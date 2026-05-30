Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

Health X Platform Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2026 27 Feb 2026

Please find attached the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. 27th February, 2026. Please find attached the disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.02.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2026 26 Feb 2026

Please find attached the disclosure regarding in-principle approval of Scheme of Arrangement by the Board of Directors of Health X Platform Limited (formerly known as Sastasundar Ventures Limited) - Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 29 Jan 2026

Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Please find attached the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 6th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 7th January, 2026

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Sastasundar Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025