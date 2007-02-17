Hero Motors Ltd Management Discussions

Hero Motors Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
HERO MOTORS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OPERATIONS:
The company has felt the brunt of global recession with consequential
decline in export volume during the year. With fall in export volume,
foreign exchange fluctuation impact clubbed with short delivery of forex
has resulted in loss of Rs. 1097.47 lac, due to short delivery of export
receivables. Though, the domestic sales continued to be better with
increasing volumes from Hero Honda and LG Electronics. The Company achieved
a turnover of Rs. 18174.20 lacs during the year under review comprising of
sale of vehicles, components, spares etc. as compared to Previous Year
turnover of Rs. 30201.37 lacs.
NEW Project:
The company has successfully implemented installation of Gear Plant at its
Ghaziabad facility and commenced commercial supplies. The gears
manufactured from this plant are being produced for recreational vehicles
and motor cycles for the export markets. The company has also set up one
more machining line for making cylinder blocks of refrigerator compressors
for LG Electronics. With installation of this line, the overall capacity of
cylinder blocks machining has now reached to 3 mn nos p.a. The company has
backward integrated the manufacturing of swing arms by acquisition of ready
facility to make child parts, thereby enhancing the value addition and
margins. During the current year, the company acquired running assembly
facility from M/s Delphi for making chassis systems (Rear Axle Assembly and
Front Corner Module) for General Motors. The unit is located at Halol,
inside General Motors Plant. Subsequent to this acquisition, another
facility has been set up for the chassis assembly at Talegaon, Maharashtra.
This unit is also catering to assembly and supplies to General Motors.
After acquision from Delphi, a number of supply orders have been received
from GM for assembly of front corner modules and rear axle assembles. The
chassis system division has been further hived off into a separate legal
entity Hero Chassis System Pvt Ltd.
TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE:
Your board does not recommend to transfer any amount to the general reserve
of the company.
FUTURE PROSPECTS:
The global recession also impacted the company in the current year.
However, the downward trend seems to have bottomed out, as the export
schedules have started to improve. New products are being developed across
business divisions to include transmission/gears, fitness and chassis
system. With start up of gear plant, the company has been able to go to the
next level of technology upgradation.