Horizon Reclaim India Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion and analysis offinancial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the accounting standards and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be Forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factor.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Incorporated in 2006, our Company is engaged in the manufacturing of reclaimed rubber, which is recycled rubber derived from used rubber materials such as old tyres, rubber tubes, tread peelings, and industrial scrap, including Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), a synthetic rubber known for its excellent resistance to heat. Reclaimed rubber serves as a cost-effective and environmental friendly alternative to natural and synthetic rubber and is widely used in the manufacture of various rubber-based products.

We offer reclaimed rubber in three main categories: (i) Natural Rubber Reclaim, produced from rubber tyre casings and tube commonly used in footwear soles, floor mats, tyre base layers, and moulded rubber products, (ii) Synthetic Rubber Reclaim, which includes EPDM and Butyl Reclaim Rubber suitable for applications requiring resistance to oil, heat, and weather, such as automotive seals, hoses, gaskets, and construction profiles and (iii) Crumb rubber made from recycle tyres and used in road construction, sport surfaces and construction materials like roofing sheets. Products are supplied in different grades depending on customer requirements.

Further, we are registered with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as a Waste Tyre Recycler and hold CPCB Producer Registration under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, which allows us to generate EPR credits by recycling waste tyres. These credits are sold to tyre manufacturers, importers, and brand owners to meet their statutory EPR obligations.

We have consistently grown in terms of our revenues over the past years our revenues from operation were t1,964.90 lakhs in F.Y. 2022-23, t2,032.71 l a kh s in F.Y.2023-24, Rs. 3,621.61 l a kh s in the FY 2024-25 and 2,491.82 lakhs for the period ended September 30, 2025. Our Net Profit after tax for the above- mentioned periods are t67.04 lakhs, t71.14 lakhs, Rs. 706.72 lakhs and 508.42 lakhs respectively.

FINANCIAL KPIs OF THE COMPANY

Particulars For period ended September 30, For the year ended March 31, 2025 2025 2024 2023 Revenue from Operations (t Rs.in Lakhs) (1) 2,491.82 3,621.61 2,032.71 1,964.90 Growth in Revenue from Operations (%) NA 78.17% 3.45% 12.51% Total income 2,499.55 3,638.85 2,043.60 1,966.01 EBITDA (t Rs.in Lakhs) (2) 791.71 1,046.29 116.90 107.24 EBITDA Margin (%) (3) 31.67% 28.75% 5.72% 5.45% Profit After Tax (t Rs.in Lakhs) (4) 508.42 706.72 71.14 67.04 PAT Margin (%) (5) 20.40% 19.51% 3.50% 3.41% Net worth (6) 1,941.23 1,432.81 726.09 654.95 Return on Equity (RoE) (%) (7) 30.14% 65.47% 10.30% 10.79% Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%) (8) 21.12% 40.70% 13.11% 13.72% Net Asset Value Per Share (Post bonus) (t) (9) 13.63 10.06 5.10 4.60 Debt- Equity Ratio (10) 0.83 0.70 - -

Notes:

(1 Revenue from operations represents the revenue from sale of service & product & other operating revenue of our Company as recognized in the Restated financial information. Total income includes revenue from operations and other income.

(2 EBITDA means Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, which has been arrived at by obtaining the profit before tax/ (loss) for the year /period and adding back interest cost, depreciation, and amortization expense.

(3 EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of total income.

(4 Restated profit for the period / year.

5 PAT Margin (%) is calculated as Profit for the year/period as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.

(6 Restated Net worth of the company is calculated as share capital plus total reserves & surplus.

(7 Return on Equity is calculated as Profit after tax, as restated, attributable to the owners of the Company for the year/ period divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated as average of opening and closing balance of total equity (Shareholde rs funds) for the year.

(8 Return on capital employed calculated as Earnings before interest and taxes divided by capital employed as at the end of respective period/year. (Capital employed calculated as the aggregate value of Tangible networth, total debt and deferred tax liabilities)

(9 Net asset value per share calculated as Total networth divide by total no of outstanding shares.

