ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Management Discussions

I. INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS REPORT

1.1 Macroeconomic environment and outlook

1.1.1 Growth and Inflation

Fiscal year 2026 was characterised by disruptions to global trade and a shifting geopolitical order. The imposition of trade tariffs on United States of America (U.S.) imports triggered a global spiral and subsequent legal challenges that tempered the pace of global economic expansion. Although a series of trade agreements, including a landmark agreement at the November 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, eventually stabilised bilateral rates at lower levels, structural uncertainty persisted. These actions collectively weighed on global investment, though the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted a resilient recovery in global growth to 3.3%1 for 2026, still below the pre-tariff baseline. Globally, inflation continued to moderate, though upside risks from tariffs persisted. U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation remained a critical focal point, consistently exceeding the Federal Reserves 2% mandate, keeping the central bank in a delicate position between stabilising ‘sticky prices and supporting moderating economic growth. In Europe, subdued inflationary pressures enabled the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut rates by 50 bps2 during the year. Fiscal policy took a turn in Germany, where the landmark suspension of the constitutional "debt brake" unlocked a € 500 billion defence and infrastructure modernisation programme. Concurrently, European stability was bolstered by progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, which advanced toward a 20-point framework under U.S. mediation. The regional geopolitical landscape was defined by two distinct phases of volatility that tested market resilience and global energy security. The environment intensified following "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025, however, the conflict was contained within three days and notably, Indian equity markets demonstrated resilience, absorbing the shock with only a transitory dip before staging a full recovery, reflecting high investor confidence in regional stability protocols.

For the majority of FY2026, energy markets acted as a significant macroeconomic tailwind, as benign crude prices, supported by strong U.S. shale output and subdued demand from China, kept Indias import bills in check. However, this stability was disrupted at the fiscal year-end given the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February 2026. This triggered a price correction, sending Brent crude3 from a stable USD 65–USD 70 per barrel range to over USD 107 per barrel within days, with prices briefly touching a peak of USD 120 per barrel. Indias Gross Domestic Product (GDP) demonstrated resilience during the year, opening at growth of 6.7%4 in the first quarter, accelerating sharply to 8.4% in the second quarter, driven by front-loaded government capital expenditure and a consumption boost followed by personal income tax reforms. Growth moderated to a healthy 7.8% in the third quarter as manufacturing and private consumption remained resilient despite global uncertainty. The economy benefited from a shift toward consumption-driven fiscal policy, Governments Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and a second consecutive year of above-normal monsoons providing tailwind to the agricultural sector. Consequently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its full-year outlook to 7.3%5, with Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) second advance estimate projecting full-year real GDP growth rate of 7.6%4.

The Union Budget FY2026 marked a shift toward consumption-driven growth. Personal income tax relief, which made annual income up to 12 lakh6 effectively tax-free under the new regime, was estimated to boost household disposable income, potentially adding 1–2% to national consumption expenditure. Complementing this, the Government continued its focus on infrastructure by budgeting a 17%6 increase over the FY2025 revised estimates. However, private capital expenditure remained the weak link partially attributable to global uncertainty. Fiscal deficit target for FY2027 was set at 4.3%6 of GDP, maintaining the path of consolidation, with the Government reaffirming its intent to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time.

The implementation of GST 2.07 on September 22, 2025, was the most significant domestic structural reform of FY2026. The 56th GST Council meeting simplified the previous multi-tier structure into a three-slab framework: a baseline 5% rate, a standard 18% rate, and a new 40% de-merit rate specifically targeting luxury and sin goods. In a landmark move for financial inclusion, life insurance products were exempted from indirect taxation to lower the cost of social security and encourage long-term savings. The weighted average GST rate declined to single digits, contributing to the sharpest and most sustained fall in consumer prices in Indias Consumer Price Index (CPI) series.

CPI inflation reached a historic low of 0.25%8 in October 2025, driven by food price corrections, a favourable monsoon and GST rate cuts. Core inflation (excluding food, fuel, energy, gold) also remained low at 2.76%. In January 2026, Indias national statistical office launched a new CPI series (revised base year 2024), which saw readings of 2.74%/3.21%/3.40% for Jan/Feb/ March 2026, reflecting revised household consumption expenditure weights.

RBI cut the repo rate by a cumulative 100 bps9 to settle at 5.25%9 in FY2026. While bank credit growth moderated for much of the year, impacted by tighter regulatory oversight on unsecured lending, and a rising NPAs in the microfinance sector, demand showed a strong recovery by March 2026. Systemic liquidity was maintained in comfortable surplus through record RBI Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases and forex swap operations.

1.1.2 Financial Markets

Fiscal Year 2026 was defined by a delicate recalibration of global monetary policy amidst persistent inflationary pressures. While major central banks continued monetary easing in FY2026, the pace was constrained by lingering inflation and sharp spike in crude prices in March 2026. The U.S. Federal Reserve implemented a cumulative 75 bps10 reduction in the federal funds rate during the final quarter of 2025, reaching a range of 3.5–3.75%10, before adopting a cautious pause in early 2026 to evaluate the impact of crude-driven inflation. Concurrently, the European Central Bank cut rates by 50 bps cumulatively. In contrast, the Bank of Japan maintained its hawkish trajectory, contributing to a tightening of global liquidity through the continued unwinding of the yen carry trade. Indias foreign exchange reserves were broadly maintained at USD 692 billion11 in FY2026, providing a robust import cover of over 11 months. The Indian rupee depreciated gradually through the year, remaining among the better-performing emerging market currencies, before breaching the Rs.* 94 per dollar12 threshold as Hormuz-driven crude raised concerns of a widening current account deficit. The 10-year Government of India bond yield13 traded around 6.58% through H1-FY2026, supported by 100 bps of RBI rate cuts and record open market operations purchases.

However, a sharp reversal set in through the fourth quarter of FY2026 where yields surged to over 7% in March 2026 propelled by global oil shock, an expanded state borrowing calendar, and rising U.S. treasury yields. Notably, monetary policy transmission remained partial, with commercial banks passing on only 40-50 bps14 of the RBIs 100 bps easing to lending rates.

The Indian equity markets experienced two distinct phases in FY2026. The first half was marked by robust momentum, with the Nifty 50 index15 achieving historic highs above the 26,300 level. This rise was underpinned by strong corporate earnings in Q1 and Q2 of FY2026, pivotal GST reforms, and fiscal stimulus through budget-led tax concessions, further supported by 125 bps of cumulative RBI easing since early 2025.

However, the trend reversed in the second half as the markets encountered significant global headwinds. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the West Asia led to a spike in crude oil prices in March 2026, which, coupled with weakening export demand, triggered a meaningful market correction. For the second consecutive year, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the equity market, with secondary market outflows totalling Rs. 3.15 trillion16. Consequently, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex concluded the fiscal year with annual declines of 5%15 and 7%15, respectively.

Indias market structure witnessed a significant shift during the year as domestic ownership of Indian equities surpassed foreign holdings for the first time. This transition was driven by the resilience of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), supported by consistent monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows. DIIs deployed Rs. 8.31 trillion16 in equity purchases to absorb FPIs selling pressure while SIP flows averaged Rs. 291 billion17 per month during FY2026.

The debt segment recorded modest net inflows of approximately 140 billion18 in FY2026. While the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Index was fully phased in by March 2025, the anticipated surge in passive inflows was tempered by a shifting global interest rate environment. This caution was further exacerbated by the deferral of Indias inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index to mid-2026.

1.1.3 Financial Savings

Domestic savings in the Indian household sector demonstrated a 9% increase in FY2024, higher than the 6% growth seen in FY2023, though as a percentage of GDP it declined to 18.1% from 18.6%. Gross financial savings as a percentage of household savings, grew to 62.8% in FY2024.

Particulars FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 Nominal GDP ( trillion) 235.97 268.90 301.23 Household savings as % of GDP 20.1% 18.6% 18.1% Gross financial savings as % of household savings 55.1% 58.4% 62.8% Share of insurance in financial savings 18.6% 18.7% NA

1.1.4 Macroeconomic outlook

The RBI projects Indias GDP growth at 6.9%19 for FY2027, supported by the lagged consumption tailwind from tax cuts, the full-year impact of GST 2.0, and continued agricultural stability. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Indias growth rate at 6.5%21 for FY2027, the fastest-growing major economy for the third consecutive year. RBI projects CPI inflation for FY2027 at 4.6%20, remaining comfortably within its target band. The rate cut cycle has almost ended with terminal repo rate being at 5.25%. Rate hikes are not imminent as it will hurt growth. While the baseline projections for FY2027 are robust, sustaining a growth trajectory of 7% or above is fundamentally contingent on two domestic variables: the acceleration of the private capital expenditure (capex) cycle and the outcome of the southwest monsoon. The outlook for India is bolstered by India-US interim trade deal, which serves to de-risk export challenges and strengthens Indias positioning as a major manufacturing destination. However, the risks cannot be ignored. The key global downside risks are, a sustained Strait of Hormuz closure that pushes crude above USD 120 per barrel widening the Current Account Deficit (CAD) by 60-80 bps, and possibly triggering domestic reflation; renewed tariff escalation under the weaker Section 122 authority of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974; and a U.S. recession that would simultaneously hit Information Technology (IT) exports, remittances, and FPI flows. Domestic risks include a below-normal monsoon (on the expectation of an early El-Nino expected), fiscal slippage if GST revenue foregone from rationalisation is not offset by formalisation gains and fertilizer subsidies/excise duty cuts, and the risk that rising global energy inflation forces the RBI to hike policy rates.

