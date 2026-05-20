Board Meeting 20 May 2026 12 May 2026

HOMRE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2026 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:20.05.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2026 4 Apr 2026

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at this meeting held today 4th April 2026 has, approved the proposal for setting up of a Biomass Pellet Manufacturing Plant.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Directors

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2026 23 Feb 2026

Appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary & Compliance Office w.e.f 23/02/2026

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Issue Of Warrants Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Homre Limited (formerly known as Triton Corp Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th January, 2026 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Homre Limited (formerly known as Triton Corp Limited) was duly held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2026 3 Jan 2026

Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended Dec 31 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.01.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09.10.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 26 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 26.08.2025

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board Of Director of the company is scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025 to consider inter alia, The proposal of capital raising as follows: 1. Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each by way of right issue to the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently) in accordance with applicable laws including the securities and exchange board of India (issue of capital disclosure requirement) Regulation 2018 as may be require under the applicable laws. 2. The proposed fundraising through preferential allotment issuance of warrants or any other permissible mode shall be undertaken in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI ( Issue of Capital and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws, subject to the necessary approvals as may be required. Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Adjourned meeting will now be held on Tuesday,19th August,2025 the Agenda item mention previously communicated in our intimation dated 08-08-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12-08-2025) Outcome of the Board meeting held on 19.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025

Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of un-audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 302025 and any other matter with the permission of chair. Financial Results for the Quarter ended JUNE 30,2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025