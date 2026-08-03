Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹79.41
Prev. Close₹83.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹106.72
Day's High₹83.4
Day's Low₹79.41
52 Week's High₹91
52 Week's Low₹83.58
Book Value₹37.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
17.81
7.12
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.58
24.31
4.15
Net Worth
42.39
31.43
5.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
108.4
|0
|1,14,459.3
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.2
|40
|25,704
|220.06
|1.07
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
250.1
|27.3
|17,857.14
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.65
|25.64
|15,369.76
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
234.45
|27.78
|11,267.76
|71.8
|4.2
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Survey No.125/P2/P2 Plot #.1-3,
Village Lothada,
Gujarat - 360002
Tel: +91 63545 54191
Website: http://www.hrhygiene.com
Email: compliance@hrhygiene.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
H.R. Hygiene Products Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company as H. R. Hygiene Products Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated July 21, 2016. F...
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Reports by H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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