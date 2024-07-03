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HBG Hotels Ltd Share Price Live

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94.9
(-4.14%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open102
  • Day's High102
  • 52 Wk High257.8
  • Prev. Close99
  • Day's Low91.5
  • 52 Wk Low 71.3
  • Turnover (lac)5.65
  • P/E69.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.38
  • EPS1.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)194.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

HBG Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

₹102

Prev. Close

₹99

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.65

Day's High

₹102

Day's Low

₹91.5

52 Week's High

₹257.8

52 Week's Low

₹71.3

Book Value

₹178.38

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

194.73

P/E

69.78

EPS

1.36

Divi. Yield

0

HBG Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 15 May, 2026

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5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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HBG Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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HBG Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.79%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

HBG Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.54

13.98

13.98

13.98

Preference Capital

7.7

7.7

7.7

7.7

Reserves

323.84

199.17

2.74

1.98

Net Worth

350.08

220.85

24.42

23.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.33

20.01

17.8

14.53

yoy growth (%)

-53.39

12.43

22.5

11

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.98

-3.84

-3.04

-2.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.53

0.75

0.84

0.76

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.5

-2.04

-1.89

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.37

-0.21

-0.25

Working capital

0.48

-1

-0.77

-3.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.39

12.43

22.5

11

Op profit growth

-65.85

19.54

13.58

0.77

EBIT growth

-141.69

18.86

13.31

12.93

Net profit growth

-563.71

-40.2

21.45

16.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

28.08

28.59

27.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.08

28.59

27.47

Other Operating Income

3.66

6.61

2.07

Other Income

0

50.65

194.68

HBG Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

652.45

63.4792,871.84557.640.51,660.6389.69

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

150.35

36.1431,317.55281.350.671,017.2857.09

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

285.95

28.4817,882.29200.170.52808.7674.97

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

750.85

24.6816,443.17166.820.27498.38171.43

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

628.75

63.7714,683.9369.420174.24202.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HBG Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

SAMIT PRAFULLA HEDE

Non Executive Women Director

SHIBANI MANISH HARLALKA

Non Executive Director

Paul David Talbot Willcox

Non Executive Director

Arun P Pawar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dev Toprani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kiran Narayan Talchekar

Independent Director

Anita Shantaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi Rajesh Thakkar

Registered Office

Durga Bhavan,

Hede Centre Tonca,

Goa - 403001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.hbgindia.com

Email: complaince@hbgindia.com

Registrar Office

17/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

Estate Marol Naka, Andheri East,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28590942

Website: www.adroitcorporate.com

Email: pratapp@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Phoenix Township Limited was incorporated in February, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing services relating to hotel business.The Company has a significant potential for growth of hospitability...
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Reports by HBG Hotels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the HBG Hotels Ltd share price today?

The HBG Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of HBG Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HBG Hotels Ltd is ₹194.73 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of HBG Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HBG Hotels Ltd is 69.78 and 0.53 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HBG Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HBG Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HBG Hotels Ltd is ₹71.3 and ₹257.8 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of HBG Hotels Ltd?

HBG Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.77%, 3 Years at 22.60%, 1 Year at -61.31%, 6 Month at -26.97%, 3 Month at -2.61% and 1 Month at -7.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HBG Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HBG Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.80 %
Institutions - 1.04 %
Public - 29.16 %

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