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Homre Ltd Share Price Live

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2.45
(-1.61%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.45
  • Day's High2.45
  • 52 Wk High3.47
  • Prev. Close2.49
  • Day's Low2.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0.59
  • Turnover (lac)0.51
  • P/E40.83
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.57
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Homre Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹2.45

Prev. Close

₹2.49

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.51

Day's High

₹2.45

Day's Low

₹2.45

52 Week's High

₹3.47

52 Week's Low

₹0.59

Book Value

₹0.57

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.97

P/E

40.83

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Homre Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Homre Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Homre Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 33.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Homre Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.99

19.99

19.99

19.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.77

-9.85

-9.42

-9.23

Net Worth

10.22

10.14

10.57

10.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.11

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

6.32

-0.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.4

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.19

-8.44

-4.21

-1.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.59

82.02

10.05

-8.07

EBIT growth

-34.27

-106.72

-1,172.71

-23.73

Net profit growth

237.16

349.68

-98.99

72.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

15.29

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.29

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

0.65

0.01

0.01

0.01

Homre Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Homre Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Meena Rastogi

E D & Wholetime Director

Bharat Singh bisht

Non Executive Director

Khushboo Rastogi

Executive Director

Sachin Kumar Bhimrajka

Independent Director

Surendra Pal Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sundar Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Chopra

Registered Office

R-4 Unit 102 First Floor,

Khirki Extension Main Road,

New Delhi - 110017

Tel: 91-011-65007332

Website: http://www.tritoncorpltd.com

Email: cs@tritoncorp.in

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

Incorporated in April 1990 as a Public Limited Company, Triton Corp Limited, formerly known as Stencil Apparel Brands Limited was promoted by Amit Judge and his Associates. Name of the Company was cha...
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Reports by Homre Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Homre Ltd share price today?

The Homre Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Homre Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Homre Ltd is ₹48.97 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Homre Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Homre Ltd is 40.83 and 4.29 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Homre Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Homre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Homre Ltd is ₹0.59 and ₹3.47 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Homre Ltd?

Homre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.94%, 3 Years at 91.29%, 1 Year at 315.25%, 6 Month at 26.29%, 3 Month at 77.54% and 1 Month at -25.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Homre Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Homre Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.73 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 33.94 %

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