(I0) Debt- equity ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total equity. Total debt represents long-term and short-term borrowings. Total equity is the sum of share capital and reserves & surplus.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULT OF OPERATIONS

Except as otherwise stated in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations.

Significant Developments after September 30, 2025 that may affect our Future Results of Operations

The Directors confirm that there have been no other events or circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or is likely to affect the business or profitability of our Company or the value of our assets, or our ability to pay liabilities within next twelve months.

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

a) BASIS OF ACCOUNTING AND PREPARATION OF STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The restated summary statement of assets and liabilities of the Company as at September 30, 2025, March 31 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the related restated summary statement of profits and loss and cash flows for the year/period ended September 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (herein collectively referred to as (Restated Summary Statements) have been compiled by the management from the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year/period ended on September 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Restated Summary Statements have been prepared to comply in all material respects with the provisions of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations) issued by SEBI and Guidance note on Reports in Companies Prospectuses (Revised 2019) (Guidance Note). Restated Summary Statements have been prepared specifically for inclusion in the offer document to be filed by the Company with the BSE in connection with its proposed SME IPO. The Companys management has recast the Financial Statements in the form required by Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of restated Summary Statements.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the 2013 Act), as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on accrual basis under the historical cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.

Accounting policies not specifically referred to otherwise are consistent and in consonance with generally accepted accounting principles in India.

All assets and liabilities have been classified as current or non-current as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has determined its operating cycle as twelve months for the purpose of current - non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

b) USE OF ESTIMATES

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with Indian GAAP requires the Management to make estimates and assumptions considered in the reported amounts of assets and liabilities (including contingent liabilities) and the reported income and expenses during the year. The Management believes that the estimates used in preparation of the financial statements are prudent and reasonable. Future results could differ due to these estimates and the differences between the actual results and the estimates are recognised in the periods in which the results are known / materialise.

c) PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

All Property, Plant & Equipment are recorded at cost including taxes, duties, freight and other incidental expenses incurred in relation to their acquisition and bringing the asset to its intended use.

(ii) Intangible Assets

Intangible Assets are stated at acquisition cost, net of accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

d) DEPRECIATION / AMORTISATION

Depreciation on fixed assets is calculated on a Written - Down value method using the rates arrived at based on the useful lives estimated by the management, or those prescribed under the Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013.

Intangible assets including software are amortized on straight line method basis over 3 years in pursuance of provisions of AS- 26.

e) INVENTORIES

Inventories comprise of Raw Material, Finished Goods and Stock-in-Trade.

Raw materials are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of raw materials is based on the first-infirst-out method principle. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

Finished goods are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of finished goods includes raw material costs (net of recoverable taxes), direct cost of conversion and proportionate allocation of indirect costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

Stock-in-trade are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of stock-in-trade is based on the first-in-first-out method principle.

f) IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

An asset is treated as impaired when the carrying cost of asset exceeds its recoverable value. Recoverable amount is the higher of an assets net selling price and its value in use. Value in use is the present value of estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the continuing use of the asset and from its disposal at the end of its useful life. Net selling price is the amount obtainable from sale of the asset in an arms length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties, less the costs of disposal. An impairment loss is charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss in the year in which an asset is identified as impaired. The impairment loss recognised in prior accounting periods is reversed if there has been a change in the estimate of the recoverable value.

g) INVESTMENTS

Non-current investments are carried at cost less any other-than-temporary diminution in value, determined on the specific identification basis.

