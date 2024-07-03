iifl-logo

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
412
(0.60%)
Oct 28, 2026|03:57:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open409.9
  • Day's High413
  • 52 Wk High706.8
  • Prev. Close409.55
  • Day's Low403.2
  • 52 Wk Low 401.65
  • Turnover (lac)3,035.2
  • P/E33.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value111.39
  • EPS12.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59,791
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open405.05
  • Day's High413.5
  • Spot412
  • Prev. Close407.65
  • Day's Low403.9
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot925
  • OI(Chg %)1,96,100 (1.09%)
  • Roll Over%0.08
  • Roll Cost-0.59
  • Traded Vol.15,26,250 (-65.38%)
View More Futures
Loading...
View More Options

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

₹409.9

Prev. Close

₹409.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3,035.2

Day's High

₹413

Day's Low

₹403.2

52 Week's High

₹706.8

52 Week's Low

₹401.65

Book Value

₹111.39

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59,791

P/E

33.83

EPS

12.12

Divi. Yield

0.4

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2026

arrow

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.65

Record Date: 05 Jun, 2026

arrow

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 16th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 16th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Gensol Engineering, Aditya Birla Real Estate, etc.

16 Apr 2025|06:57 AM
Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Tech, etc.

22 Jan 2025|07:57 AM
Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM
Read More
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

28 Oct, 2026|12:03 AM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.88%

Foreign: 21.87%

Indian: 52.82%

Non-Promoter- 20.02%

Institutions: 20.02%

Non-Institutions: 5.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1,450.98

1,445.32

1,440.97

1,438.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,082.36

14,898.37

14,554.25

8,653.01

Net Worth

15,533.34

16,343.69

15,995.22

10,091.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-759.46

751.68

-56.74

142.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

51,335.63

47,259.41

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51,335.63

47,259.41

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

Other Operating Income

12,021.17

23,518.73

47,923.37

10,844.54

25,983.87

Other Income

1,378.29

572.18

2,039.01

1,967.88

2,285.48

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

391.45

8.154,88,669.3213,492.031.291,27,250.41139.32

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,666.7

63.071,64,022.29549.230.1726,877.7200.52

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

514.1

55.081,12,127.325080.421,727.3789.28

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,583.8

30.7878,640.12946.40.866,651.87376.66

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd

ICICILIFE

412

33.8359,500.75374.220.413,803.999.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ICICI Life Insurance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Sandeep Batra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samit Upadhyay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radhakrishnan Nair

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vibha Paul Rishi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naved Masood

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Choithram Vaswani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anuradha Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRIYA SRIKUMAR NAIR

Managing Director & CEO

Sidharatha Mishra

Registered Office

ICICI Prulife Tower Prabhadevi,

1089 Appasaheb Marathe Marg,

Maharashtra - 400025

Tel: 91-22-40391600

Website: http://www.iciciprulife.com

Email: investor@iciciprulife.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 20th July 2000, as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 16, 2000. T...
Read More

Reports by ICICI Life Insurance Ltd

Company FAQs

The ICICI Life Insurance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Life Insurance Ltd is ₹59791.00 Cr. as of 28 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Life Insurance Ltd is 33.83 and 4.10 as of 28 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Life Insurance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Life Insurance Ltd is ₹401.65 and ₹706.8 as of 28 Oct ‘26
ICICI Life Insurance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.31%, 3 Years at -7.59%, 1 Year at -31.83%, 6 Month at -21.18%, 3 Month at -19.66% and 1 Month at -10.72%.
The shareholding pattern of ICICI Life Insurance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.70 %
Institutions - 20.02 %
Public - 5.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Life Insurance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.