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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
-330.01
-325.44
353.58
-718.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
767.98
730.82
2.03
875.11
Net Worth
437.97
405.38
355.61
156.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,188.35
1,089.59
1,064.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,188.35
1,089.59
1,064.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
28.39
21.64
19.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
164.3
|96.65
|1,73,409.49
|348.26
|0.37
|3,551.48
|36.54
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
48,388.75
|60.57
|1,42,727.94
|701.8
|0.56
|5,841.9
|5,036.37
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,202.4
|71.61
|69,434.66
|244.43
|0.22
|4,029.39
|100.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
788.95
|63.32
|49,240.61
|220.11
|0.43
|1,157.24
|93.63
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,696.75
|48.78
|37,933.25
|194.62
|0.43
|3,182.71
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PANKAJ MUNJAL
Director
CHARU MUNJAL
Director
GIAN PARKASH SOOD
Director
PAWAN PURI
Director
ABHISHEK MUNJAL
Company Secretary
Prerna Joshi
Hero Nagar,
G T Road,
Punjab - 141003
Tel: +91 120 4412 000
Website: http://www.heromotors.com
Email: investorrelations@heromotors.com
2E/21 Alankit House,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: info@alankit.com/alankit@alankit.com/rta@alankit.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Hero Motors Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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