iifl-logo

Health X Platform Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
300.55
(-1.46%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305
  • Day's High305
  • 52 Wk High363
  • Prev. Close305
  • Day's Low296.8
  • 52 Wk Low 252.5
  • Turnover (lac)15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)956.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Health X Platform Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹305

Prev. Close

₹305

Turnover(Lac.)

₹15

Day's High

₹305

Day's Low

₹296.8

52 Week's High

₹363

52 Week's Low

₹252.5

Book Value

₹85.15

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

956.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Health X Platform Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

arrow

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Health X Platform Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Health X Platform Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.83%

Non-Promoter- 4.77%

Institutions: 4.77%

Non-Institutions: 20.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Health X Platform Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31.81

31.81

31.81

31.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.99

240.72

241.61

241

Net Worth

271.8

272.53

273.42

272.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-7.9

9.03

-1.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,319.27

1,110.95

1,375.71

1,039.69

631.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,319.27

1,110.95

1,375.71

1,039.69

631.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.12

0

Other Income

58.27

59.84

60.41

23.64

1,169.12

Health X Platform Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Health X Platform Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Banwari Lal Mittal

Non Executive Director

Ravi Kant Sharma

Non Executive Director

Abha Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

RUPANJANA DE

Independent Non Exe. Director

J. N. Mukhopadhyaya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjana Dikshit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRATAP SINGH

Registered Office

Azimganj House 2nd Floor,

7 Abanindra Nath Thakur Sarani,

West Bengal - 700017

Tel: 91-33-22829330

Website: http://www.sastasundarventures.com

Email: info@sastasundar.com; info@microsec.in

Registrar Office

59C Chowinghee Road,

3rd Flr,

Kolkata-700020

Tel: 91-033-22890540

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: kolkata@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sastasundar Ventures Limited was formerly established as Satyam Fiscal Services Private Limited as a Private Limited Company on June 6, 1989. The Company changed the name from Satyam Fiscal Services ...
Read More

Reports by Health X Platform Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Health X Platform Ltd share price today?

The Health X Platform Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Health X Platform Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Health X Platform Ltd is ₹956.06 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Health X Platform Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Health X Platform Ltd is 0 and 3.54 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Health X Platform Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Health X Platform Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Health X Platform Ltd is ₹252.5 and ₹363 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Health X Platform Ltd?

Health X Platform Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.65%, 3 Years at 1.39%, 1 Year at 5.55%, 6 Month at -2.45%, 3 Month at 10.90% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Health X Platform Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Health X Platform Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.84 %
Institutions - 4.77 %
Public - 20.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Health X Platform Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.