1.2Insuranceindustrystructureanddevelopments

The total life insurance premiums grew from 500.94 billion22 in FY2002 to 8,857.72 billion23 in FY2025 (13.3% CAGR). Total new business sum assured, an important metric which signifies the financial security in case of unforeseen event grew from 43.34 trillion in FY2019 to Rs. 126.91 trillion in FY2026 (16.6% CAGR). Additionally, new business Retail Weighted Received Premium grew from Rs. 116.022 billion in FY2002 to Rs. 1,326.6624 billion in FY2026 (10.7% CAGR). In FY2026, the life insurance industry24 recorded a 15.7% year-on-year growth in new business premium in FY2026, crossing the Rs. 4 trillion mark for the first time to end at the Rs. 4.60 trillion. Total new business sum assured for the overall industry grew by 23.6% year-on-year to Rs. 126.91 trillion in FY2026. The new business Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) for the overall industry grew by 10.2% from Rs. 1,203.73 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 1,326.66 billion in FY2026. According to a report by Swiss Re, between CY2026 CY2030, total life insurance premiums in India are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in real terms, well above the global average of 2.4%.

1.2.1 Market Share

Currently, there are 26 life insurance companies in India. On Retail weighted Received Premium (RWRP) basis, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) commands 28.0% market share and the top 5 private life insurance companies accounted for 48.5% market share in FY2026.

Market Share (RWRP)

On New Business Premium (NBP) basis, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) commands 56.7% market share and the top 5 private life insurance companies accounted for 29.0% market share in FY2026.

Market Share (NBP)

On Sum Assured (SA) basis, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) commands 18.7% market share and the top 5 private life insurance companies accounted for 50.9% market share in FY2026.

Market Share (SA)

1.2.2 Product Mix

The share of non-linked products increased for both private and overall sector in FY2025 as compared to FY2024.

Based on new business premiums; Source: IRDAl annual report

1.2.3 Distribution Trends

Bancassurance continues to be a predominant channel for the private life insurance sector in India. Direct sales channel through proprietary sales force and the online sales channel are fast gaining traction.

Based on individual new business premium; Source: IRDAl annual report

1.2.4 Contribution of the life insurance industry

In light of Indias current social security landscape, life insurance has become an essential societal necessity. It functions as a versatile financial planning instrument that secures a familys future with a reliable safety net, enabling them to achieve long-term objectives while maintaining a vital shield against lifes unpredictable events.

The life insurance industry offers an extensive array of products designed for both wealth creation and long-term savings. In addition to these financial growth tools, the sector provides annuities tailored for retirement planning and protection policies that shield individuals from unexpected life events. Thus, the life insurance sector serves as a risk manager by providing coverage for investment, longevity, mortality, and morbidity risks. The total death benefit paid to policyholders in FY2025 stood at Rs. 474.90 billion for the industry.

The Indian life insurance industry plays a key role in channelising household savings to the financial markets.

The industry has been able to leverage its extensive distribution network throughout the country to provide long-term funds to both debt and equity markets. The life insurance industry also provides long-term capital that is needed for infrastructure projects. As per life insurance council, the total investments by life Insurance industry in infrastructure/housing sector stood at Rs. 4,975.94 billion as on March 31, 2023. The insurance industry in India is also a significant source of part-time and full-time employment to professionals with varied skill levels. As per life insurance council, the total number of agents in life Insurance industry stood at 3.29 million as on March 31, 2026.

1.2.5 Regulatory updates and developments for FY2026

The Central Government of India notified amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938 through the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, with reforms to boost insurance sector by enhancing Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of Indias (IRDAI) powers, improving regulatory oversight & increasing ease of doing business.

On the regulatory front, IRDAI had notified the obligations for rural and social sector business for FY2026 and FY2027 under the Master Circular on Rural, Social Sector and Motor Third Party Obligations, 2025. Further, IRDAI notified the Fraud Monitoring Framework Guidelines, 2025, which shall be effective from April 1, 2026, with the aim of to enhance the sectors resilience against fraud, foster a culture of integrity, protect policyholders interests, safeguard financial stability and maintain public trust. IRDAI had notified the implementation of Ind AS for insurance sector effective from April 1, 2026. To facilitate smooth transition, for insurers facing challenges in immediately shifting to Ind AS, a provision has been made to grant forbearance for one-year and accordingly, the Company has submitted its request for forbearance. Further, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) notified an amendment to the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals) Regulations, 2015 revising limits to purchase of mandatory annuity for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, including Government and Non-Government sectors. Further, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules were also notified by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, providing details of procedures required for implementation and compliance.

1.3 Opportunities and Threats

1.3.1 Insurance under-penetration

The life insurance penetration, measured as a percentage of GDP, has increased from 2.1% in FY200225 to 2.7% in FY202526. At USD 72 in 2024, the insurance density26 (premium per capital) in India remains very low as compared to global average of USD 388. The macroeconomic factors such as strong economic growth, increased participation from private players, increasing disposable incomes coupled with Indias demographic factors such as a growing middle class, young insurable population and growing awareness of the need for protection and retirement planning would continue to aid the growth of the Indian life insurance sector.

1.3.2 Favourable demographics

According to the United Nations estimates, the working population is expected to increase by 14% by the year 2034. With a median age of 28 years, India has a very young population. Both these factors are likely to fuel demand for life insurance products.

Population of age 25-59 years (in million)

1.3.3 Increasing urbanisation

According to United Nations population division estimates, Indias urban population is expected to increase by 24.3% by the year 2035. Increased urbanisation is likely to lead to an improvement in the standard of living and provide better access to financial products such as life insurance.

Estimated Urban Population in India (in million)

1.3.4 Financial savings

India has a large pool of household savings and in FY2024, the ratio of household savings to GDP stood at 17.9%. The share of gross financial savings as a proportion of household savings was 63.6% in FY2024. The share of life insurance as a proportion of financial savings (including currency) in India was 15% in FY2025.

1.3.5 High protection gap

According to Swiss Re, the mortality protection gap for India is at USD 16.5 trillion which is relatively high compared to the rest of the world. Protection coverage ratio which is the ratio between protection lacking and protection needs is also very high for India. Only 13%27 of the addressable population is covered by retail protection policies in India. This provides a significant opportunity for Indian life insurance companies to address this gap and expand their protection business.

Group term segment is also expected to grow over the long-term as businesses continue to scale-up and the employee base continue to expand given sustained economic growth.

Retail credit has been growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from FY2014 to FY2025. Sustainable growth in credit provides an additional opportunity for the industry through the credit life business by providing mortality and morbidity cover to borrowers.

1.3.6 Pension opportunity

Indias pension penetration is one of the lowest in the world with pension assets to GDP ratio at 6.9% in FY2025. The current average life expectancy for India in 2025 is 72.4 years of age. This was a 0.27% increase from 2024, when the average life expectancy was 72.2 years. In the future, Indias average life expectancy is projected to increase to 85.2 years of age by the year 2100, an increase by 18% from todays standard. This positive trend can be attributed to technological advancements, a better standard of living, and an increase in healthcare availability.

According to the India Ageing Report 2023, there are 149 million persons aged 60 years and above in 2022 (as on July 1), comprising around 10.5% of the countrys population. By 2050, the share of older persons will double to 20.8%, with the absolute number at 347 million. Only 23% of this population are either saving or planning to save for their retirement. This leaves 77% of Indians potentially dependent on their children which is likely to create a significant deficit with the joint family system giving way to the nuclear family system. Additionally, with an increase in life expectancy, the post-retirement period for males has increased from 17 years during FY2000-FY2005 to 19 years in FY2012 and is further expected to increase to 20 years in FY2030. Given that the annuity product can be offered only by life insurance companies, it offers a significant business opportunity for the life insurance industry. While people may look at alternative ways to save for retirement, only an annuity product can provide a guaranteed income for life and hence should take priority in an individuals retirement planning process.

During 2000-2022, the total population of the country grew by 34%, while the population of 60+ years grew by 103%. The population growth of older persons aged 80+ years has been even higher at 128% during the same period. Projections indicate that during 2022-2050, the overall population of India will grow by 18% only, while the older population will grow by 134%.

1.4 Strategy and performance of the Company

The Companys key objective is to create value for the customers, shareholders, employees, and all other stakeholders. Its "3C framework" of Customer Centricity, Competency, and Catalyst helps deliver sustainable VNB growth by balancing business growth, profitability, and risk and prudence. Also, ESG aspects have been integrated into the management of Companys business throughout the process.

The Company is committed to delivering exceptional customer value by leveraging its core strengths, which include an extensive product range, a frictionless on boarding process, a varied distribution network, and top-tier service and claims processing. To fully capitalise on these competencies and enhance the customer journey, the Company strategically integrates its people, technology, and analytics.

