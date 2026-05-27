No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.27
23.27
11.05
11.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
12.21
Reserves
49.27
38.64
56.32
36.72
Net Worth
72.54
61.91
67.37
59.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
324.93
297.73
278.5
209.97
203.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
324.93
297.73
278.5
209.97
203.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.36
6.89
3.15
7.4
9.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,197.85
|47.55
|5,16,404.92
|2,930
|1.87
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,427.4
|79.74
|2,75,247.59
|1,114.11
|0.84
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
534.55
|64.87
|1,80,800.64
|787.91
|0.28
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,335.85
|50.17
|1,28,523.71
|685.47
|1.7
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
833.8
|55.77
|1,08,239.66
|336
|0.48
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Arun Purushottam Kelkar
ED / MD / Promoter
Vikram Arun Kelkar
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Nikhil Arun Kelkar
Executive Director
Subhash Purushottam Kelkar
Non Executive Director
Aditya Subhash Kelkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aparna Deepak Sakpal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meena Bipinchandra Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nimesh Pratap Shukla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keval M Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Payal Pravin Madhani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vedanti Swapnil Vartak
404 Global Chamberadarsh Nagar,
Link Road Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: -
Website: http://www.hexagonnutrition.com
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Hexagon Nutrition Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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