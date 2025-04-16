|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 May 2025
|13 Jun 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, June 13, 2025, to Friday, June 27, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the final dividend of ? 0.85 per equity share of face value of ? 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Gensol Engineering, Aditya Birla Real Estate, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Tech, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.
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