No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹102
Prev. Close₹99
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.65
Day's High₹102
Day's Low₹91.5
52 Week's High₹257.8
52 Week's Low₹71.3
Book Value₹178.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)194.73
P/E69.78
EPS1.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.54
13.98
13.98
13.98
Preference Capital
7.7
7.7
7.7
7.7
Reserves
323.84
199.17
2.74
1.98
Net Worth
350.08
220.85
24.42
23.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.33
20.01
17.8
14.53
yoy growth (%)
-53.39
12.43
22.5
11
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.98
-3.84
-3.04
-2.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.53
0.75
0.84
0.76
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.5
-2.04
-1.89
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.37
-0.21
-0.25
Working capital
0.48
-1
-0.77
-3.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.39
12.43
22.5
11
Op profit growth
-65.85
19.54
13.58
0.77
EBIT growth
-141.69
18.86
13.31
12.93
Net profit growth
-563.71
-40.2
21.45
16.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
28.08
28.59
27.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.08
28.59
27.47
Other Operating Income
3.66
6.61
2.07
Other Income
0
50.65
194.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
652.45
|63.47
|92,871.84
|557.64
|0.5
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
150.35
|36.14
|31,317.55
|281.35
|0.67
|1,017.28
|57.09
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
285.95
|28.48
|17,882.29
|200.17
|0.52
|808.76
|74.97
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
750.85
|24.68
|16,443.17
|166.82
|0.27
|498.38
|171.43
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
628.75
|63.77
|14,683.93
|69.42
|0
|174.24
|202.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
SAMIT PRAFULLA HEDE
Non Executive Women Director
SHIBANI MANISH HARLALKA
Non Executive Director
Paul David Talbot Willcox
Non Executive Director
Arun P Pawar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dev Toprani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Narayan Talchekar
Independent Director
Anita Shantaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Rajesh Thakkar
Durga Bhavan,
Hede Centre Tonca,
Goa - 403001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.hbgindia.com
Email: complaince@hbgindia.com
17/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
Estate Marol Naka, Andheri East,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28590942
Website: www.adroitcorporate.com
Email: pratapp@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Phoenix Township Limited was incorporated in February, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing services relating to hotel business.The Company has a significant potential for growth of hospitability...
Read More
Reports by HBG Hotels Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.