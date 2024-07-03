Haleos Labs Limited Summary

SMS Lifesciences India Limited was incorporated originally as Potluri Real Estate Private Limited on May 31, 2006. The Companys name was changed to Potluri Packaging Industries Private Limited on 6 November, 2013 and again changed to SMS Lifesciences India Private Limited on 4 August, 2014 to undertake the activities related pharma sector. The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary Company of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited w.e.f.



01.04.2016 and subsequently got converted into a Public Limited w.e.f. 22 June, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and export of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs) and their intermediates. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at Kazipally and Jeedimetla, Hyderabad with an installed capacity of 65 KL.



What started off as a single facility - single product manufacturing company in 1990 grew to be a multi-location group having products spread across an array of therapeutic segments. SMS Group was given the export house status in the year 1997-98.Having three multi product facilities in operation and a research centre, the Company executed contract manufacturing and research assignment for global customer base. The Scheme of Arrangement between SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited with the Company was implemented in 2016-17.



Pursuant to the Scheme, the Semi Regulated facilities i.e Unit No. I, IV and V along with premises situated at Industrial Estate, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad; Industrial Development Area, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad; Premises bearing Flat No.417, Nilgiri, Aditya Enclave, Ameerpet, Hyderabad; vacant land admeasuring Ac 19.00 cents situated at Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam and Investments relating to Semi Regulated Units of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited got demerged into the Company and the said Scheme of Demerger was given effect on May 17, 2017. The Company allotted 30,23,287 Equity Shares of Rs.



10 each to the shareholders of SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited on 27 June, 2017 in pursuance of Demerger Scheme.The Company made Mahi Drugs Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. by acquiring 9,00,000 Equity Shares effective on 17th September, 2018. Similarly, the Company diluted its 10% stake in Mahi Drugs Private Limited during the period 2021-22 and it ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f.



7th February, 2022.Company completed two regulatory inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Companys Unit 1 at Kazipally, Hyderabad underwent USFDA inspection in May, 2025, resulting in a successful outcome with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. Additionally, the Companys subsidiary, Mahi Drugs also successfully completed its USFDA inspection in February, 2025 of its manufacturing facility located in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.



Company expanded the new API production line, which is expected to become operational in the latter half of the year 2025-26.