Profit or loss on sale of investments is determined as the difference between the sale price and carrying value of investment, determined individually for each investment. Cost of investments sold is arrived using average method.

h) FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATIONS

Income and expense in foreign currencies are converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the transaction. Any income or expense on account of exchange difference either on settlement or on translation at the balance sheet date is recognized in Profit & Loss Account in the year in which it arises.

i) BORROWING COSTS

Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition or construction of qualifying assets are capitalised as part of the cost of such assets. A qualifying asset is one that necessarily takes substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. All other borrowing costs are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which they are incurred.

j) PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CONTINGENT ASSETS

Provision involving substantial degree of estimation in measurement is recognized when there is a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that there will be an outflow of resources. Contingent liabilities are not recognized but are disclosed in the notes. Contingent assets are neither recognized nor disclosed in the financial statements.

k) REVENUE RECOGNITION

Sale of Goods:

Revenue is recognised when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of goods are transferred to the buyer, the amount of revenue can be reliably measured and it is reasonable to expect ultimate collection. Gross revenue is recognised net of trade discounts, rebates and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Other Operating Income:

Income from sale of EPR credits is recognised when the credits are duly generated, verified and transferred to the buyer, and when significant risks and rewards related to such credits are transferred, the amount of consideration is measurable with reasonable certainty, and collection is probable.

The revenue is measured at the fair value of consideration received or receivable, net of applicable taxes and levies.

Any costs directly attributable to generation of EPR credits are recognised as expenses in the period in which the related income is recognised.

l) OTHER INCOME

Interest Income on fixed deposit is recognized on time proportion basis. Other Income is accounted for when right to receive such income is established.

m) TAXES ON INCOME

Income taxes are accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS -22) - Accounting for taxes on income, notified under Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021. Income tax comprises of both current and deferred tax.

Current tax is measured on the basis of estimated taxable income and tax credits computed in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The tax effect of the timing differences that result between taxable income and accounting income and are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods are recorded as a deferred tax asset or deferred tax liability. They are measured using substantially enacted tax rates and tax regulations as of the Balance Sheet date.

Deferred tax assets arising mainly on account of brought forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation under tax laws, are recognized, only if there is virtual certainty of its realization, supported by convincing evidence. Deferred tax assets on account of other timing differences are recognized only to the extent there is a reasonable certainty of its realization.

n) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents comprises Cash-in-hand, Current Accounts, Fixed Deposits with banks. Cash equivalents are short-term balances (with an original maturity of three months or less from the date of acquisition), highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value.

o) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) by the weighted average number of equity share outstanding during the year. Diluted earning per share is computed by

183

dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) as adjusted for dividend, interest and other charges to expense or income (net of any attributable taxes) relating to the dilutive potential equity shares, by the weighted average number of equity shares which could have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

p) EMPLOYEE BENEFITS Defined Contribution Plan:

Contributions payable to the recognised provident fund, which is a defined contribution scheme, are charged to the statement of profit and loss.

Defined Benefit Plan:

The Company has an obligation towards gratuity, a defined benefit retirement plan covering eligible employee. The plan provides for lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death while in employment or on termination of employment of an amount equivalent to 15 days salary payable for each completed year of service without any monetary limit. Vesting occurs upon completion of five years of service. Provision for gratuity has been made in the books as per actuarial valuation done as at the end of the year/period.

q) SEGMENT REPORTING

The accounting policies adopted for segment reporting are in line with the accounting policies of the Company. Segment revenue, segment expenses, segment assets and segment liabilities have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment. Inter-segment revenue is accounted on the basis of transactions which are primarily determined based on market / fair value factors. Revenue and expenses have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment.

Revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities which relate to the Company as a whole and are not allocable to segments on reasonable basis have been included under unallocated revenue / expenses / assets / liabilities.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS

