|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|0.15
|1.5
|Interim
|Recommend a Interim Dividend of 1.5% i.e Rs.15 /· per Equity Share of Rs. 10/ each and 1 o/o i.e. Rs . 0.10/- per preference shares of Rs . 10/- for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2026. Board has fixed Friday, 15th May, 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
|Dividend
|23 May 2025
|22 Sep 2025
|22 Sep 2025
|0.15
|1.5
|Final
|Recommend a final dividend of 1.5% i.e. Rs 0.15 per equity share of rs. 10 each and 1% of Rs. 0.10 per preference share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31.03.2025, subject to approval of members ensuing annual general meeting.
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