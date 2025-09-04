The Board approve the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the company the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Sunday, the 28th day of September, 2025 at 1130 AM. to transact through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Notice Published in the Newspapers regarding 35th Annual general meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2025) We hereby inform that the 35th AGM og the company will be held on Sunday,28-09-2025 via VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025) Outcome of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) Scrutinizers Report of the 35th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025)