The strategic alignment of the Companys business objectives with its people initiatives, coupled with sustained investment in training, has transformed its human capital into a definitive pillar of strength and a primary competitive advantage. The focus of its essential people mandates has been to structure the organisation for risk-managed, profitable expansion; establish peak capacity via targeted talent acquisition and rigorous onboarding; and cultivate capabilities for a future-ready workforce with significant skill depth. Furthermore, these efforts aim to strengthen strategic and cultural cohesion. They are anchored in an employee value proposition that guarantees a supportive environment, continuous learning opportunities, and a culture of fairness and merit-based advancement.

Business growth, innovation, core roles, and centres of excellence are bolstered through augmented capacity and capability, which is underpinned by a robust development framework; this framework encompasses structured learning interventions, on-the-job training, sales certifications, skill mapping, professional certifications, job rotation, job enrichment, management development programs, and self-paced virtual learning platforms. Alignment between the Companys business and people strategy and the consistent investment in the growth and development of its employees helped the Company make its human resources a definitive source of strength and a key competitive advantage. The focus of its key people imperatives has been to enable profitable growth with quality, embed risk and prudence, and deliver the employee value proposition anchored on the Cornerstones of providing a Supportive Environment, enabling Learning & Growth and ensuring Fairness & Meritocracy.

Based on business requirements, continuous measures are undertaken to maintain a ‘fit-for-purpose structure guided by principles of role calibration, optimal spans, fungibility of roles and sharper accountability which is aligned to long-term value creation. This is supported with a capability development framework enabled through learning interventions, on the-job training, sales certifications, skill mapping and professional certifications, job rotation, job enrichment, management development programs and self-paced virtual learning platforms.

A well-defined performance and talent management system ensures alignment to the Companys KPIs and clarity of purpose across levels helps create a talent pipeline by nurturing high potential talent and is a key input for rewards to help ringfence talent for the future. Key elements of the culture include aligning employees to key organisational initiatives, listening to employees and amplifying ground realities for faster and agile decision making, emphasising right behaviour conduct and encouraging employee wellbeing and inclusion through comprehensive frameworks.

The people strategy has enabled the Company to have leadership stability, with 77% of the senior management team having served the Company for more than ten years, leadership depth with 92% of senior management having done more than 3 job rotations28, and senior management cover with 90% of key positions at leadership levels having adequate leadership cover. At its core, Sustainability is the foundation of the Companys customer-centric strategy. The Company is dedicated to providing families with a robust financial safety net while empowering them to reach their long-term financial milestones. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its core business processes. To drive its sustainability agenda, the Company operates under a Board-approved ESG framework that provides clear strategic direction for all initiatives. Continuous stewardship of this framework is executed by the Board Sustainability and CSR Committee. The Committee is also responsible for reviewing sustainability activities and key ESG-related disclosures. Under the Board Committee, there is an Executive Sustainability Steering Committee which comprises members of the management committee supported by a dedicated ESG resource. This Committee sets the ESG agenda and reviews progress.

The Company has specific initiatives in place for each element of the ESG framework under Environment (leaving the planet a better place for the next generation), Social (giving back to society), and Governance pillars (transparency in functioning). Each focus area is steered by a senior leader who oversees the implementation and reporting of the initiatives, and they are backed by a dedicated ESG resource.

To ensure our strategy remains aligned with market needs, we actively engage with investors and analysts to integrate their expectations into our framework. Furthermore, an external assurance partner has verified our key sustainability metrics, confirming the datas credibility, relevance, and reliability.

The Company believes that this 3C framework centred on Customer centricity, Competency, and Catalyst along with integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is uniquely positioned to capture the vast insurance opportunities in India. Supported by a facilitative regulatory environment, this cohesive strategy remains focussed on driving sustainable VNB growth by balancing business growth, profitability, risk and prudence.

Customer centricity

The Company aims to deliver superior customer value and experience through appropriate product propositions, seamless onboarding and sourcing, best-in-class service, and settling claims with utmost sensitivity and care.

To achieve this, the Company endeavours to provide frictionless digital onboarding and 24/7 assistance for maximum convenience. Furthermore, in FY2026, approximately 50% of savings policies were issued on the same day, while about 58% of policies were logged for using digital KYC. The Companys claim settlement ratio stood at 99.3%, achieved with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days in FY2026, demonstrating the Companys commitment to stand by its customers and their families when it matters the most.

The Company has a best-in-class early claims settlement ratio of 22% with a healthy 13th month persistency ratio of 84.5%. The Company was conferred with ‘The Best Customer Oriented Company by ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Awards.

Competency

The Company continues to leverage its core strengths: a comprehensive product suite, an extensive distribution network and superior operational efficiency. It endeavours to provide the right product to the right customer and offer innovative product propositions addressing dynamic customer needs across life stages. The Company continues to understand customer needs and map right product accordingly. The Company offers products to a large customer base spread across various income segments & geographies. Recent product offerings, among others include a legacy plan that helps build long-term corpus (ICICI Pru Wealth Forever), a plan to secure a childs future milestones (ICICI Pru Smart Kid 360), a USD denominated plan that helps NRIs diversify beyond a single country (ICICI Pru Global Wealth Multiplier) As a part of the Companys objective to build a diversified distribution the Company endeavours to: Invest & grow in proprietary channels, create depth & width in multi partner shops, deeper penetration in micro markets and be the most partnerable insurer.

By deepening distribution, it intends to gain access to a wider range of customer profiles, which enhances the ability to seamlessly shift between product segments as per macro-environment.

As a result of the Companys efforts towards investing in building distribution capacity, the Company has a diverse set of distribution channels with more than 242,000 agents spread across geographies, partnerships with 53 banks and access to more than 26,400 bank branches and 1,500 non-bank partnerships in an effort to deliver value propositions to a diverse set of customers spread across geographies.

The Company also focusses on differentiated strategy for each of the distribution channels and for each micro-market by understanding the texture and clusters within the micro-market, mapping channel & distribution presence and considering local and regional preferences in marketing initiatives. The Company has also developed ICICI Pru Stack, a set of platform capabilities which empowers the Companys distribution partners with customer segmentation, identify cross and upsell opportunities to offer the right product to the right customer.

The Company is committed to enable simplified & frictionless processes across policy life cycle. By leveraging external data sources for KYC29, financial underwriting through ecosystem enablers, advanced underwriting and integration with new-age payment technologies the Company has simplified the onboarding process. The Companys claims philosophy & framework entails easy accessibility & sensitive handling, proactive communication, settlement of genuine claims expeditiously and zero tolerance for fraud. The Companys customer communication framework helps address customer anxiety and reinforce trust and guardianship.

Catalyst

The Companys key to unlock true potential of its competency and improve the overall customer experience is through the three catalysts namely People, Technology and Analytics.

The Company endeavours to create ‘people edge through learning & development, supporting environment and fairness & meritocracy. The Company continues to build capacity for risk calibrated profitable growth, nurture capability to build skill depth, and foster cultural and strategic alignment. 77% of leadership team have more than ten years of vintage. 92% of leadership team have done more than 3 job rotations. 90% of leadership positions have adequate cover.

The Company endeavours to enhance customer experience while supporting sales & distribution. The Company continues to leverage ‘technology to deliver value through its mobile application. Digital services handled ~92 million+ interactions FY2026. The Companys app has over 4.8 million downloads and 96.8% service interactions are via self-help/digital modes. The Company enables technology right from pre-sales, onboarding & issuance, partner integration to customer service and claims.

The Company endeavours to utilise ‘analytics by embedding AI/ML30 across the customer journey: driving targeted demand generation, automated underwriting, improved renewal retention, enhanced customer service, and effective claims investigation.

Extensive utilisation of artificial intelligence driven analytics across sales, onboarding, servicing and claims by leveraging Gen AI, machine learning and deep learning. This has enabled the Company to increase upsell, enable higher agent activations, improve collection efficiency, fraud mitigation, reduce misselling, enable faster claims TAT and reduce fraud risks.

The 3C strategic elements are aimed at helping the Company deliver sustainable VNB growth by balancing business growth, profitability and risk & prudence. The Company strives to deliver superior customer value through its core competencies of comprehensive product suite with seamless on boarding and sourcing via diversified distribution network and best-in-class servicing and claim settlement. The Company endeavours to strategically leverage the synergies of people, technology, and analytics to fully realise its core competencies and enhance the overall customer experience. The Company believes that this 3C framework is appropriate in the context of the large insurance opportunity in the country, a facilitative regulatory regime and coupled with the objective to grow absolute VNB.

Business Growth

The Company is focussed on further strengthening its leadership position amongst Indias top private sector life insurance companies and gain new business premium market share and overall sum assured market share. The Company is committed to offering right products to the right customers and delivering them through the right channel. By leveraging its strong brand, continuous product innovation and well-diversified distribution, it is confident to deliver sustainable business growth.

Enhancing Distribution

The Company continuously works at strengthening its distribution network by closely aligning distribution verticals with specific customer needs and products. Acquiring new partners and investing in innovative sourcing channels also remain key focus areas. Further, the endeavour is to drive business growth through micro market strategy. By deepening distribution, the Company intends to gain access to a wider range of customer profiles, which enhances its ability to seamlessly shift between product segments as per the prevailing macro environment. This strategy helps the Company keep product and channel mix balanced and deliver sustainable growth irrespective of the market environment.

