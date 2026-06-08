TO THE MEMBERS OF TRITON CORP LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of TRITON CORP LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, its Profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of

assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Managements for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view

and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit

and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The comparative standalone financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 are

not audited by us, whose audit report for the year ended March 31, 2024 dated 21 st May, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

Our Opinion is not modified with respect to the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013?€žwe give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, the Company has kept proper books of account as required by law so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Section 469 of Companies Act,2013

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure II". Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(a) The management has represented that other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts,

No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (I) and (II) above, contain any material misstatement.

As per Managements representation received that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has

not declared or paid dividend either final or interim in nature during the year.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail, where enabled, has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Krishan Rakesh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 009088N Place : Delhi Sd/- K.K. Gupta Dated : 30-05-2025 (Partner) UDIN : 25087891BMIDZR6527 M.No. 087891

ANNEXURE - I REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT ON

ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2025

In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets;

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets;

(B) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company doesnt have any intangible assets Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (i) (a)(B) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the benami Transaction (prohibition Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

According to information & explanation given to us, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are at present not held in the name of the company.

The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets);

(a) As per information and Explanations given to us, the company doesnt have inventory. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees during any point of time of the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not, provided any guarantee or given security but granted loan or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured and made investment to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

As per information and explanations given to us, the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, but not stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity -

(i) The aggregate amount during the year - NIL

(ii) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; - NIL

(i) The aggregate amount during the year- 4,21,65,666.37/-

(ii) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 4,21,65,666.37/-

As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided guarantees, given security or made investment but the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(b) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, the schedule of payment of interest has not been stipulated however,

the repayment of principal is specific and company is generally regular in repayment or receipts.

As per information and explanations given to us, there was no overdue amount that remained outstanding for more than ninety days during the reporting period. We are informed that the company has taken reasonable steps to recover both the principal and the interest.

As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans & advances in nature of loan which has fallen due during the year Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(e) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.-

Total amount of loan granted during the year - 4,21,65,666.37/-

Aggregate amount of loan granted to promoters, related parties during the year - 4,21,65,666.37/- Percentage thereof - 100%

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with section 185 and 186, wherever applicable, of the Companies Act, 2013.

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits, in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

In respect of the statutory and other dues:

As per information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except to total of Rs. 15,21,295/- on account of income tax demand for various years.

There is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

According to information and explanations given to us, there were no unrecorded transactions in the books of account which have to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961),

In our opinion, and as per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or other borrowings or interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)

of the order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any Bank or financial

institution or other lender. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(b) of the order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us the company has not obtained term loans, Accordingly the provision of clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us the company has not utilized funds, raised on short term basis for long term purpose. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligation of its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the company or fraud on the company has been noticed/reported during the course of our audit for the year ended 31.03.2025.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is required to be filed by the auditors in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

As per the information and explanation given to us no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year.

The provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable as the company is not a Nidhi Company as specified in the

clause.

According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The report of the internal auditor for the period under audit has duly been considered by the statutory auditor.

According to information and explanation given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the director or any person connected with him during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in view of its business activities, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year however, cash loss of Rs. 17,79,122/- incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

As per information and explanations given to us, there has been no instance of resignation by the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

As per information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of Companies act 2013 are not applicable

to the company during the financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xx) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the CARO report of the company(ies) included in the consolidated financial statement.

For Krishan Rakesh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 009088N Place : Delhi Sd/- K.K. Gupta Dated : 30-05-2025 (Partner) UDIN : 25087891BMIDZR6527 M.No. 087891

" Annexure II" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TRITON CORP LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st

March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.