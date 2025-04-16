Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|9250%
|₹67.35 0%
|340
|-
|-
|00%
|₹59.85 0%
|350
|₹0.55 10%
|59,20030.61%
|-
|-
|360
|₹0.75 -6.25%
|24,975-3.57%
|-
|-
|370
|₹1.1 -18.51%
|72,1505.40%
|42,5500%
|₹29.5 0%
|380
|₹2.5 2.04%
|3,02,4755.82%
|-
|-
|385
|₹6.5 0%
|12,9500%
|12,9500%
|₹26.25 0%
|390
|₹4.15 0%
|37,0000%
|-
|-
|395
|₹6.5 8.33%
|8,325-18.18%
|79,55010.25%
|₹18 -3.22%
|400
|₹6.65 -2.91%
|4,09,775-4.31%
|50,875129.16%
|₹14.55 -9.06%
|405
|₹9.8 3.15%
|57,35010.71%
|4,56,95027.64%
|₹12.7 -10.87%
|410
|₹11.6 7.4%
|2,36,80032.64%
|37,92513.88%
|₹9.95 -16.03%
|415
|₹15.25 0.66%
|1,97,9500%
|5,68,87523.99%
|₹8.5 -11.91%
|420
|₹17 -0.29%
|1,42,450-3.14%
|40,7002.32%
|₹7.7 -1.28%
|425
|₹23.75 8.2%
|2,7750%
|3,99,600-9.24%
|₹5.25 -16%
|430
|₹23.2 0%
|56,4250%
|60,125-1.51%
|₹3.7 -29.52%
|435
|-
|-
|4,15,3257.41%
|₹3.15 -19.23%
|440
|₹35.8 8.48%
|1,27,650-2.81%
|24,0504%
|₹2.45 -59.16%
|445
|₹44 0%
|3,7000%
|4,85,6254.58%
|₹1.95 -20.4%
|450
|₹40 3.89%
|96,200-1.88%
|1,8500%
|₹4 0%
|455
|₹28.5 0%
|3,7000%
|2,10,9000.44%
|₹1.15 -17.85%
|460
|₹51.2 0%
|14,8000%
|25,9000%
|₹2.9 0%
|465
|₹45 0%
|9250%
|1,02,6750%
|₹0.8 -11.11%
|470
|₹63.8 0%
|22,2000%
|2,7750%
|₹0.9 0%
|475
|₹65 0%
|1,8500%
|81,4000%
|₹0.55 -8.33%
|480
|₹72.75 1.04%
|18,500-4.76%
|9250%
|₹0.2 0%
|485
|₹77.55 0%
|9250%
|2,7750%
|₹0.85 0%
|490
|₹79.15 0%
|11,1000%
|9250%
|₹2.2 0%
|495
|-
|-
|1,17,475-7.29%
|₹0.3 -14.28%
|500
|₹93.2 6.57%
|86,950-2.08%
|1,8500%
|₹0.2 0%
|510
|₹100 0%
|2,7750%
|75,8500%
|₹0.3 0%
|520
|₹111 0%
|23,1250%
|48,1000%
|₹0.15 0%
|530
|₹117 0%
|1,15,6250%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Gensol Engineering, Aditya Birla Real Estate, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.
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