across the hygiene care spectrum, from babies to young women and the elderly. While our core focus has been on sanitary napkins, we have progressively diversified our portfolio to include a broader range of female care and wellness products, with Femiss catering to the economic segment through affordable and reliable sanitary napkins, Womanica offering premium high-absorbency solutions, ElderFit extending specialized hygiene care to the elderly, and Bloom Baby focusing on safe and comfortable baby care. We also manufacture our product sanitary napkin on white label for few customers. Our products are distributed pan-India through a dual-channel strategy comprising an extensive offline retail presence with network of dealers and e-commerce platforms including Meesho, Amazon, Glowroad, Flipkart, Snapdeal and JioMart, catering to both B2B and B2C customers. As on April 30, 2026 we have 25 SKUs across product range.

We had a diversified customer base of more than 227 customers in 28 states and 8 union territories in India for the last three Fiscals, which enables us to de-risk and reduce our dependency on any customer or group of customers. We focus on marketing and distributing our products to match the needs and preferences of consumers across our various brands. Our brands presence is particularly strong in western India, with Gujarat as the dominant market followed by our presence in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

For more details, please refer chapter titled Our Business beginning on page 129 of this Red Herring Prospectus. SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS AFTER March 31, 2026

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last financial year / period ended as stated in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months.

Our business is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled Risk Factors on page 21 beginning of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

1. Raw Material & Supply Chain

This combined risk factor addresses the companys vulnerability to supply chain disruptions. Our raw materials are sourced from suppliers in the U.S. and India, with whom we have built longstanding relationships; however, we do not enter into long-term agreements, leaving us vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply uncertainties. Expenditure for materials consumed comprised 46.24%, 42.11% and 46.30% of our revenue from operations for the financial Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The companys heavy reliance on imported fluff pulp and the scarcity of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) both of which could impact raw material supply and production. Additionally, logistics bottlenecks such as transport strikes, road blockages or port congestion can disrupt both raw material inflow and the distribution of finished products.

Particulars Purchase of raw materials March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 t In lakhs % t In lakhs % t In lakhs % Import 318.54 5.74% 1541.23 38.60% 2370.42 46.62% Domestic 5,234.63 94.26% 2451.36 61.40% 2713.70 53.38% Total 5,553.17 100.00% 3,992.59 100.00% 5,084.12 100.00%

Distribution is managed through Consignment Sole Agents (CSAs) with a presence in different states. CSAs are responsible for storage, handling, and timely distribution of products within their territories, though our nonexclusive arrangements may limit long-term stability and control. Transportation is carried out through third-party providers primarily by road which adds to operational risk.

2. Our business is dependent on our manufacturing facility and the loss of or shutdown of operations of any of these facilities could adversely affect our business

Our companys business faces a high operational risk due to its reliance on a single, modern manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The concentration of the entire production capacity in one location makes the company extremely vulnerable to any event that could cause a shutdown. Should a natural disaster, fire, major power outage, or an internal issue like machinery failure or a labour strike occur, all production would cease. This would lead to a complete loss of revenue, as the company would be unable to full-fill orders. In addition, extended shutdowns could damage the companys reputation, potentially causing distributors and key customers to seek more reliable suppliers. Cybersecurity incidents, contamination, or quality control failures could also force temporary shutdowns or product recalls, affecting both revenue and brand trust. The resulting loss of revenue, coupled with fixed operational expenses, could impact the companys ability to meet debt obligations and jeopardize its longterm viability as an unlisted, un-funded entity.

3. Market & Competitive Risks

This combined risk factor details the challenges we face from market dynamics. The company is vulnerable to aggressive pricing strategies by competitors, which could impact its margins and cash flow. The companys EBITDA margin was 13.07% in 2026, an increase from 12.88% in 2025, and its Net Profit Ratio was 8.73% in 2026, up from 7.92% in 2025, indicating recent profitability improvements. And the shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly alternatives like menstrual cups, reusable pads, and tampons, which could shrink the addressable market.

4. The Impact of Government Policy and Regulation

The impact of government policy and regulation on a company is multifaceted, as it encompasses regulatory compliance, the influence of government initiatives, and broader economic conditions. New regulations, such as Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), require products to meet stringent criteria and carry the ISI mark. While this is a non-negotiable requirement that demands significant investment in testing and factory inspections, it can ultimately enhance consumer trust and provide a competitive advantage.

The market is also positively influenced by government programs that promote menstrual hygiene, such as the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP). These initiatives increase awareness and accessibility in rural and underserved areas, thereby expanding the potential consumer base. Additional, during economic slowdowns or periods of high inflation, consumers may switch to cheaper alternatives, negatively impacting sales. Conversely, periods of robust economic growth and rising disposable incomes can lead to a trend of premiumization, where consumers are more willing to spend on higher-quality, branded products.

5. Indirect Taxation on our Products

Our products are subject to various forms of indirect taxation, including sales tax, value-added tax (VAT), and excise duties. These taxes are currently determined based on prevailing tariff classifications and rates. Any changes in tariff classifications, rates, or both could increase our tax burden, thereby adversely affecting our cost structure and profitability. Additionally, evolving taxation policies in India or other markets could create uncertainty in pricing strategies and impact overall competitiveness.

6. Macroeconomic Factors

The performance of our business is closely linked to macroeconomic conditions. Economic downturns, recessions, political instability, social unrest, or natural disasters in India or our other markets can disrupt operations, supply chains, and consumer demand. Furthermore, volatility in crude oil prices, rising interest rates, and inflationary pressures can increase operational costs, reduce margins, and affect consumer spending patterns, all of which can materially impact our financial results.

The scale of our operations and vast distribution network along with our customers confidence have had a significant impact on our revenues and profitability. Set out below are a few key performance indicators

(? in Lakhs)

Particulars Units For the financial year ended March 31, 2026 For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 For the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Revenue from Operations t 13,072.09 11,462.56 8,434.76 Revenue CAGR (1) % 24.49% EBITDA (2) t 1,708.34 1,476.61 757.66 EBITDA Margin (3) % 13.07% 12.88% 8.98% PAT t 1,140.66 908.10 466.41 PAT Margin (4) % 8.73% 7.92% 5.53% Return on Equity (RoE) (%) (5) % 30.90% 48.65% 126.65% Return on Capital Employed (%) (6) % 24.86% 25.48% 23.10% Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in Times) (7) Times 20.40 16.02 10.30 Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in Times) (8) Times 3.18 5.22 8.81 Debt to Equity Ratio (in Times) (9) Times 0.51 0.67 4.19 Return on Assets (10) % 6.67% 10.03% 9.54% Current Ratio (11) Times 1.41 1.71 1.31 Number of Sanitary napkin packets sold Unit sold 18,13,00,285 17,07,28,984 11,40,18,721 Number of Diaper packets sold Unit sold 424,110 2,75,880 Nil

Notes:

1 Revenue CAGR is calculated by dividing the Revenue from operation for the FY 2026 by the Revenue from operation for the FY 2025, raising to the power of one divided by the number of compounding period i.e. 2 years and subtracting by one.

< 2 EBITDA is calculated as Profit before tax + Depreciation + Interest Expenses - Other Income.

< 3 EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by Revenue from Operations.

<4) pat Margin is calculated as PAT for the period/year divided by revenue from operations.