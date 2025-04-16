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ICICI Life Insurance Ltd Balance Sheet

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412
(0.60%)
Oct 28, 2026|03:57:15 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1,450.98

1,445.32

1,440.97

1,438.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,082.36

14,898.37

14,554.25

8,653.01

Net Worth

15,533.34

16,343.69

15,995.22

10,091.77

Minority Interest

Debt

2,595

2,600

1,200

1,200

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18,128.34

18,943.69

17,195.22

11,291.77

Fixed Assets

1,421.04

1,348.71

1,216.31

1,084.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,07,369.45

3,03,489.96

2,89,237.8

2,47,731.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2,91,799.85

-2,86,901.42

-2,74,095.8

-2,38,295.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9,806.74

8,395.11

7,708.74

6,260.37

Sundry Creditors

-1,071.39

-902.1

-8.46

-19.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3,00,535.2

-2,94,394.43

-2,81,796.08

-2,44,536.33

Cash

1,137.7

1,006.44

836.91

770.86

Total Assets

18,128.34

18,943.69

17,195.21

11,291.78

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