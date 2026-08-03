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H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd Share Price Live

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79.41
(-4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open79.41
  • Day's High83.4
  • 52 Wk High91
  • Prev. Close83.58
  • Day's Low79.41
  • 52 Wk Low 83.58
  • Turnover (lac)106.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹79.41

Prev. Close

₹83.58

Turnover(Lac.)

₹106.72

Day's High

₹83.4

Day's Low

₹79.41

52 Week's High

₹91

52 Week's Low

₹83.58

Book Value

₹37.66

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:57 PM
Aug-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.53%

Non-Promoter- 11.80%

Institutions: 11.80%

Non-Institutions: 39.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

17.81

7.12

1.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

24.58

24.31

4.15

Net Worth

42.39

31.43

5.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

108.4

01,14,459.3402.9701,580.5156.41

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

95.2

4025,704220.061.073,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

250.1

27.317,857.14116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

355.65

25.6415,369.76154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

234.45

27.7811,267.7671.84.2497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Survey No.125/P2/P2 Plot #.1-3,

Village Lothada,

Gujarat - 360002

Tel: +91 63545 54191

Website: http://www.hrhygiene.com

Email: compliance@hrhygiene.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

H.R. Hygiene Products Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company as H. R. Hygiene Products Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated July 21, 2016. F...
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Reports by H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd

Company FAQs

The H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹180.36 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd is 0 and 2.22 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹83.58 and ₹91 as of 07 Aug ‘26
H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.54 %
Institutions - 11.81 %
Public - 39.65 %

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