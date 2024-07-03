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Haleos Labs Limited Share Price Live

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1,356.7
(-1.98%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,340
  • Day's High1,375
  • 52 Wk High1,774
  • Prev. Close1,384.1
  • Day's Low1,340
  • 52 Wk Low 1,067
  • Turnover (lac)34.17
  • P/E23.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value710.99
  • EPS58.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)410.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Haleos Labs Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,340

Prev. Close

₹1,384.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹34.17

Day's High

₹1,375

Day's Low

₹1,340

52 Week's High

₹1,774

52 Week's Low

₹1,067

Book Value

₹710.99

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

410.17

P/E

23.07

EPS

58.8

Divi. Yield

0

Haleos Labs Limited Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 24 Sep, 2025

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Haleos Labs Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Haleos Labs Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 27.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Haleos Labs Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.15

173.2

161

148.19

Net Worth

197.17

176.22

164.02

151.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

260.25

256.92

344.15

212.98

yoy growth (%)

1.29

-25.34

61.58

-1.34

Raw materials

-139.65

-162.04

-230.28

-132.95

As % of sales

53.66

63.07

66.91

62.42

Employee costs

-27.11

-23.27

-20.63

-17.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.35

13.33

23.75

6.39

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.24

-5.76

-5.7

Tax paid

-6.18

-4.19

-7.12

0.1

Working capital

6.74

5.62

4.3

1.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.29

-25.34

61.58

-1.34

Op profit growth

25

-26.72

145.88

-53.6

EBIT growth

29.45

-36.93

176.29

-57.05

Net profit growth

43.95

-45

155.84

-49.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

333.79

344.72

305.96

315.56

349.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

333.79

344.72

305.96

315.56

349.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.43

4.86

3.83

5.42

14.76

Haleos Labs Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Haleos Labs Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

T V V S N Murthy

Executive Director

Talluri Venkata Praveen

WTD & Executive Director

Sudeepthi Gopineedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Sarath Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mannam Malakondaiah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srinivas Samavedam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sundaramma Patibandla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Trupti Ranjan Mohanty

Registered Office

Plot No 19-III Road No 71,

Opp Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan PSc,

Telangana - 500096

Tel: 91-040-6628-8888

Website: http://www.smslife.in

Email: info@smslife.in

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 No...
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Reports by Haleos Labs Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Haleos Labs Limited share price today?

The Haleos Labs Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1356.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haleos Labs Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haleos Labs Limited is ₹410.17 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haleos Labs Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Haleos Labs Limited is 23.07 and 1.91 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haleos Labs Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haleos Labs Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haleos Labs Limited is ₹1067 and ₹1774 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Haleos Labs Limited?

Haleos Labs Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.17%, 3 Years at 37.01%, 1 Year at 7.61%, 6 Month at 0.03%, 3 Month at 6.12% and 1 Month at -17.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haleos Labs Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Haleos Labs Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 72.11 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 27.60 %

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