Expanding Protection Business

Protection business remains a core priority. Retail protection segment offers a multi-decadal growth opportunity due to the current under-penetration, further complemented by GST reforms effective September 2025. Significant opportunities also lie in the credit life and group term segments as the economy expands. Additionally, the Company will continue to address retirement saving needs. The Company also has product innovation as a core focus of its business strategy. It continues to build on its legacy of innovation to meet the evolving needs of the customers through continuous innovation and expansion of its product portfolio and thereby broadening the customer base.

The Companys retail new business sum assured grew by 35.3% year-on-year from Rs. 3,324.49 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 4,497.74 billion in FY2026. Total in-force sum assured, which is the quantum of life cover taken by customers of the Company, grew by 16.9% year-on-year from Rs. 39.43 trillion on March 31, 2025, to Rs. 46.11 trillion on March 31, 2026. The Companys new business received premium grew by 9.9% year-on-year from Rs. 225.83 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 248.10 billion in FY2026. The Companys Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for FY2026 stood at Rs. 106.41 billion. Within that, savings including annuity business APE stood at Rs. 87.35 billion and overall protection APE stood at Rs. 19.06 billion. The Companys overall protection APE registered a growth of 16.4% year-on-year in FY2026. Retail protection APE grew by 32.3% year-on-year from Rs. 5.98 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 7.91 billion in FY2026. Notably, in H2-FY2026, it registered a robust growth of 50.9% year-on-year, in part aided by the reduction in GST post September 2025. Within channel segments, agency channel APE stood at Rs. 26.86 billion and Direct channel APE stood at Rs. 14.30 billion in FY2026. Together, these channels contributed 47.4% to Retail APE. Our roadmap centres on micro market-led branch strategy and using technology and analytics as a productivity lever. By equipping agents with tools and analytics to automate administrative tasks, they can pivot their focus towards high value revenue-generating activities. In the Direct channel, focus will be to deepen NRI segment through GIFT city and scale up online channel through differentiated offerings. Bancassurance channel grew by 3.6% year-on-year and contributed 29.8% to total APE. Partnership Distribution channel grew by 23.4% year-on-year and contributed 13.2% to APE mix in FY2026.

In Banca and Partnership Distribution channel, our focus continues to be on adding new partnerships and improving the share of shop in each partnership. Group business grew by 14.5% year-on-year and contributed 18.3% to the overall APE mix in FY2026. On the products side, the Companys strategy is to continuously innovate with the objective of delivering superior value propositions to the customers. In the linked segment, we continue to focus on increasing the contribution from high sum assured ULIP in this segment. Non-linked savings APE stood at Rs. 21.85 billion and the business contribution from this line of business was similar to that of the previous year. Annuity APE stood at Rs. 6.13 billion. This segment has witnessed a robust four-year CAGR of approximately 20%.

The overall protection APE stood at Rs. 19.06 billion in FY2026 with contribution from retail protection at 41.5%, credit life business at 32.5%, and group term at 26.0%. The retail protection business which is the Companys core focus segment has registered a strong year-on-year growth of 32.3% in FY2026, partly aided by GST reform effective September 2025. Protection offers a strong multi-decadal growth opportunity.

Channels

( Rs. billion) APE FY2025 FY2026 Agency 30.12 26.86 Direct 14.94 14.30 Bancassurance 30.64 31.75 Partnership Distribution 11.35 14.01 Group 17.02 19.49 Total 104.07 106.41

Product Segments

(Rs. billion) APE FY2025 FY2026 Savings 87.69 87.35 Linked 50.26 51.04 Non-Linked 22.06 21.85 Annuity 8.75 6.13 Group 6.62 8.34 Protection 16.38 19.06 Total 104.07 106.41

Profitability

The Company endeavours to achieve its core objective of growing absolute VNB while delivering value to our customers. It also continues to work towards aligning its cost structure commensurate with the prevailing product mix.

The Companys Value of New Business (VNB) grew by 10.9% from Rs. 23.70 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 26.29 billion in FY2026, while its VNB margin stood at 24.7%.

Cost-to-premium ratio for the savings line of business reduced by 40 basis points from 12.5% in FY2025 to 12.1% in FY2026. The reduction in cost ratios is a result of the various cost optimisation initiatives undertaken in the past two years to make the cost structure aligned to the prevailing product mix. The cost reduction is after accounting for unavailability of input tax credit, effective September 22, 2025. Total cost-to-premium ratio for FY2026 stood at 18.2% and remained stable at previous years levels.

Embedded Value (EV) is a measure of the consolidated value of the Shareholders interest in the life insurance business. It is calculated as the sum of the Companys adjusted net worth (ANW) and the value of in-force business (VIF). The VIF includes the present value of future profits attributable to Shareholders from the in-force business of the Company (which includes the new business written during the previous year). The calculation of VIF also reflects adjustments for various risks within the business. The Companys EV grew by 10.5% year-on-year from Rs. 479.37 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 529.89 billion at March 31, 2026. Value of Inforce (VIF) business grew by 10.1% year-on-year.

Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) for FY2026 is Rs. 57.02 billion. Operating assumption change is negative Rs. 2.56 billion primarily on account of unavailability of input tax credit and some updates to persistency. Persistency and other variance is negative Rs. 2.64 billion which is largely on account of the 100% premium back annuity product where the persistency experience fell short of long-term assumptions. Total economic and investment variance is negative Rs. 7.78 billion due to shift in the yield curve and equity market movement.

The Companys solvency ratio at March 31, 2026 was 227.3%, well above the regulatory minimum required level of 150%.

Risk and Prudence

The Company continues to imbibe risk & prudence across organisational culture, sales & processes through robust governance. Risk management is an integral part of the Companys ecosystem with focus on right selling, right sourcing and right onboarding. Its robust risk management architecture is exhibited in its strong and resilient balance sheet.

• Persistency experience & mortality experience is monitored regularly

• 65.1% of liabilities largely pass on market performance to customers

• Non-par guaranteed savings, protection & annuities: Derivatives to hedge interest rate risks

• 94.5% of fixed income in sovereign or AAA; 99.6% of fixed income AA & above

• Zero NPA since inception

• Re-raised sub-debt of Rs. 11.96 billion, (119,500 non-convertible debentures of face value Rs. 100,000 each, including a premium of Rs. 1.13 crore) further strengthening the solvency ratio to 227.3% as of March 31, 2026

1.5 Company outlook

Over the past few years, the life insurance sector has undergone a significant transformation. As the needs of consumers evolve, the way forward for the industry is being reshaped by a mix of new technologies, demographic transitions, and ever-changing market dynamics. Although the industry has grown significantly over the last two decades, there remains substantial potential for further expansion and increased market penetration. Strong economic growth, favourable demographics, increasing disposable income and life expectancy coupled with rising awareness of financial & retirement planning will lead to long-term sustainable growth for the life insurance industry.

There are four broad areas which offer significant opportunities to the Company. The large protection gap in India coupled with a low sum assured to GDP ratio suggests significant opportunities for the protection business. Retail credit growth provides further opportunity for the credit protect business. These elements present the protection segment, which is also the core focus area of the Company to be a strong multi-decadal growth opportunity. The lower penetration of the pension market in India also gives a long runway of growth for the annuity business. Given that the annuity product can be offered only by life insurance companies, this offers a significant business opportunity for the industry.

Through various customer awareness initiatives, the Company expects to drive continued improvement in persistency and quality parameters that will ultimately help customers get the intended benefits from their policies. Use of AI/ML, which is being embedded across the entire customer journey, helps in driving targeted demand generation, automated underwriting, improving renewal retention, enhanced customer service and effective claims investigation. Upsell programs and digital lead conversion, both supported by Machine Learning models, continue to contribute to growth, while advanced fraud detection and early claims identification help mitigate risk and improve profitability. The Company has also deployed AI-led face matching between KYC documents and customer images to reduce fraud risk. Gen AI-based categorisation of incoming customer e-mails has significantly improved turnaround times and AI-driven medical summarisation is enabling faster and more efficient underwriting decisions.

Customer-centricity continues to be at the core of the strategy. The Company will continue to work on its strengths, that is product leadership, extensive distribution network, and business excellence aided by building blocks of people, digitalisation and analytics. The Companys products, process, and distribution are completely aligned with one goal, that is to deliver value proposition to the customers. By offering the right product to the right customer and deliver it through the right channel, the Company aims to deliver sustainable VNB growth by balancing business growth, profitability and risk and prudence.

1.6 Risks and concerns

Indian life insurance industry is highly competitive with 26 companies operating in the market. Indian consumer demands are changing continuously which requires companies to modify their offerings in alignment with customer needs. This poses an opportunity as well as risk to the industry as inability to meet the consumer demand would hamper the growth.

