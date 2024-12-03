iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Bank Ltd Book Closer

1,652.05
(0.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:23 PM

HDFC Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

HDFC Bank: Related News

HDFC Bank Shares Surge 2% After Block Deal

HDFC Bank Shares Surge 2% After Block Deal

3 Dec 2024|01:22 PM

On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.

HDFC Bank Market Cap Crosses Rs 14 Lakh Crore

HDFC Bank Market Cap Crosses Rs 14 Lakh Crore

28 Nov 2024|02:19 PM

HDFC Bank shares were down 0.14% at Rs 1,808.40 at 11:17 a.m. The stock increased 1.4% earlier in the day to hit a record high of Rs 1,836.05.

HDFC puts on sale car loans worth ₹12,000 Crore

HDFC puts on sale car loans worth ₹12,000 Crore

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

In September, the bank issued a similar securitization of ₹9,062 Crore in car loans, which were likewise rated AAA by India Ratings.

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

HDFC Bank Outpaces Adani Group with ₹28,000 Crore Market Cap Boost

HDFC Bank Outpaces Adani Group with ₹28,000 Crore Market Cap Boost

23 Oct 2024|07:54 PM

Adani Enterprises leads the Adani Group with a market cap of ₹3.3 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank to pare stake worth ₹10,000 Crore in HDB Financial IPO

HDFC Bank to pare stake worth ₹10,000 Crore in HDB Financial IPO

21 Oct 2024|09:32 AM

HDB Financial Services, founded in 2007, offers secured and unsecured loans and operates more than 1,680 branches across India.

HDFC Bank Sells 100% Stake in HDFC Edu for ₹192 Crore to Vama Sundari

HDFC Bank Sells 100% Stake in HDFC Edu for ₹192 Crore to Vama Sundari

8 Oct 2024|04:02 PM

The sale price is set at ₹9.60 per share, and the transaction will be conducted entirely in cash.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

HDFC Bank Securitizes Loans to Boost Capital Adequacy

HDFC Bank Securitizes Loans to Boost Capital Adequacy

4 Oct 2024|02:59 PM

This would be the latest in a series of moves the bank has taken to normalise its balance sheet and enhance its NIM.

