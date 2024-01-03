Highness Microelectronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.51
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.03
4.06
1.69
1.37
Net Worth
6.54
4.07
1.7
1.38
Minority Interest
Debt
4.93
1.38
1.36
1.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.47
5.45
3.06
3.15
Fixed Assets
2.28
1.36
1.38
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.02
0.01
0.05
Networking Capital
9
3.82
1.64
2.71
Inventories
5.65
3.81
1.38
1.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.2
0.15
0.02
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.98
2.61
1.96
3.72
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-0.55
-0.5
-0.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.73
-2.2
-1.22
-1.57
Cash
0.11
0.26
0.04
0.16
Total Assets
11.46
5.46
3.07
3.14
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.