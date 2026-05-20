iifl-logo

Homre Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
2.45
(-1.61%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Triton Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202612 May 2026
HOMRE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2026 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:20.05.2026)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20264 Apr 2026
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at this meeting held today 4th April 2026 has, approved the proposal for setting up of a Biomass Pellet Manufacturing Plant.
Board Meeting30 Mar 202630 Mar 2026
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Directors
Board Meeting23 Feb 202623 Feb 2026
Appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary & Compliance Office w.e.f 23/02/2026
Board Meeting28 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Issue Of Warrants Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Homre Limited (formerly known as Triton Corp Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th January, 2026 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Homre Limited (formerly known as Triton Corp Limited) was duly held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
Board Meeting9 Jan 20263 Jan 2026
Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended Dec 31 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.01.2026)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20251 Oct 2025
Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09.10.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202526 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 26.08.2025
Board Meeting19 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board Of Director of the company is scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025 to consider inter alia, The proposal of capital raising as follows: 1. Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each by way of right issue to the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently) in accordance with applicable laws including the securities and exchange board of India (issue of capital disclosure requirement) Regulation 2018 as may be require under the applicable laws. 2. The proposed fundraising through preferential allotment issuance of warrants or any other permissible mode shall be undertaken in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI ( Issue of Capital and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2018 and other applicable laws, subject to the necessary approvals as may be required. Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Adjourned meeting will now be held on Tuesday,19th August,2025 the Agenda item mention previously communicated in our intimation dated 08-08-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12-08-2025) Outcome of the Board meeting held on 19.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202524 Jul 2025
Triton Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of un-audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 302025 and any other matter with the permission of chair. Financial Results for the Quarter ended JUNE 30,2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)
Board Meeting16 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
Intimation for Alteration of Object clause under regulation 30 of (LODR) Regulation 2015

Triton Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Homre Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.