Based on Financial Statements of Profit & Loss as Restated

(Amount f Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended September 30, 2025 % of Total** For the year ended March 31, 2025 % of Total** For the year ended March 31, 2024 % of Total** For the year ended March 31, 2023 % of Total** INCOME Revenue from Operations 2,491.82 99.69% 3,621.61 99.53% 2,032.71 99.47% 1,964.90 99.94% Other Income 7.73 0.31% 17.24 0.47% 10.89 0.53% 1.11 0.06% Total Revenue (A) 2,499.55 100.00% 3,638.85 100.00% 2,043.60 100.00% 1,966.01 100.00% EXPENDITURE Cost of Materials Consumed 1,255.94 50.25% 2,058.44 56.57% 1,603.46 78.46% 1,495.17 76.05% Purchase of Stock-in-Trade 28.46 1.14% 26.07 0.72% - - 20.89 1.06% Direct expenses 406.08 16.25% 393.41 10.81% 196.29 9.61% 247.34 12.58% Changes in Inventories of Work-In-Progress & Finished Goods (100.14) (4.01%) (45.68) (1.26%) (8.83) (0.43%) (17.82) (0.91%) Employee Benefits Expenses 51.35 2.05% 86.96 2.39% 80.43 3.94% 73.60 3.74% Finance Costs 52.52 2.10% 21.81 0.60% 0.16 0.01% 0.30 0.02% Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses 41.36 1.65% 54.88 1.51% 21.70 1.06% 17.39 0.88% Other Expenses 61.21 2.45% 70.55 1.94% 55.30 2.71% 39.52 2.01% Total Expenses (B) 1,796.78 71.88% 2,666.44 73.28% 1,948.51 95.35% 1,876.39 95.44% Profit before tax (A-B) 702.77 28.12% 972.41 26.72% 95.09 4.65% 89.62 4.56% Tax Expense/ (benefit) (a) Current Tax Expense 195.65 7.83% 263.61 7.24% 22.22 1.09% 20.81 1.06% (b) Deferred Tax (1.30) (0.05%) 2.08 0.06% 1.73 0.08% 1.77 0.09% Net tax expense / (benefit) 194.35 7.78% 265.69 7.30% 23.95 1.17% 22.58 1.15% Profit/(Loss) for the year/Period 508.42 20.34% 706.72 19.42% 71.14 3.48% 67.04 3.41%

**Total refers to Total Revenue

Components of our Profit and Loss Account

Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operation

The Revenue from operations as a percentage of our total income was 99.69%,99.53%, 99.47% and 99.94% for the period ended 30 September 2025 and Financial Years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 respectively.

(Amount f Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2024 For the year ended 31 March 2023 Revenue from Sale of Products 2,197.37 3,286.48 2,032.71 1,964.90 Other Operating Revenue 294.45 335.13 - - TOTAL 2,491.82 3,621.61 2,032.71 1,964.90

Other Income

Our other Income primarily consists of Interest on Deposits, Gain on Foreign Exchange, Interest on Income tax refund & Electricity Security, Discount received, Profit on sale of Fixed Assets, Reversal of Leave enhancement & Gratuity Expenses and Miscellaneous income.

(Amount f Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2024 For the year ended 31 March 2023 Interest on Electricity Security 0.01 1.36 1.20 0.77 Interest on FD - 1.97 0.81 0.34 Interest on Income tax refund - 0.15 - - Discount Received 1.22 1.41 - - Foreign Exchange Gain 4.49 - - - Profit on sale of Fixed Assets - 12.35 8.81 - Miscellaneous Income 0.04 - - - Reversal of Leave Encashment expenses 0.18 - 0.07 - Reversal of Gratuity expenses 1.79 - - - Total 7.73 17.24 10.89 1.11

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of material consumed, Direct expenses, Employee benefit expenses, finance costs, Depreciation and Other Expenses.

Cost of material consumed

Our cost of material consumed comprises of Purchases of materials.

Direct expenses

Our direct expenses primarily comprise of Power & Fuel, Labour expenses, Packaging charges, Custom Duty expenses, Freight expense, Electricity charges, License fees, Testing, Clearing and other charges.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries and wages, Staff Welfare, Directors Remuneration, Contribution to Provident fund & ESIC , Leave Enhancement Expenses and Provision for Gratuity.

Finance costs

Our Finance cost expenses comprise of Interest Expenses, bank Charges and Interest on delayed payment of GST, Income Tax, TDS. Other Expenses

Our other expenses primarily comprise of Auditors remuneration, Rates & Taxes, Legal and Professional Charges, Insurance, Building Repair and Maintenance, Sales Commission, Security charges, Miscellaneous Expenses, etc.

