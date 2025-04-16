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QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Life Insurance Ltd

ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Option Chain

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Oct 30, 2026|03:53:11 PM

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Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
9250%₹67.35 0%340--
00%₹59.85 0%350₹0.55 10%59,20030.61%
--360₹0.75 -6.25%24,975-3.57%
--370₹1.1 -18.51%72,1505.40%
42,5500%₹29.5 0%380₹2.5 2.04%3,02,4755.82%
--385₹6.5 0%12,9500%
12,9500%₹26.25 0%390₹4.15 0%37,0000%
--395₹6.5 8.33%8,325-18.18%
79,55010.25%₹18 -3.22%400₹6.65 -2.91%4,09,775-4.31%
50,875129.16%₹14.55 -9.06%405₹9.8 3.15%57,35010.71%
4,56,95027.64%₹12.7 -10.87%410₹11.6 7.4%2,36,80032.64%
37,92513.88%₹9.95 -16.03%415₹15.25 0.66%1,97,9500%
5,68,87523.99%₹8.5 -11.91%420₹17 -0.29%1,42,450-3.14%
40,7002.32%₹7.7 -1.28%425₹23.75 8.2%2,7750%
3,99,600-9.24%₹5.25 -16%430₹23.2 0%56,4250%
60,125-1.51%₹3.7 -29.52%435--
4,15,3257.41%₹3.15 -19.23%440₹35.8 8.48%1,27,650-2.81%
24,0504%₹2.45 -59.16%445₹44 0%3,7000%
4,85,6254.58%₹1.95 -20.4%450₹40 3.89%96,200-1.88%
1,8500%₹4 0%455₹28.5 0%3,7000%
2,10,9000.44%₹1.15 -17.85%460₹51.2 0%14,8000%
25,9000%₹2.9 0%465₹45 0%9250%
1,02,6750%₹0.8 -11.11%470₹63.8 0%22,2000%
2,7750%₹0.9 0%475₹65 0%1,8500%
81,4000%₹0.55 -8.33%480₹72.75 1.04%18,500-4.76%
9250%₹0.2 0%485₹77.55 0%9250%
2,7750%₹0.85 0%490₹79.15 0%11,1000%
9250%₹2.2 0%495--
1,17,475-7.29%₹0.3 -14.28%500₹93.2 6.57%86,950-2.08%
1,8500%₹0.2 0%510₹100 0%2,7750%
75,8500%₹0.3 0%520₹111 0%23,1250%
48,1000%₹0.15 0%530₹117 0%1,15,6250%

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