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IDFC Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|05:30:00 AM

IDFC Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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IDFC Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹110.04

Prev. Close

₹109.98

Turnover(Lac.)

₹70,472.42

Day's High

₹110.63

Day's Low

₹107.36

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,275.03

P/E

0

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

IDFC Ltd Merged Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

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IDFC Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

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IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM
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NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

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IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM
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IDFC Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 51.84%

Institutions: 51.84%

Non-Institutions: 48.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

IDFC Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1,599.99

1,596.44

1,596.36

1,596.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,918.65

7,794.62

7,664.74

7,659.2

Net Worth

9,518.64

9,391.06

9,261.1

9,255.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

25.15

3.79

-441.65

104.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

65.54

153.83

87.77

33.7

340.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.54

153.83

87.77

33.7

340.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,016.35

4,545.19

61.73

233.28

32.13

IDFC Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IDFC Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive & Independent Director

Ajay Sondhi

Independent Director

Jaimini Bhagwati

Chairman & Independent Director

Anil Singhvi

Independent Director

ANITA BELANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivangi Mistry

Managing Director

Mahendra Narandas Shah

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Bipin Narandas Gemani

Registered Office

4th Floor Capitale Tower,

555 Anna Salai Teynampet,

Tamil Nadu - 600018

Tel: 91-44-45644201/4202/4223

Website: http://www.idfclimited.com

Email: info@idfc.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

IDFC Limited, erstwhile, Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited is a financial conglomerate and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. It is a Holding Company mainly holding ...
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Reports by IDFC Ltd Merged

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