Some of the macroeconomic and policy factors which could be risks for the industry are:

• Higher interest rates create stress on the global financial system

• Slowdown in GDP and GDP per capita growth rates

• Geo-political conflict worsens global economic and financial environment, exacerbating inflationary pressures globally

• Global slowdown of the financial market and economies contributing to weakness in the Indian financial and economic environment

• Weak credit environment and economic challenges leading to increased credit risk within fixed income portfolio

• Superior return on physical savings

• Inferior fund performance in comparison to other savings instruments

• Changes in tax rate structure for the industry and its products

• Possibility of tax demands from the revenue authorities based on their interpretation of their findings during investigation / assessments on the Insurance companies

• Highly coordinated cyber-attacks lead to loss of confidentiality and thereby cause adverse impact

The Company recognises that risk is an integral element of the business and controlled administration of risk is essential for generation of Shareholder value. The Company has instituted an enterprise risk management framework which details the governance and management of all aspects of risks. A detailed review of the Companys risk exposures to market, credit, liquidity, insurance, operational, reputation and other emerging risks, as well as the key control processes is set out in the ‘Enterprise Risk Management section of this Report in page 209

II. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A. Overview of Lines of Business (LOB)

The Company operates in various lines of business in retail and group segment. A brief description of the products under each line of business is given below:

1. Participating (Par) products – These are products where the policyholder is entitled to 90% share of the surplus emerging in the participating funds and the balance 10% share of surplus belongs to the shareholders. The participating fund is managed by the Company and the surplus emerging in the fund is added back to the policies in the form of bonuses. The shareholders profits arising from the participating business depend on the total bonuses declared to policyholders on an annual basis. Currently, shareholders share of profit is one-ninth of the bonus declared to the policyholders. Any balance surplus in this segment is accumulated under the head ‘Funds for future appropriation in the Balance sheet, to be distributed to policyholders and shareholders in the future. The amount of bonuses declared to policyholders is influenced by the actual returns on investments and the expectation of future rates of return. The Company has participating life and participating pension lines of business.

2. Non-participating (non-par) non-linked products - These products provide pre-defined benefits at the policys inception for specified events and the policyholder is not entitled to any share in the surplus that arises from the investment fund. Any surplus that emerges in the non-participating business is transferred to shareholders accounts based on the Appointed Actuarys recommendation. Non-participating non-linked products include non-participating life (savings and protection), non-participating pension, non-participating variable (life and pension), annuity, health, etc.

a. Non-participating life: Non-participating savings – Non-participating savings plans are endowment assurance contracts that pay a benefit upon the life assured surviving the stipulated date or on the life assureds death before maturity. These plans meet the long-term savings needs of customers and the life cover component ensures that the customers family is financially secure. Non-participating protection – Non-participating protection plans are contracts that pay a specified amount on the occurrence of certain events such as death, disability or critical illness during the policys term. These cost-effective protection plans provide a 360-degree financial safety net to customers and their families by paying a lump sum amount or regular income for a specified period when an event covered under the product occurs.

b. Non-participating pension – These products help customers build a retirement corpus and pay a specified benefit from time to time. c. Non-participating variable (Life & Pension) – These products offer benefits that are partially or wholly dependent on the performance of an approved external index or benchmark.

d. Annuity – Annuities provide a series of guaranteed payouts to the annuitant at regular intervals in return for a certain sum paid upfront or the option to pay premiums for a certain period. A deferred annuity is a contract to payout regular amounts of benefit to the annuity holder at the end of the deferred period (the vesting date) when annuity payment commences for a specified period such as number of years or for life. An immediate annuity is a contract to pay out regular amounts of benefit wherein the contract commences payments immediately after commencement of the contract.

e. Health – These products provide a fixed benefit on specified health events such as the diagnosis of a specified illness.

Of the above, protection business includes term assurance and health line of business for both retail and group.

3. Non-participating (non-par) linked products -

These products provide returns that are directly linked to the performance of an approved index or the value of the underlying assets. The investment risk in these products is borne by the policyholder. The products have a transparent charge structure, including the charge for either life cover or health cover. Any surplus that arises in the case of non-participating linked business is transferred to shareholders accounts based on the recommendation of the Appointed Actuary. The Company has linked life, pension, health, and group line of business.

B. Standalone financial statements

a. Results from operations:

The Companys financial statements comprise two primary accounts - the Revenue account (also known as the policyholders account) and the Profit and loss account (also known as the shareholders account). The Revenue account contains the income and expenses related to policyholders, and the surplus generated in this account is appropriated to the Profit and loss account based on the recommendation of the Appointed Actuary. A deficit in any line of business in the Revenue account is funded from the Profit and loss account. Other than the transfers to and from the Revenue account, the Profit and loss account contains the income and expenses pertaining to shareholders. The surplus remaining in the Revenue account, which has not been appropriated to the Profit and loss account, is held as Funds for future appropriations (FFA) and is reflected in the Balance Sheet. Funds for Future Appropriation represent funds that have not been explicitly allocated to either policyholders or shareholders at the balance sheet date.

The various lines of business disclosed in the Revenue account are as per the requirements of IRDAI regulations. However, for analysis of our Revenue account, it can be viewed from three broad lines of business as given above i.e., participating, non-participating (including non-participating life (savings and protection), non-participating pension, non-participating variable life, non-participating variable pension, annuity, health) and linked. Shareholders profits in participating lines of business depend on the total annual bonuses declared to policyholders.

Currently, one-ninth of the bonus declared to policyholders is transferred to shareholders. In the non-participating line of business, profits arise primarily from premium and investment income net of expenses, claims, and policyholders liabilities. In the linked business, profits primarily arise from charges levied on the policyholders fund net of expenses, claims, and policyholders liabilities.

Components of various tables in this note may not add up to their totals due to rounding off.

Segment-wise performance of Companys Revenue and Profit and loss account: Revenue account (Policyholders account)

FY2025 FY2026 Particulars Par Non-par1 Linked Total Par Non-par1 Linked Total Income Gross Premium (net of Goods and services tax) 56.88 191.89 240.74 489.51 59.02 224.55 247.68 531.25 Reinsurance ceded (0.14) (15.96) (0.81) (16.91) (0.15) (16.78) (0.96) (17.89) Net earned premiums 56.74 175.93 239.93 472.60 58.87 207.77 246.72 513.36 Income from investments2 30.93 61.95 135.38 228.26 30.71 67.29 10.81 108.81 Other income (including fees and charges) 1.09 0.76 0.38 2.23 1.28 0.99 0.03 2.30 Contribution from the Shareholders account3 (A) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.08 Total Income (B) 88.77 238.65 375.71 703.13 90.88 276.07 257.60 624.55 Outgo: Commission4 8.87 31.61 6.41 46.89 7.54 36.92 7.35 51.81 Operating expenses relating to insurance business5 6.42 21.79 13.31 41.52 7.07 22.39 15.42 44.88 Goods and services tax on linked charges - - 6.92 6.92 - - 3.36 3.36 Benefits paid (net) (including interim and other bonuses paid) 40.44 48.63 372.75 461.82 57.51 91.69 322.75 471.95 Change in valuation of policy liabilities 29.14 132.77 RIGHT>(26.20) 135.71 13.03 134.47 (107.23) 40.27 Total Outgo (C) 84.87 234.80 373.19 692.86 85.15 285.47 241.65 612.27 Surplus/(deficit) before Tax (D=C-B) 3.90 3.86 2.51 10.26 5.72 (9.39) 15.95 12.28 Provision for taxation (E) 2.50 - - 2.50 (2.53) - - (2.53) Surplus/(deficit) after Tax (F=D-E) 1.40 3.86 2.51 7.76 8.25 (9.39) 15.95 14.81 Transfer to/(from) Shareholders account6(G) 1.58 3.86 2.36 7.79 1.85 (9.39) 15.78 8.24 Balance being funds for future appropriations (0.18) - 0.15 (0.03) 6.40 - 0.17 6.57 Net transfer to/ shareholders account (H=G-A) 1.57 3.85 2.34 7.75 1.83 (9.41) 15.74 8.16

1 Includes balance of variable insurance products.

2 Net of any impairment in investments, which is shown as provision/(reversal) for diminution in the value of investments in the Revenue account. 3 Contribution from the shareholders account towards remuneration of MD/CEO/WTD/Other KMPs 4 Commission also includes rewards and/or remuneration to agents, brokers, or other intermediaries 5 Including provision for doubtful debt and bad debts written off.

6 Indicates transfer to/(from) shareholders account including deficit funding

Profit and Loss account (Shareholders account)

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Amounts transferred from Policyholders account (Net of contribution from shareholders) 7.75 8.16 Investment income1 6.96 11.90 Other income 0.03 0.01 Expenses other than those directly related to insurance business (1.38) (1.99) Profit before tax (A) 13.36 18.07 Provision for taxation (B) (1.47) (2.06) Profit after tax (C=A-B) 11.89 16.00

1 Net of any impairment in investments, which is shown as provision/(reversal) for diminution in the value of investments in the Profit and loss account, and excluding other income

Element-wise analysis of the Revenue account and Profit and loss account is given below:

1. Gross premium (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the summary of gross premium income:

(Rs. billion) FY2025 FY2026 Line of business First year Renewal Single Total First year Renewal Single Total Retail Par 13.63 43.24 0.01 56.88 13.33 45.68 - 59.01 Non–par 19.90 78.44 13.83 112.17 18.40 84.34 14.40 117.14 Linked 47.62 133.39 5.38 186.39 48.23 144.23 6.55 199.01 Total retail 81.15 255.07 19.22 355.44 79.96 274.25 19.59 375.16 Group1 3.87 8.61 121.59 134.07 4.37 8.90 142.82 156.09 Gross total premium 85.02 263.68 140.81 489.51 84.33 283.15 163.77 531.25

1 Group includes policy sourced to group customers under par, non-par, and linked lines of business.

The gross premium increased by 8.5% from Rs. 489.51 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 531.25 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of an increase in group single premium and retail renewal premium.

