Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹305
Prev. Close₹305
Turnover(Lac.)₹15
Day's High₹305
Day's Low₹296.8
52 Week's High₹363
52 Week's Low₹252.5
Book Value₹85.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)956.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.81
31.81
31.81
31.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.99
240.72
241.61
241
Net Worth
271.8
272.53
273.42
272.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-7.9
9.03
-1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,319.27
1,110.95
1,375.71
1,039.69
631.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,319.27
1,110.95
1,375.71
1,039.69
631.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.12
0
Other Income
58.27
59.84
60.41
23.64
1,169.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Banwari Lal Mittal
Non Executive Director
Ravi Kant Sharma
Non Executive Director
Abha Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
RUPANJANA DE
Independent Non Exe. Director
J. N. Mukhopadhyaya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjana Dikshit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRATAP SINGH
Azimganj House 2nd Floor,
7 Abanindra Nath Thakur Sarani,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: 91-33-22829330
Website: http://www.sastasundarventures.com
Email: info@sastasundar.com; info@microsec.in
59C Chowinghee Road,
3rd Flr,
Kolkata-700020
Tel: 91-033-22890540
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services ...
Read More
Reports by Health X Platform Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.