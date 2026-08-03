H. R. Hygiene Products Ltd Summary

H.R. Hygiene Products Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company as H. R.



Hygiene Products Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated July 21, 2016. Further, Company was converted into a public Company and the name of the Company was changed to H. R.



Hygiene Products Limited, on February 10, 2025 by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre .Company is a manufacturer of hygiene products with a growing presence in the Indian market. While the core focus has been on sanitary napkins, Company has progressively diversified its portfolio to include a broader range of female care and wellness products, with Femiss catering to economic segment through affordable and reliable sanitary napkins, Womanica offering premium high-absorbency solutions, ElderFit extending specialized hygiene care to the elderly, and Bloom Baby focusing on safe and comfortable baby care.The Company manufacture sanitary napkin on white label for few customers. These products are distributed pan-India through a dual-channel strategy comprising an extensive offline retail presence with network of dealers and e-commerce platforms including Meesho, Amazon, Glowroad, Flipkart, Snapdeal and JioMart, catering to both B2B and B2C customers.



Since commencing operations, Company has steadily expanded its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. It began production in 2017-18 with an initial capacity of approximately 4 lakh units per day. In 2018-19, it launched brands such as Femiss and Womanica, marking its entry into the consumer hygiene segment.



In 2019-20, Company expanded its distribution network to cover North and East Indian states. In 2022-23, Company commenced online sales, leveraging e-commerce channels to reach a wider customer base. In 2023-24, it launched a new manufacturing line with a capacity of approximately 8 Crore pieces per day, enhancing its production.



In December 2024, it launched adult diapers under the brand name Elderfit and in April 2025, it has introduced baby diapers under the brand name Bloom Baby.Company is planning the initial public offering of 61,31,200 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each, comprising a fresh issue of 49,05,600 equity shares and the offer for sale of 12,25,600 equity shares.