The total retail premium increased by 5.5% from Rs. 355.44 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 375.16 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of higher renewal premiums.

The total group premium increased by 17.4% from Rs. 134.07 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 156.09 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of an increase in group micro insurance, superannuation, and credit life businesses.

2. Reinsurance (Revenue account)

Reinsurance premium ceded increased by 5.8% from Rs. 16.91 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 17.89 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of higher ceding in protection and linked life business. No reinsurance premium was accepted in FY2026.

3. Investment income (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of income from investments:

(Rs. billion) FY2025 FY2026 Particulars Non– linked1 Linked Total Non– linked1 Linked Total Interest, dividend, and rent 75.19 35.62 110.81 81.24 33.60 114.84 Profit/(loss) on sale of investments 12.63 194.24 206.87 13.17 120.52 133.69 Accretion of discount/ (amortisation of premium) 5.09 6.15 11.24 6.77 6.01 12.78 Unrealised gains/(loss) (0.10) (100.63) (100.73) (3.34) (149.32) (152.66) Provision for diminution in the value of investments 0.07 - 0.07 0.16 - 0.16 Investment income (net) 92.88 135.38 228.26 98.00 10.81 108.81

1. Includes participating and non-participating line of business

Non-linked: The investment income of the non-linked line of business increased from Rs. 92.88 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 98.00 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of an increase in the interest income corresponding to an increase in interest–earning assets, partly offset by an increase in the unrealised loss on investments resulting from mark-to-market valuation of interest rate derivatives.

Linked: The investment income of the linked line of business decreased from Rs. 135.38 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 10.81 billion in FY2026. The investment income for the linked line of business includes income on the unit–linked portfolio which has decreased from Rs. 133.94 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 9.18 billion in FY2026 and is directly passed on to the policyholders with the corresponding changes in the fund reserve. The decrease in the investment income of the unit–linked portfolio is primarily on account of an increase in the unrealised losses resulting from mark-to-market valuation of assets held. This was driven by lower equity market performance during FY2026. In addition, an upward movement in debt market yields resulted in unrealised losses on debt and related investments. The unrealised loss of the linked line of business moved from Rs. 100.63 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 149.32 billion in FY2026. Also, the profit on sale of investments of the linked line of business decreased from Rs. 194.10 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 120.55 billion in FY2026.

4. Other Income (Revenue account)

Other income includes fees and charges and other miscellaneous income. The other income increased from Rs. 2.23 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 2.30 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of an increase in interest income on policy loans in line with the increase in the loans given to policyholders against policies.

5. Contribution from shareholders account (Revenue account):

Contribution from Shareholders account represents the funding from the Profit and loss account (Shareholders account) to various lines of business in case of a deficit in any line of business (except participating) and also includes expense of management in excess of allowable limit in participating and non-participating (including linked) business segment (Refer note 3.51 of schedule 16).

Contributions from Shareholders account towards deficit funding increased from Rs. 3.14 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 9.81 billion in FY2026. This is primarily on account of higher new business strain due to underlying product mix, coupled with higher operating expenses including commission.

6. Commission expense (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of commission expense:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Initial Commission 21.31 21.10 Single Commission 19.35 24.70 New business Commission 40.66 45.80 New business Commission rate1 18.0% 18.5% Renewal Commission 6.23 6.01 Renewal Commission rate2 2.4% 2.1% Total Commission 46.89 51.81

1 New business commission ? (First Year premium + Single premium) 2 Renewal commission ? Renewal premium

The total commission including rewards, increased from Rs. 46.89 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 51.81 billion in FY2026 on account of changes in underlying business mix.

The new business commission increased from Rs. 40.66 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 45.80 billion in FY2026 largely on account of product mix. Renewal commission decreased from Rs. 6.23 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 6.01 billion in FY2026.

7. Operating expense relating to insurance business (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of operating expenses relating to insurance business:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Employee related expenses 18.61 18.79 Advertisement & sales related expenses 8.18 5.28 GST Expenses 2.34 7.88 Other expenses 12.39 12.94 Total operating expenses 41.52 44.88

The total operating expenses relating to insurance business increased from Rs. 41.52 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 44.88 billion in FY2026.

Advertisement and sales related expenses decreased from Rs. 8.18 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 5.28 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of a decrease in the advertisement and publicity related activities during FY2026.

The ineligible portion of GST input credits (GST expenses) increased from Rs. 2.34 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 7.88 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of disallowance of GST input credits pursuant to changes in the tax regime with effect from September 22, 2025 whereby individual life insurance products were exempted from tax.

8. Goods and services tax on linked charges (Revenue account)

The Goods and services tax (GST) on linked charges represent the tax payable on the charges collected from policyholders on linked products. The GST on linked charges decreased from Rs. 6.92 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 3.36 billion in FY2026 pursuant to changes in the tax regime whereby individual life insurance products were exempted from tax.

9. Benefits paid (net) including interim & other bonuses paid (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of benefits paid:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Surrender claims 307.60 273.40 Maturity and annuity claims 101.97 140.09 Mortality (death) claims 48.94 51.49 Survival benefits and other claims1 19.27 23.41 Amount recovered from reinsurers (15.97) (16.44) Total 461.81 471.95

1 Includes interim and other bonuses paid.

Benefits paid (net of reinsurance) including interim and other bonuses paid increased from Rs. 461.81 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 471.95 billion in FY2026. The increase was primarily on account of an increase in maturities of participating life and non-participating savings policies.

10. Change in valuation of policy liabilities (Revenue account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of the changes in valuation of policy liabilities:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Gross: Policy liabilities (non-unit/ mathematical reserves) 166.26 124.48 Amount ceded in reinsurance 5.48 17.67 Change in non-unit/ mathematical reserves (net) (A) 171.74 142.15 Fund reserve (22.60) (103.83) Funds for discontinued policies (13.43) 1.96 Change in fund reserve (B) (36.03) (101.87) Total change in the valuation of policy liabilities (A+B) 135.71 40.28

Change in non-unit/mathematical reserves (net of amount ceded in reinsurance) decreased from Rs. 171.74 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 142.15 billion in FY2026 reflecting the product mix in new business written and change in valuation assumptions.

Change in fund reserve (including discontinued policies), which represents liability carried on account of units held by unit-linked policyholders, decreased from Rs. (36.03) billion in FY2025 to Rs. (101.87) billion in FY2026 primarily due to lower investment income.

11. Provision for taxation (Revenue account)

The provision for taxation shown in the Revenue accounts represents tax charged on the surplus of the participating line of business in the Revenue account, in line with the Companys accounting policy and the directions issued by the IRDAI. The provision for taxation decreased from Rs. 2.50 billion in FY2025 to Rs. (2.53) billion in FY2026 primarily on account of reversal of provision for tax of earlier fiscal years post conclusion of income tax assessment.

12. Surplus after tax (Revenue account) and Net transfer to shareholders account

As a result of the above changes in income and expenses, surplus after tax in the Revenue account increased from Rs. 10.90 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 24.62 billion in FY2026.

The surplus generated in the Revenue account after setting aside funds for future appropriation is transferred to Profit and loss account (Shareholders account) based on the recommendation of the Appointed Actuary. The net transfer to/(from) shareholders account increased from Rs. 7.75 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 8.16 billion in FY2026.

Segment-wise net transfer to shareholders account is as under:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Participating business 1.57 1.83 Non-participating business 3.84 (9.41) Linked business 2.34 15.74 Net transfer to/(from) shareholders account 7.75 8.16

Participating business: The surplus in the Revenue account for the participating line of business is net of bonus and interim bonus. The surplus (grossed up for bonus) increased from Rs. 15.66 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 24.88 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of reversal of provision for tax of earlier fiscal years post conclusion of income tax assessment, coupled with reduction in expenses. The shareholders profits in participating business depend on the total bonuses declared to the policyholders. Currently, one-ninth of the bonus declared to policyholders is transferred to shareholders. The transfer to shareholders for the participating line of business increased marginally from Rs. 1.58 billion for FY2025 to Rs. 1.85 billion for FY2026.

Non-participating business: The surplus in the Revenue account for non-participating line of business arises primarily from premium and investment income net of expenses, claims, and policyholders liabilities. The surplus in the non-participating line of business before contribution from shareholders decreased from surplus of Rs. 3.84 billion in FY2025 to deficit of Rs. (9.41) billion in FY2026 primarily on account of higher new business strain in non-participating protection and annuity lines of business.

Linked business: The surplus in the Revenue account for the linked lines of business arises primarily from charges levied on the policyholders fund net of expenses, claims and policyholders liabilities. The surplus in linked line of business before contribution from shareholders increased from Rs. 2.51 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 15.95 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of lower new business strain coupled with higher surplus from existing business.

