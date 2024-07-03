Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,340
Prev. Close₹1,384.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.17
Day's High₹1,375
Day's Low₹1,340
52 Week's High₹1,774
52 Week's Low₹1,067
Book Value₹710.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)410.17
P/E23.07
EPS58.8
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.15
173.2
161
148.19
Net Worth
197.17
176.22
164.02
151.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
260.25
256.92
344.15
212.98
yoy growth (%)
1.29
-25.34
61.58
-1.34
Raw materials
-139.65
-162.04
-230.28
-132.95
As % of sales
53.66
63.07
66.91
62.42
Employee costs
-27.11
-23.27
-20.63
-17.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.35
13.33
23.75
6.39
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.24
-5.76
-5.7
Tax paid
-6.18
-4.19
-7.12
0.1
Working capital
6.74
5.62
4.3
1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.29
-25.34
61.58
-1.34
Op profit growth
25
-26.72
145.88
-53.6
EBIT growth
29.45
-36.93
176.29
-57.05
Net profit growth
43.95
-45
155.84
-49.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
333.79
344.72
305.96
315.56
349.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
333.79
344.72
305.96
315.56
349.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.43
4.86
3.83
5.42
14.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
T V V S N Murthy
Executive Director
Talluri Venkata Praveen
WTD & Executive Director
Sudeepthi Gopineedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Sarath Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mannam Malakondaiah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivas Samavedam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sundaramma Patibandla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Trupti Ranjan Mohanty
Plot No 19-III Road No 71,
Opp Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan PSc,
Telangana - 500096
Tel: 91-040-6628-8888
Website: http://www.smslife.in
Email: info@smslife.in
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 No...
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