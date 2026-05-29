|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Haleos Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 discuss to recommend dividend for the financial year 2025-26 if any and any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Enclosed - Outcome of 97th Board meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 29.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Haleos Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2025 and any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Enclosed - Outcome of 96th Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Enclosed -- Outcome of 95th Board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|SMS Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 Board report for the year 2024-25 and fixing the date of 19th Annual General Meeting any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Enclosed -- Outcome of 94th Board Meeting. Enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.08.2025)
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