ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1,450.98
1,445.32
1,440.97
1,438.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,082.36
14,898.37
14,554.25
8,653.01
Net Worth
15,533.34
16,343.69
15,995.22
10,091.77
Minority Interest
Debt
2,595
2,600
1,200
1,200
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18,128.34
18,943.69
17,195.22
11,291.77
Fixed Assets
1,421.04
1,348.71
1,216.31
1,084.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,07,369.45
3,03,489.96
2,89,237.8
2,47,731.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2,91,799.85
-2,86,901.42
-2,74,095.8
-2,38,295.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9,806.74
8,395.11
7,708.74
6,260.37
Sundry Creditors
-1,071.39
-902.1
-8.46
-19.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3,00,535.2
-2,94,394.43
-2,81,796.08
-2,44,536.33
Cash
1,137.7
1,006.44
836.91
770.86
Total Assets
18,128.34
18,943.69
17,195.21
11,291.78
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Gensol Engineering, Aditya Birla Real Estate, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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