Recommend a Interim Dividend of 1.5% i.e Rs.15 /· per Equity Share of Rs. 10/ each and 1 o/o i.e. Rs . 0.10/- per preference shares of Rs . 10/- for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2026. Board has fixed Friday, 15th May, 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26.