13. Investment and other income (Profit and loss account)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of income from investments:

( Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Interest, dividend and rent 7.13 9.23 Profit/(loss) on sale of investments (0.14) 3.02 Accretion of discount/ (amortisation of premium) (0.03) 0.41 Provision for diminution in the value of investments - (0.76) Investment income (net) 6.96 11.90 Other income 0.03 0.01 Total income 6.99 11.91

Investment income (net) increased from Rs. 6.96 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 11.90 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of higher realisation of profit/loss on investments. Interest, dividend, and rent increased from Rs. 7.13 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 9.23 billion in FY2026 primarily on account of an increase in the interest income corresponding to an increase in interest–earning assets.

Other income decreased from Rs. 0.03 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 0.01 billion in FY2026.

14. Expenses other than those directly related to insurance business (Profit and loss account)

Expenses other than those directly related to the insurance business increased from Rs. 1.38 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 2.07 billion in FY2026 on account of increase in interest expenses pursuant to additional issuance of non-convertible debentures during the year.

15. Provision for tax (Profit and loss account)

Tax on other than participating line of business and shareholders income is shown in Profit and loss account. Provision for tax has increased from Rs. 1.47 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 2.06 billion in FY2026 on account of increase in taxable surplus computed as per Income tax Act, 1961.

16. Profit after tax (Profit and loss account)

Profit after tax increased from Rs. 11.89 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 16.00 billion in FY2026 primarily due to higher surplus generated from operations.

b. Financial position

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the financial position of the Company:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Sources of funds Shareholders funds 119.41 136.31 Borrowings 26.00 25.95 Policyholders funds Fair value change account and revaluation reserve - investment property 44.46 19.56 Policy liabilities 2,885.76 2,926.03 Funds for future appropriations 12.83 19.40 Total 3,088.46 3,127.25 Application of funds Investments 3,039.94 3,080.80 Loans 24.19 30.06 Fixed assets 8.45 7.11 Current assets (A) 69.82 79.38 Current liabilities and provisions (B) 53.93 70.10 Net current assets (A-B) 15.89 9.28 Total 3,088.46 3,127.25 Contingent liabilities 11.20 8.26

1. Shareholders fund & capital position

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the details of shareholders fund of the Company:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Equity share capital 14.45 14.49 Share premium 37.94 39.59 Balance of profit in profit and loss account 66.78 81.55 Fair value change account (0.67) (1.31) Revaluation reserve 0.40 1.29 Other reserves 0.50 0.67 Shareholders fund (net-worth) 119.40 136.28 Solvency ratio 212.2% 227.3%

During FY2026, there were no capital infusions except for the exercise of stock options/units to employees under the Employee Stock Option Scheme and the Employees Stock Unit Scheme. The net worth of the Company increased from Rs. 119.40 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 136.28 billion at March 31, 2026 primarily on account of an increase in balance of profit in profit and loss account. The balance of profit in profit & loss account increased from Rs. 66.78 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 81.55 billion in FY2026 on account of profit for the year. During the year, there was a change in use of a self-occupied property to investment property. On the date of change in use, the property was measured at its carrying value, which has been considered as the deemed cost of the investment property. Subsequently, the investment property was measured at fair value and disclosed at market price.

The resultant fair value gains of Rs. 0.89 billion have been recognised in the revaluation reserve. The Company also performed an independent valuation of other investment properties during the year. As a result of the above, revaluation reserve increased from Rs. 0.40 billion (Historical cost: Rs. 3.65 billion; revalued amount: Rs. 4.05 billion) at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 1.29 billion (Historical cost: Rs. 4.73 billion; revalued amount: Rs. 6.02 billion) at March 31, 2026. Fair value change account represents the unrealised gains/loss on equity securities and mutual funds and it moved from unrealised loss of Rs. 0.67 billion at March 31, 2025 to unrealised loss of Rs. 1.31 billion at March 31, 2026. The movement in the fair value change account is a function of the performance of the equity markets and the mix of equity and mutual funds in the portfolio.

The Company had a solvency ratio of 227.3% at March 31, 2026, compared to the regulatory minimum required level of 150%.

2. Borrowings

The Company had issued non-convertible debentures of Rs. 12.00 billion in FY2021 with coupon rate of 6.85% per annum payable annually and Rs. 14.00 billion in FY2025 with coupon rate of 8.03% per annum payable annually. During the year, the Company, by exercising the first call option available five years post issue, redeemed and fully repaid the subordinated debt issued in FY2021. The Company issued additional non-convertible debentures of Rs. 11.95 billion with coupon rate of 7.69% payable annually. The outstanding balance at March 31, 2026 was Rs. 25.95 billion.

Further, the Company has been identified as a Large Corporate as per the criteria under the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/172, whereby the Company shall raise not less than 25% of its incremental borrowings by way of issuance of debt securities. (Refer note 3.24 of schedule 16)

3. Policyholders fund

Fair value change account and revaluation reserve – investment property

Unrealised gains/losses arising due to changes in the fair value of investments as per the accounting policy of the Company are taken to the "Fair Value Change Account" in the Balance Sheet. Fair value change account decreased from Rs. 44.02 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 19.02 billion at March 31, 2026. The movement in the fair value change account is a function of the performance of the equity markets and the mix of equity and mutual funds in the portfolio. The same also includes movement in cash flow hedge reserve (market movement) on account of forward rate agreement (FRA) contracts.

The Company had performed an independent valuation of the investment property and consequently investment property was valued at Rs. 1.08 billion at March 31, 2026 (Rs. 0.98 billion at March 31, 2025).

Policy liabilities

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of policy liabilities:

(Rs. billion)

Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Non-unit liabilities (mathematical reserves) 1,273.36 1,415.51 Provision for linked liabilities (fund reserves) 1,556.58 1,452.74 Funds for discontinued policies 55.82 57.78 Policy liabilities 2,885.76 2,926.03

The movement in policy liabilities is explained in the element-wise analysis of the Revenue account.

Funds for future appropriation (FFA)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of funds for future appropriation:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Non-linked 12.68 19.08 Linked 0.15 0.32 Total 12.83 19.40

Non-linked FFA increased from Rs. 12.68 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 19.08 billion in FY2026 on account of increased in the undistributed surplus of participating line of business.

Linked FFA is created as per the requirements of as per the IRDAI Master Circular on Actuarial, Finance and Investment Functions of Insurers, IRDAI/ACTL/ CIR/MISC/80/05/2024 dated May 17, 2024.

4. Investments

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of investments:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Shareholders investments 140.55 157.28 Policyholders investments (non–linked) 1,286.99 1,413.00 Assets held to cover linked liabilities 1,612.40 1,510.52 Total Investments 3,039.94 3,080.80

Total investments increased from Rs. 3,039.94 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 3,080.80 billion at March 31, 2026. The shareholders investments increased from Rs. 140.55 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 157.28 billion at March 31, 2026.

The increase in policyholders non-linked investments is largely attributable to net inflows into the fund. In case of assets held to cover linked liabilities, the downward movement is primarily attributable to net outflows and unrealised losses due to equity market performance during the year.

The investment held in unit linked funds (assets held to cover linked liabilities) at March 31, 2026 was 49.0% of the total investment assets as against 53.0% at March 31, 2025. Further, of the total investment assets at March 31, 2026, 40.7% of the assets were held as equity at March 31, 2026 as against 45.0% at March 31, 2025.

5. Loans

The Company has seen a growth in loan against policies from Rs. 24.19 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 30.06 billion at March 31, 2026 primarily on account of the higher number of policyholders availing this facility. The Company has performed an assessment towards impairment and no impairment has been recognised based on this assessment.

6. Fixed assets

Fixed assets decreased from Rs. 8.45 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 7.11 billion at March 31, 2026. During the year ended March 31, 2026, there was a change in use of an owner-occupied building, resulting in its reclassification from Fixed Assets Schedule, Buildings, to Investment Property which had a carrying value of Rs. 1.08 billion as on transfer date.

7. Net current assets (i) Details of current assets

The following table sets forth, as on each reporting date indicated, summary of current assets:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Income accrued on investments 25.77 31.78 Assets held for unclaimed amount of policyholders1 0.27 0.32 Cash and bank balances 10.06 11.38 Balance due from reinsurers 2.45 2.14 Outstanding premium 9.63 9.97 GST unutilised credit 3.60 0.14 Advance taxes and tax deducted at source 1.52 7.87 Sundry debtors (Investments)2 2.45 0.03 Prepayments 0.61 0.48 Deposits 3.62 3.93 Other advances and receivables3 9.84 11.35 Total 69.82 79.39

1. Including income on unclaimed amount of policyholders

2. Represents receivables towards investments sold

3. Includes other advances net of provision for doubtful advance, other receivables net of provision for doubtful receivables, agents balance net of provision for doubtful agent balances, due from subsidiary and advances to employees.

The explanation for key elements is as mentioned below:

Balance due from reinsurers represents the amount receivable from reinsurers for claims, net of reinsurance premium payable for reinsurance ceded. The balance due from reinsurers reduced from Rs. 2.45 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 2.14 billion at March 31, 2026, on account of higher increase in reinsurance premium compared to the increase in recovery from reinsurers.

Outstanding premium represents the premium due but not received on participating & non-participating, non-linked products at March 31 and which are within the grace period. It increased from Rs. 9.63 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 9.97 billion at March 31, 2026.