(Amount f Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2024 For the year ended 31 March 2023 Audit Fees 2.99 3.31 0.35 0.35 Business promotion expenses 6.82 2.21 9.25 2.55 Certification Charges 1.52 - - - CSR Expense 3.86 - - - Discount & rebate - - 0.32 0.23 Insurance Expense 4.75 2.32 2.32 2.33 Legal and Professional Charges 4.82 5.27 0.31 2.22 Pollution Charges - - - 0.60 Assets written off - 2.58 - - Membership & Subscription Fees 0.45 0.05 7.43 0.42 Miscellaneous Expenses 2.25 - - - Office Expense 3.31 2.10 3.12 1.97 Printing & Stationery 0.64 1.18 0.31 0.53 Rate Fluctuation charges - 1.71 - 0.12 Rates & Taxes 14.98 0.46 - 2.50 Rent 3.00 17.13 12.00 - Repair and maintenance 11.30 31.21 19.01 24.78 Sundry Balance Written off - - - 0.14 Telephone & Internet Exp. 0.52 1.02 0.88 0.78 Total 61.21 70.55 55.30 39.52

Provision for Tax

The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainty that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future.

For the period ended September 30, 2025 Revenue from Operations

The revenue from operations of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was Rs.2,491.82 Lakhs.

Other Income

The other income of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was Rs.7.73 Lakhs.

Total Income

The total income of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was Rs.2,499.55 Lakhs.

Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

The Cost of material consumed by our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, were Rs. 1,255.94 Lakhs.

Purchase of Stock-In-Trade

The Purchase of Stock-in-Trade of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was Rs. 28.46 Lakhs.

Direct Expenses

The Direct expenses of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was t 406.08 Lakhs.

Changes In Inventories of Work- In- Progress & Finished Goods

The Changes in inventories of work-in-progress & Finished Goods of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was t (100.14) Lakhs.

Employee Benefits Expense

The employee benefits expense of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was t 51.35 Lakhs.

Finance Costs

The finance costs incurred by our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, were t 52.52 Lakhs.

Depreciation and amortization expense

The depreciation and amortization expense of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was t 41.36 Lakhs.

Other Expenses

The other expenses incurred by our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, were Rs. 61.21 Lakhs.

Profit Before Tax

The profit before tax of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was Rs. 702.77 Lakhs.

Profit for the Year

The profit for the year of our company for the period ended September 30, 2025, was t 508.42 Lakhs.

Fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2024 Revenue from Operations

The Revenue from Operations of our company for fiscal year 2025 was Rs. 3,621.61 Lakhs against Rs. 2,032.71 Lakhs for Fiscal year 2024. An increase of 78.17% in revenue from operations. This increase was primarily due to eligibility and monetization of EPR credits which became available for sale from FY 24-25. The EPR credit sale accrued over earlier periods and realized during the year. This increase was also due to improved capacity utilization which resulted in more efficient absorption of fixed manufacturing overheads. As a consequence of improved capacity utilization, the company achieved an operational scale up with production & sales volume increasing during the year and increased production is also due to installation of new machineries.

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2025 was Rs. 17.24 Lakhs against Rs. 10.89 for Fiscal year 2024. The increase of 58.31% in other income. This increase was due to profit on sale of Fixed Assets, increase in interest income and Discount is also received in this period which results in increase in other income.

Total Income

The total income of the company for fiscal year 2025 was Rs. 3,638.85 Lakhs against Rs. 2,043.60 Lakhs of total income for Fiscal year 2024 with an increase of 78.06% in total income. This increase was due to cumulative effect of increase in Revenue from operations & Other Income.

Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

In Fiscal 2025, cost of material consumed were Rs. 2,058.44 Lakhs against Rs. 1,603.46 Lakhs of Cost of material consumed in fiscal 2024. An increase of 28.37%. The increase was primarily driven by higher scale of operations and increased production volumes during the year. Additionally, the Company transitioned towards procurement from registered and consistent suppliers to ensure better quality and operational reliability, which may have led to relatively higher input costs.

Purchase of Stock-In-Trade

The Purchase of Stock-in-Trade of our company was Rs. 26.07 Lakhs against Nil in fiscal 2024. This was due to scrap was imported in 2025 only.

