|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Oct 2026
|24 Sep 2026
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/10/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements and financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 13, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 13.10.2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 Oct 2026
|2 Oct 2026
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2026
|26 Jun 2026
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial statements and financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 15, 2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 15, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2026
|6 Jul 2026
|Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|14 Apr 2026
|26 Mar 2026
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting held on April 14, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/04/2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 5, 2026
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2026
|24 Dec 2025
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of SEBI (LODR). Outcome of the Board meeting held on January 13, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2026)
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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.
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