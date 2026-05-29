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HBG Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

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94.9
(-4.14%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Phoenix Township CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202622 May 2026
HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Audit Report Of The Auditor For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
Board Meeting8 May 202630 Apr 2026
HBG Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve interim dividend Recommend a Interim Dividend of 1.5% i.e Rs. 0.15 /· per Equity Share of Rs. 10/ each and 1 o/o i.e. Rs . 0.10/- per preference shares of Rs . 10/- for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2026. Board has fixed Friday, 15th May, 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2026)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Enclosed herewith Financial Result for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter/Half-year ended on September 30 2025. Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2025 at 03.30 PM through VC and OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202522 Oct 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22 October 2025
Board Meeting14 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the June Quarter
Board Meeting15 Jul 202515 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 15.07.2025-Conversion of warrant into equity

Phoenix Township: Related News

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