Direct Expenses

In Fiscal 2025, the Company incurred Direct expenses of Rs. 393.41 Lakhs against Rs. 196.29 Lakhs of Direct expenses in fiscal 20 24. An increase of 100.42%. The increase was primarily due to higher production levels, leading to increased consumption of power and fuel. Additionally, import-related costs, including freight, carriage, and handling charges, contributed to the rise in direct expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal 2025, the Company incurred employee benefit expenses of t 86.96 Lakhs against t 80.43 Lakhs expenses in fiscal 2024. An increase of 8.12%. The increase was primarily due to higher manpower requirements for operating newly installed machinery and increased production levels. Additionally, statutory contributions such as PF and ESIC were recognized during the year.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal 2025 were Rs. 21.81 Lakhs while it was t 0.16 Lakhs for Fiscal 2024. An increase of 13,531.25%. This increase was due to secured borrowings in the form of Term Loan, DLOD and Cash Credit made from ICICI bank that resulted in increased financial cost.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2025, our other expenses were Rs. 70.55 Lakhs and t 55.30 Lakhs in fiscal 2024. An increase of 27.58%. This increase was majorly attributable to the increase in direct costs.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2025 of t 972.41 Lakhs against profit before tax of t 95.09 Lakhs in Fiscal 2024. An increase of 922.62%. This increase was due combined effect of process standardization, improved raw material quality, better capacity utilization, favorable product mix, operating leverage & cost optimization initiatives.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2025 were at Rs. 706.72 Lakhs against profit after tax of Rs. 71.14 Lakhs in fiscal 2024, An Incr ease of 893.42%. The increase in PAT was primarily attributable to the significant growth in Profit Before Tax, along with stable effective tax rates.

Fiscal 2024 compared with fiscal 2023 Revenue from Operations

The Revenue from Operations of our company for fiscal year 2024 was Rs. 2,032.71 Lakhs against Rs. 1,964.90 Lakhs for Fiscal year

2023. An increase of 3.45% in revenue from operations. This increase was due to normal growth in business resulting in increase in sales.

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2024 was Rs.10.89 Lakhs against Rs.1.11 for Fiscal year 2023. The increase of 881.08% in other income. This increase was due to Profit on sale of Fixed Assets.

Total Income

The total income of the company for fiscal year 2024 was Rs.2,043.60 Lakhs against Rs.1,966.01 Lakhs of total income for Fiscal year 2023 with an increase of 3.95% in total income. This was primarily due to increase in revenue fom operations.

Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

In Fiscal 2024, cost of material consumed were Rs.1,603.46 Lakhs against Rs.1,495.17 Lakhs of Cost of material consumed in fiscal 2023. An increase of 7.24%. This increase was due to increase in purchase.

Purchase of Stock-In-Trade

In Fiscal 2024, Purchase of Stock-in-Trade of our company was Nil against in Rs.20.89 fiscal 2023. This was due to import done in 2023.

Direct Expenses

In Fiscal 2024, the Company incurred Direct expenses of Rs.196.29 Lakhs against Rs.247.34 Lakhs of Direct expenses in fiscal 20 23. A decrease of 20.64%. This decrease was due to operational efficiency and optimal utilization of resources and also there was no import in Fiscal 2024 resulting in decrease in direct cost.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal 2024, the Company incurred employee benefit expenses of Rs.80.43 Lakhs against Rs.73.60 Lakhs expenses in fiscal 2023. An increase of 9.28%. This increase was due to increase in production resulting in increase in labour cost. The remuneration of directors is also increased.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal 2024 were Rs.0.16 Lakhs while it was Rs.0.30 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023. A decrease of 46.67%. This was due to Bank Charges, Interest on delayed payment of GST and Interest on delayed payment of Income Tax & TDS.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2024, our other expenses were Rs.55.30 Lakhs and Rs.39.52 Lakhs in fiscal 2023. An increase of 39.93%. This increase was due to a rental expense, increase in Business promotion expense & subscriptions of Industries Association.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2024 of Rs.95.09 Lakhs against profit before tax of Rs.89.62 Lakhs in Fiscal 2023.An increase of 6.10%. This increase was due to increase in sales and optimum utilization of resources.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2024 were at Rs.71.14 Lakhs against profit after tax of Rs.67.04 Lakhs in fiscal 2023, An Increase of 6.12%. This increase was due to increase in PBT.