GST unutilised credit represents GST input tax credit which will be utilised in the future for set-off against payment of GST liabilities. It reduced from Rs. 3.60 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 0.14 billion at March 31, 2026 pursuant to changes in GST regulations w.e.f. September 22, 2025 whereby individual life insurance products were exempted from GST.

Advance taxes and tax deducted at source increased from Rs. 1.52 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 7.87 billion at March 31, 2026 primarily on account of reclassification of provision for tax as advance tax as an outcome of income tax assessment orders.

Sundry debtors (investments) represent the sales proceeds pending to be received (but not overdue) on sale of investment securities. It reduced from Rs. 2.45 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 0.03 billion at March 31, 2026.

Deposits increased from Rs. 3.62 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 3.93 billion at March 31, 2026 primarily on account of tax litigation deposits.

(ii) Details of current liabilities

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, summary of current liabilities:

(Rs. billion) Particulars March 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Policyholders claims payable 14.69 16.85 Sundry creditors1 10.47 16.55 Unclaimed amount of policyholders2 0.27 0.32 Unallocated premium (including premium received in advance) 6.73 9.81 Goods and services tax/ Service tax payable 3.85 1.29 Payable to unit fund 3.99 6.12 Payable to agents (agents balances) 4.90 6.53 Provision for leave encashment and gratuity 0.41 0.43 Balance due to other reinsurers 0.38 0.26 Other liabilities3 8.23 11.94 Total 53.93 70.10

1. Including due to holding company, expenses payable and payable towards investments purchased.

2. Including interest on unclaimed amount of policyholders.

3. Including TDS payable, interest payable on debentures/bonds and other deposits.

The explanation for key elements is as mentioned below:

Policyholders claims payable represents amounts payable to the policyholders for all claims (death, maturity, survival, surrender, foreclosure, annuity, health etc.) that are intimated to the Company and are outstanding due to pending investigation as a part of the normal claims process or pending due to incomplete documentation from the policyholders. Claims payable increased from Rs. 14.69 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 16.85 billion at March 31, 2026.

Sundry creditors representing creditors for expenses and investments increased from Rs. 10.46 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 16.55 billion at March 31, 2026 primarily on account of an increase in payables towards purchase of investments from Rs. 0.16 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 5.70 billion at March 31, 2026 and decrease in due to holding company from Rs. 0.44 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 0.14 billion at March 31, 2026.

Unallocated premium including premium received in advance primarily represents premium received from customers where policy issuance is in progress or pending due to requirements awaited from customers. It increased from Rs. 6.73 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 9.81 billion at March 31, 2026.

Goods and services tax/Service tax payable primarily represents Goods and services tax payable in respect of services rendered by the Company. It decreased from Rs. 3.85 billion as at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 1.29 billion as at March 31, 2026 pursuant to changes in GST regulations w.e.f. September 22, 2025 whereby individual life insurance products were exempted from GST.

Payable to unit fund increased from Rs. 3.99 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 6.12 billion at March 31, 2026. The amount represents payable to unit-linked policyholders account from shareholders account, which is transferred to the unit-linked policyholders account immediately on the next banking day and hence held as a current liability.

Payable to agents represents the amount payable to insurance agents, brokers, insurance marketing firms and web aggregators towards commission. The amount outstanding is primarily attributable to the business sourced during the last month of the financial year.

8. Contingent liability

The contingent liability decreased from Rs. 11.20 billion at March 31, 2025 to Rs. 8.26 billion at March 31, 2025. The contingent liability decreased primarily on account of decrease in liabilities towards partly-paid up investments from Rs. 4.06 billion to Rs. 0.59 billion primarily due to payment of call money for partly paid equity shares held by the Company, offset by increase in contingent liability towards repudiated claims which are under dispute from Rs. 2.13 billion to Rs. 2.59 billion.

c. Cash flow statement

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, a summary of the cash flows:

(Rs. billion) Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (94.00) (53.41) Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 68.61 75.57 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 14.23 (1.71)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net cash flows used in operating activities were Rs. 53.41 billion in FY2026 (compared to net cash flows used in operating activities of Rs. 94.00 billion in FY2025) primarily on account of an increase in premium income from Rs. 501.24 billion for FY2025 to Rs. 543.20 billion for FY2026 and partly offset by increase in policy benefits paid from Rs. 481.00 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 486.36 billion in FY2026.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Net cash flows generated from investing activities were Rs. 75.57 billion in FY2026 (compared to Rs. 68.61 billion in FY2025) primarily on account of net inflow from investments in money market instruments and liquid mutual funds in FY2026 (Rs. 26.88 billion) compared to a net outflow for FY2025 (Rs. 34.92 billion).

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net cash flows used in financing activities were Rs. 1.71 billion in FY2026 (compared to net cash flows generated in financing activities of Rs. 14.23 billion in FY2025) primarily on account of payment of interest on new debentures issued in FY2025.

d. Key financial ratios

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the key financial ratios excluding the ratios that are mentioned in the above sections:

Particulars FY2025 FY2026 Persistency ratio1 - 13th month 89.1% 84.5% - 49th month 69.5% 71.8% Expense ratio2 18.1% 18.2% Solvency ratio 212.2% 227.3%

1. Calculations are in accordance with the IRDAI circular IRDA/ACT/CIR/GEN/21/02/2010 dated February 11, 2010. 12 month rolling persistency for March to February measured at March 31

2. Total cost including commission excluding interest on sub debt/ total premium

Persistency ratio: The Company has a strong focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention. Our 13th month persistency ratio stood at 84.5% for FY2026. The 49th month persistency ratio stood at 71.8%.

Expense ratio: The cost to premium ratio stood at 18.2% in FY2026 compared to 18.1% in FY2025 primarily on account of disallowance of GST input credits pursuant to changes in the tax regime with effect from September 22, 2025.

Solvency ratio: The Company had a solvency ratio of 227.3% at March 31, 2026, compared to the minimum regulatory requirement of 150%.

Basis of consolidation

These consolidated financial statements for the Group are prepared in accordance with the principles and procedures for preparation and presentation of consolidated financial statements as laid down under the Accounting Standard (AS) 21, ‘Consolidated Financial Statements and are presented in the same format as that of the Company. The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary have been combined on a line by line basis by adding together similar items of assets, liabilities, income and expenses in respective components of financial statements after eliminating intra-group balances, transactions and resulting unrealised profits/losses.

During the year, the Company disposed its entire shareholding in its subsidiary with effect from January 12, 2026, resulting in loss of control over the subsidiary. Accordingly, the financial statements of the subsidiary have been consolidated up to the date of which control ceased. From that date, the subsidiary has been deconsolidated and the resultant gain or loss on disposal has been recognised in the consolidated profit & account. The Policyholders account specifically dealing with direct insurance business governed by IRDAI regulations has retained its distinct independent form in these consolidated financial statements.

The consolidated profit after tax for the Company increased from Rs. 11.86 billion in FY2025 to Rs. 16.08 billion in FY2026.

III. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The internal controls of the Company are commensurate with its business requirements, its scale of operations and applicable statutes to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting controls, safeguarding of assets, prevention, and detection of frauds and errors, ensuring operating effectiveness, reliability of financial reporting, and compliance with applicable regulations.

The Company has a mechanism of testing these controls at regular intervals for design and operating effectiveness. Further, the auditors opine on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting.

The key components of the internal financial control framework include:

1. Set of Entity Level Controls (ELCs) that operate at an organisation level on which the control environment of the Company relies on.

2. Controls operating at process level that provide assurance at a transaction recording stage, In most aspects of operations and processes, the Company has deployed automation for control and efficiency.

3. IT controls that cover change management, access management, data centre, cloud operations, backup & disaster recovery and cybersecurity, aimed at ensuring data integrity and accuracy through continuous monitoring and data governance. The accounting software used provides audit trail functionality and creating an edit log of all changes made in the books of account.

4. Control over third parties (providing services) that focus on due diligence, risk assessment, document review and periodic assessment to ensure these controls remain relevant from a financial reporting perspective. Further, the Board Risk Management Committee has oversight on the implementation of controls and monitors the performance of the outsourced vendors.

5. Controls over safeguarding of assets (comprising of investment assets, IT assets and other assets). These controls are based on value and custody of assets.

6. Review controls include multiple levels of oversight over financial reporting by way of a strong reporting and review framework. There are senior management controls comprising of high-level controls and management review controls to monitor and identify any material weakness.

7. Fraud prevention through fraud control framework consists of preventive measures, incident management and awareness activities.

These controls are covered under the IFC framework which is aligned with Internal Control Framework 2013 given by the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations (COSO) of the Treadway Commission and tested at regular intervals for design and operating effectiveness.

There had been no material changes in the process level controls or activities conducted in the financial statement closing process of the Company. The Company had tested all material controls over financial reporting during the financial year and found them to be operating effectively.

In addition, internal audits are undertaken to reviews significant operational areas regularly. The Audit Reports, submitted by the Internal Auditors, are reviewed by the Audit Committee and corrective action is initiated to strengthen the controls and enhance the effectiveness of the existing systems. Statutory and Internal Auditors are also invited to the Audit Committee meetings to ascertain their views on the adequacy of internal control systems. and to keep the Board of Directors informed of material observations, if any. The management believes that strengthening internal controls is a continuous process and it will, therefore, continue its efforts to keep pace with changing business needs and environment.