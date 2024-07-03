Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹409.9
Prev. Close₹409.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,035.2
Day's High₹413
Day's Low₹403.2
52 Week's High₹706.8
52 Week's Low₹401.65
Book Value₹111.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59,791
P/E33.83
EPS12.12
Divi. Yield0.4
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Gensol Engineering, Aditya Birla Real Estate, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1,450.98
1,445.32
1,440.97
1,438.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,082.36
14,898.37
14,554.25
8,653.01
Net Worth
15,533.34
16,343.69
15,995.22
10,091.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-759.46
751.68
-56.74
142.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
51,335.63
47,259.41
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51,335.63
47,259.41
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
Other Operating Income
12,021.17
23,518.73
47,923.37
10,844.54
25,983.87
Other Income
1,378.29
572.18
2,039.01
1,967.88
2,285.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
391.45
|8.15
|4,88,669.32
|13,492.03
|1.29
|1,27,250.41
|139.32
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,666.7
|63.07
|1,64,022.29
|549.23
|0.17
|26,877.7
|200.52
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
514.1
|55.08
|1,12,127.32
|508
|0.4
|21,727.37
|89.28
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,583.8
|30.78
|78,640.12
|946.4
|0.86
|6,651.87
|376.66
ICICI Life Insurance Ltd
ICICILIFE
412
|33.83
|59,500.75
|374.22
|0.4
|13,803.9
|99.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Sandeep Batra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samit Upadhyay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radhakrishnan Nair
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vibha Paul Rishi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naved Masood
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Choithram Vaswani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anuradha Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRIYA SRIKUMAR NAIR
Managing Director & CEO
Sidharatha Mishra
ICICI Prulife Tower Prabhadevi,
1089 Appasaheb Marathe Marg,
Maharashtra - 400025
Tel: 91-22-40391600
Website: http://www.iciciprulife.com
Email: investor@iciciprulife.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 20th July 2000, as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 16, 2000. T...
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Reports by ICICI Life Insurance Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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