Cash Flows

Particulars For the period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Net Cash Flow from/ (used in) Operating Activities 793.78 171.31 148.95 61.24 Net Cash Flow from/ (used in) Investing Activities (1,352.25) (1,174.02) (171.90) (38.90) Net Cash Flow from/ (used in) Financing Activities 562.50 983.86 (0.11) (0.23)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1. For the period ended September 30, 2025, net cash flow from operating activities was Rs. 793.78 Lakhs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of Rs. 702.77 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for Depreciation and Amortisation expense of t 41.36 Lakhs, Interest Cost of t 47.58 Lakhs, Interest income of t 0.01 Lakhs, Gratuity reversal of Rs. 1.79 Lakhs, Unrealised Foreign Exchange gain of t 0.94 Lakhs, Leave Encashment reversal of t 0.18 Lakhs and Miscellaneous income of t 0.04 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 788.75 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Trade Receivables of t 41.69 Lakhs, Inventories of Rs. 245.98 Lakhs, Other Assets of Rs. 23.36 Lakhs, Trade Payables of t 401.71 Lakhs and Other Liabilities & Provisions of t 55.07 Lakhs. Additionally, there was a decrease in Loans and Advances of Rs. 10.31 Lakhs

Cash generated from operations was t 944.81 Lakhs, which was further reduced by direct tax paid for Rs. 151.03 Lakhs, resulting into net cash flow used in operating activities of Rs. 793.78 Lakhs.

2. Net cash flow from operating activities was Rs. 171.31 Lakhs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of t 972.41 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for Depreciation and Amortisation expense of t 54.88 Lakhs, Interest Cost of Rs. 19.00 Lakhs, Interest income of Rs. 3.33 Lakhs, Gratuity provision of Rs. 3.16 Lakhs, Unrealised Foreign Exchange gain of Rs. 1.33 Lakhs, Leave encashment provision of t 0.28 Lakhs, Interest on Income tax refund of t 0.15 Lakhs, Profit on Sale of fixed assets of Rs. 12.35 Lakhs and Asset balance written off of Rs. 2.58 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 1,035.15 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Inventories of Rs. 252.82 Lakhs, Trade Receivables of Rs. 300.61 Lakhs, Other Assets of t 0.97 Lakhs, Loans and Advances of t 56.13 Lakhs and Other Liabilities & Provisions of Rs. 77.81 Lakhs. Additionally, there was a decrease in Trade Payables of Rs. 25.47 Lakhs.

Cash generated from operations was t 476.96 Lakhs, which was reduced by direct tax paid of Rs. 305.65 Lakhs, resulting into net cash flow from operating activities of Rs. 171.31 Lakhs.

3. Net cash flow from operating activities was Rs. 148.95 Lakhs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of t 95.09 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for Depreciation and Amortisation expense of Rs. 21.70 Lakhs, Interest Cost of t 0.11 Lakhs, Interest income of Rs. 2.01 Lakhs, Gratuity provision of Rs. 3.81 Lakhs, Leave encashment reversal of t 0.07 Lakhs, Profit on Sale of fixed assets of t 8.81 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 109.82 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Loans and Advances of t 9.86 Lakhs and Trade Payables of Rs. 24.04 Lakhs. Additionally, there was a decrease in Inventories of Rs. 3.14 Lakhs, Trade Receivables of Rs. 68.35 Lakhs, Other Assets of t 0.80 Lakhs and Other Liabilities & Provision of Rs. 22.01 Lakhs.

