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SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.45
Prev. Close₹2.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹2.45
Day's Low₹2.45
52 Week's High₹3.47
52 Week's Low₹0.59
Book Value₹0.57
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.97
P/E40.83
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.99
19.99
19.99
19.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.77
-9.85
-9.42
-9.23
Net Worth
10.22
10.14
10.57
10.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
6.32
-0.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.4
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.19
-8.44
-4.21
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.59
82.02
10.05
-8.07
EBIT growth
-34.27
-106.72
-1,172.71
-23.73
Net profit growth
237.16
349.68
-98.99
72.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
15.29
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.29
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.65
0.01
0.01
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Meena Rastogi
E D & Wholetime Director
Bharat Singh bisht
Non Executive Director
Khushboo Rastogi
Executive Director
Sachin Kumar Bhimrajka
Independent Director
Surendra Pal Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sundar Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Chopra
R-4 Unit 102 First Floor,
Khirki Extension Main Road,
New Delhi - 110017
Tel: 91-011-65007332
Website: http://www.tritoncorpltd.com
Email: cs@tritoncorp.in
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Incorporated in April 1990 as a Public Limited Company, Triton Corp Limited, formerly known as Stencil Apparel Brands Limited was promoted by Amit Judge and his Associates. Name of the Company was cha...
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Reports by Homre Ltd
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