the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, and the notes to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information of Hexagon Nutrition Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as ‘the Group) (collectively, the “Restated Consolidated Financial Information”)

To:

The Board of Directors,

Hexagon Nutrition Limited 404 Global Chamber, Adarsh Nagar,

Link Road, Andheri (W),

Mumbai - 400053, Maharashtra, India.

Dear Sir / Madam,

1. We, S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Information of the Company. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 22, 2025, prepared by the Company to enable them to prepare Restated Consolidated Financial Information in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer (“Proposed IPO”), and have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of The Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”);

b) relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, (the “ICDR Regulations”); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports on Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), (the “Guidance Note”)

Managements Responsibility for the Restated Consolidated Financial Information

2. The preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information is the responsibility of the Board of Directors of the Company, for the purpose set out in paragraph 11 below. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in paragraph 2 of Annexure V to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act and the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibilities

3. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) the terms of reference and our engagement agreed with you vide our engagement letter dated April 16, 2025, requesting us to carry out work on such Restated Consolidated Financial Information in connection with Holding Companys Proposed IPO;

b) the Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India;

c) concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

d) the requirements of Section 26 of the Act and applicable provisions of the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist the company in meeting its responsibilities in relation to its

compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Proposed

IPO.

Restated Consolidated Financial Information as per audited financial statements

4. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been compiled by the management from:

a) The Audited Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Group as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India (referred to as “Ind AS”), which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on June 02, 2025, June 12, 2024 and June 28, 2023 respectively.

b) Financial statements and other financial information in relation to the Companys subsidiaries, as listed below, audited by other auditors and included in the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements:

Name of the Entity Hexagon Nutrition Relationship Independent Auditor "MVs Bhuwania & M/s Bhuwania & Period Examined Financial years ended (Exports) Private Limited Subsidiary Agrawal Associates March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Hexagon Nutrition TVT/c RVmwonio Rx Financial years ended (International) Private Limited Subsidiary M/s Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Hexagon Nutrition Healthcare Private Limited Subsidiary M/s Bhuwania & Agrawal Associates Financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Financial years ended Hexagon Nutrition China Limited Subsidiary Richful CPA Limited March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Hexagon Nutrition Subsidiary UHY Hellmann (SA) Financial years ended

Name of the Entity Relationship Independent Auditor Period Examined Proprietary Limited March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Financial years ended Hexagon Nutrition LLC Subsidiary Prima Audit LLC Audit Organisation March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Reports issued by us dated June 02, 2025 on the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025 as referred to in Paragraph 4 above.

b) Auditors Reports issued by the predecessor auditor dated June 12, 2024 and June 28, 2023 on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively, as referred to in Paragraph 4 above.

c) Based on our examination, in accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

i. There are no qualifications in the auditors reports on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

ii. There are no emphasis of matter paragraphs included in the auditors report on the consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which require any corrective adjustments to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information.

iii. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

6. We have not audited any financial statements of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025. Accordingly, we express no opinion on the financial position, results of operations or cash flows of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025.

7. Some of the Companys subsidiaries are located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries, and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiaries located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have reviewed these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such subsidiaries located outside India is based on the report of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company.

8. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4a, 4b and 4c above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the management of the Company in connection with the Proposed IPO, for the use and reference of the current statutory auditors of the Company in furnishing their examination report to the Board of Directors of the Company and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For S K Patodia & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 112723W/ W100962

Sd/-

Dhiraj Lalpuria

Partner

Membership Number: 146268

UDIN: 25146268BMIYAR8984

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: August 22, 2025