Cash generated from operations was Rs. 174.28 Lakhs, which was reduced by direct tax paid of Rs. 25.33 Lakhs, resulting into net cash flow from operating activities of Rs. 148.95 Lakhs.

4. Net cash flow from operating activities was Rs. 61.24 Lakhs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of t 89.62 Lakhs, whic h was primarily adjusted for Depreciation and Amortisation expense of Rs. 17.39 Lakhs, Interest Cost of t 0.23 Lakhs, Interest income of Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, Gratuity provision of t 0.46 Lakhs, leave encashment provision of t 0.06 Lakhs and Sundry Balance Written off of t 0.14 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 106.79 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Trade Receivables of t 89.14 Lakhs and Other Liabilities & Provisions of Rs. 19.53 Lakhs. Additionally, there was a decrease in Inventories of t 46.97 Lakhs, Loans and Advances of Rs. 2.41 Lakhs, Other Assets of t 5.68 Lakhs and Trade Payable of Rs. 14.57 Lakhs.

Cash generated from operations was Rs. 77.67 Lakhs, which was reduced by direct tax paid of Rs. 16.43 Lakhs, resulting into net cash flow from operating activities of Rs. 61.24 Lakhs.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

1. For the period ended September 30, 2025, net cash used in investing activities was Rs.1,352.25 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs.1,352.26 Lakhs and Interest income received of Rs.0.01 Lakhs.

2. For the year ended March 31, 2025, net cash used in investing activities was Rs.1,174.02 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs.1,191.21 Lakhs, Interest income received of Rs.3.33 Lakhs and Sale of property, plant & equipment of Rs.13.86 Lakhs.

3. For the year ended March 31, 2024, net cash used in investing activities was Rs.171.90 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs.184.62 Lakhs, Interest income received of Rs.2.01 Lakhs and Sale of property, plant & equipment of Rs.10.71 Lakhs.

4. For the year ended March 31, 2023, net cash used in investing activities was Rs.38.90 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs.40.01 Lakhs and Interest income received of Rs.1.11 Lakhs.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1. For the period ended September 30, 2025, net cash flow from financing activities was Rs.562.50 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of Proceeds from Borrowing of Rs.975.22 Lakhs, Repayment of borrowing of Rs.365.78 Lakhs and Interest cost paid of Rs.46.94 Lakhs.

2. For the year ended March 31, 2025, net cash flow from financing activities was Rs.983.86 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of Proceeds from Borrowing of Rs.1,756.15 Lakhs, Repayment of borrowing of Rs.753.29 Lakhs and Interest cost paid of Rs.19.00 Lakhs.

3. For the year ended March 31, 2024, net cash flow used in financing activities was Rs.0.11 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of Proceeds from Borrowing of Rs.256.20 Lakhs, Repayment of borrowing of Rs.256.20 Lakhs and Interest cost paid of Rs.0.11 Lakhs.

4. For the year ended March 31, 2023, net cash flow used in financing activities was Rs.0.23 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of Proceeds from Borrowing of Rs.218.00 Lakhs, Repayment of borrowing of Rs.218.00 Lakhs and Interest cost paid of Rs.0.23 Lakhs.

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except COVID-19 or any such kind of pandemic and as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions to the best of our knowledge which may be described as unusual or infrequent.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations

Other than as described in the Section titled Financial Information and chapter titled Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations , beginning on Page 172 and 180 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have/had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Chapter titled Risk Factors beginning on page no. 31 in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, both of the end services as well as the government policies and other economic factors.

5. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business and also dependent on the price realization on our products/services.

6. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates.

Our Company is operating in rubber industry. Relevant Industry data and, as available, has been included in the chapter titled Industry Overview beginning on page no. 106 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

7. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Red Herring Prospectus, we have not announced any new products or business segments.

8. The extent to which business is seasonal.

Our business is not seasonal in nature.

9. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

Our business is dependent on few clients. Our top 10 customers contributed 47.65%, 43.22%, 50.04% and 55.33% of revenue from operations period ended September 30, 2025 and for F. Y. ending on 2025-24, 2024-23 and 2023 - 22 respectively.