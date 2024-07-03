IDFC Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹110.04
Prev. Close₹109.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹70,472.42
Day's High₹110.63
Day's Low₹107.36
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,275.03
P/E0
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1,599.99
1,596.44
1,596.36
1,596.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,918.65
7,794.62
7,664.74
7,659.2
Net Worth
9,518.64
9,391.06
9,261.1
9,255.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
25.15
3.79
-441.65
104.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
65.54
153.83
87.77
33.7
340.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.54
153.83
87.77
33.7
340.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,016.35
4,545.19
61.73
233.28
32.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive & Independent Director
Ajay Sondhi
Independent Director
Jaimini Bhagwati
Chairman & Independent Director
Anil Singhvi
Independent Director
ANITA BELANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivangi Mistry
Managing Director
Mahendra Narandas Shah
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Bipin Narandas Gemani
4th Floor Capitale Tower,
555 Anna Salai Teynampet,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: 91-44-45644201/4202/4223
Website: http://www.idfclimited.com
Email: info@idfc.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
IDFC Limited, erstwhile, Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited is a financial conglomerate and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. It is a Holding Company mainly holding ...
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Reports by IDFC Ltd Merged
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