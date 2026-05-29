|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Audit Report Of The Auditor For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve interim dividend Recommend a Interim Dividend of 1.5% i.e Rs. 0.15 /· per Equity Share of Rs. 10/ each and 1 o/o i.e. Rs . 0.10/- per preference shares of Rs . 10/- for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2026. Board has fixed Friday, 15th May, 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Enclosed herewith Financial Result for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter/Half-year ended on September 30 2025. Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2025 at 03.30 PM through VC and OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2025
|22 Oct 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22 October 2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the June Quarter
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 15.07.2025-Conversion of warrant into equity
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