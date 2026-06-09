Homre Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.99
19.99
19.99
19.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.77
-9.85
-9.42
-9.23
Net Worth
10.22
10.14
10.57
10.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0.11
0.69
0.76
0.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.33
10.83
11.33
11.55
Fixed Assets
1.65
1.12
1.12
1.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.58
5.6
6.1
6.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.68
8.56
8.54
8.53
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-2.68
-2.17
-1.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
Cash
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total Assets
10.34
10.83
11.33
11.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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