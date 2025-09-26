Intimation regarding AGM and book closure Please find attached the Summary of Proceedings of 36th AGM held on 26th September 2025 and Scrutinizers Report Please find attached the Scrutinizers Report dated 26th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.09.2025) Disclosure of Voting Results and Revised Scrutinizers Report relating to 36th AGM of the Company held on 26th September, 2025 Please find attached the Revised Scrutinizers Report relating to 36th AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)