IDFC Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
25.15
3.79
-441.65
104.32
Other operating items
Operating
25.15
3.79
-441.65
104.32
Capital expenditure
-59.8
0.27
-46.9
1.37
Free cash flow
-34.65
4.06
-488.55
105.69
Equity raised
15,323.94
16,326.3
16,219
16,096.54
Investing
9.31
-446.64
349.16
154.26
Financing
73.09
37.76
199.7
199.7
Dividends paid
0
502.85
0
39.89
Net in cash
15,371.69
16,424.33
16,279.31
16,596.09
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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