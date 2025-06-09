|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Recommendation of dividend of f1.50/· (15%) per equity share of f1 0/· face value, for the year 2024·25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. AGM date. Book closure dates and the Record date for the purpose of payment of dividend will be announced in due course of time.
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