Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Audit Report Of The Auditor For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026.

Board Meeting 8 May 2026 30 Apr 2026

HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve interim dividend Recommend a Interim Dividend of 1.5% i.e Rs. 0.15 /· per Equity Share of Rs. 10/ each and 1 o/o i.e. Rs . 0.10/- per preference shares of Rs . 10/- for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2026. Board has fixed Friday, 15th May, 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Enclosed herewith Financial Result for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter/Half-year ended on September 30 2025. Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2025 at 03.30 PM through VC and OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2025 22 Oct 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22 October 2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the June Quarter

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025