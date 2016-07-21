To,

The Members,

H. R. HYGIENE PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED Rajkot

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 08 th Annual Report on the Business and Operation of your company together with the Audited Statement of Account and the Auditors Report of your company for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024.

1. KEY BUSINESS. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

• The company specializes in producing high-quality absorbent intimate hygiene products, with a primary focus on female-friendly hygienic pads and adult diapers.

• Our brands Femiss and Womanica represent our commitment to quality and innovation in this sector.

• We have plans to expand into other female care products and baby diapers, aiming to cater to a wider range of consumer needs.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

* (Rs. In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 8,491.56 4,218.54^ Less: Total Expenditure including Depreciation 7 ,835.28 4,192.72 Profit/Loss Before Tax 656.28 25.82 Less: Tax (including Current Tax, deferred tax & Provision) 486.23 26.85 Profit After Tax 486.23 26.85 Basic 27.78 1.53 Diluted 27.78 1.53

PRODiraSrRVfcdm report that ttW

year ended March 31, 2024 has increased to Rs.8271.14 lakhs as compared to Rs. 4,217.04 lakhs of the previous year. The Company has incurred the Net Profit of Rs.486.23 Lakhs during the year as compared to Rs.26.85 Lakhs of the previous year.

Your Directors assures you that they would grab all business opportunities that could be seized from the market for the overall development of our business and foresee bright prospects of the Company in the years to come.

2. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the financial year under review.

3. GENERAL RESERVE: ^

During the year under review the Company has not proposed to carry any amount to any reserves.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates, and the date of the report like settlement of tax liabilities, operation of patent rights, depression in market value of investments, institution of cases by or against the company, sale or purchase of capital assets or destruction of any assets etc.

6. WEB [ADDRESS: ^L_,

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (a) of me Companies Act, 2013, the Company is iSjjlhe process of uploading its Annual Return on

7. SUBSIDIARIES. JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

8. SHARE-CAPITAL:

The Paid-up share capital of the company is Rs. 1,75,00,000/- divided in tol 7,50,000 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, as on 31st March, 2024. Further during the year company has not issued any debenture or other securities.

M/s. R B & GOHIL & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 119360W) has been appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company in casual vacancy for fhe F.Y. 2023-2024. Further, M/s. R B & GOHIL & Co is proposed to be appointed at the AGM for a term of 5 years.

10. AUDITORS REPORT:

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory.

It. EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION. RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE BY STATUTORY AUDITORS IN AUDIT REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report.

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12. SECRETARAIL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the company has complied with the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

13. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

The Provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the Cost Audit are not applicable to the Company during the financial year.

14. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the Secretarial Audit are not applicable to the Company since the Company is a Private Limited Company.

15. PUBLIC/DEPOSiTS: ^

The CPmpany has neither inyitedjior accepted any deposit from the public with in the Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Complies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year. ^

16. DlkECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL P^SONNEL:

Following are the directors in the company as on 31st March, 2024:

Sr. No. Name of the Director DIN Designation Date of appointment 01 Rahul Kishorbhai Sheradia 07544377 Director 21/07/2016 02 Hemal Babubhai Borsadiya 07544248 Director 21/07/2016 03 Binita Hemalbhai Borsadiya 08984713 Director 05/12/2020

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REGISTERED OFFICE & WORKS : Plot No. 1-3, Daimond-2,

B/h Madhuvan Weighbridge, Village: Lothda - 360 022, Dist: Rajkot. (Guj) INDIA +91-86900 89009 I +91-63528 78313

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17. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS:

During the financial year no director was appointed or has resigned. Further, no KMP was appointed during the financial year under review.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOAMS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year and hence the said provision is not applicable.

19. BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR:

SR.NO. DATE OF BOARD MEETING NO. OF DIRECTORS PERSENT 01 10/04/2023 02 20/06/2023 4 4 03 04/09/2023 4 04 22/10/2023 4 05 22/12/2023 4 06 19/03/2024 4

20. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES: The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 18a,is provided in Form AOC-2 as Annexure-A.

21. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: C

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 201W as amended with respect to Directors rponsibility statement and subject to where so ever otherwise contained in the /wait Report, YourDirectors hereby confirm:

i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial period ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed, along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial period ended and of the profit or loss of the Company for the period under review;

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The Company being unlisted, sub clause (e) of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to laying down internal financial controls is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

22. DISCLOSURE OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

Since your company does not own any manufacturing facility, the requirement pertaining to disclosure of particulars relating to conservation of energy, research and development and technology absorption, as prescribed under the companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 2013 are not applicable.

The foreign exchange earnings and out go are as under:

Particulars Amount Foreign Exchange Earning Nil Foreign Exchange out go if Smm # -Wm _ Nil

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23. CQRPbRATE SOCIAL RESPONSIFTLlI

The Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company so the Company is irot required to create Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and to form CSR Committee during the financial year 31st March, 2024.

24. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company since the Company is a Private Limited Company.

25. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM:

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applicable to the Company since the Company is a Private Limited Company.

26. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time.

27. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OP WOMEN AT WORKPLACE fPREVENTIQN. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual harassment of women af the work place (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal ) Act,2013. Internal complaints committee (ICC) has been setup to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the financial year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

28.1NDUSTRAIL RELATIONS AND HUMAN RESOURCE:

The Company treats its all man power as valuable assets and growth of the company is possible only through entire workforce working in the company. The industrial relations with workman and staff continued to be extremely cordial during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their immense appreciation for the assistance and co-operation extended by the various statutory authorities, Banks, Shareholders and Employees of the Company.

The directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees, customers, and suppliers for their continuous support given by them to the company at all levels during the period under review.

Your board of directors also takes this opportunity to convey their gratitude and sincere thanks for the co-operation and assistance received from the shareholders. The board acknowledges your confidence and continued support and looks forward for the same in future as well.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS H. R. HYGIENE PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED

RAHUL KISHORBHAI SHERADIA DIRECTOR DIN:07544377

HEMAL BABUBHAI BORSADIYA DIRECTOR DIN: 07544248